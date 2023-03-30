7 Signs Jackelina Isn't Ready For Marriage On Love Is Blind Season 4

Love Is Blind play 4 prima Jackelina Bonds chose to get engaged to Marshall Glaze show unseen, but she doesn't look to beryllium fresh for marriage.

Love Is Blind season 4's Jackelina Bonds, who connected pinch and exchanged rings to Marshall Glaze successful nan pods, isn't fresh for matrimony conscionable yet. The 27-year-old dental adjunct decided to return nan plunge and effort Love Is Blind as a measurement to find a deep, meaningful narration that had thing to do pinch looks. After gathering respective men from the Love Is Blind season 4 cast she disliked successful nan pods, arsenic good arsenic a fewer she genuinely enjoyed, Jackelina accepted Marshall's connection and nan 2 met in-person, seemingly hitting it off.

Their narration quickly became much difficult erstwhile beingness beingness was factored into nan equation. While Jackelina said she felt powerfully for Marshall, it was clear that thing wasn't clicking for astatine slightest half of nan couple. Jackelina and Marshall's Love Is Blind relationship has evolved quickly passim nan first respective episodes of nan show. While it's evident that Marshall wants to make things work, Jackelina doesn't look truthful certain. It seems clear that she is not fresh to get joined conscionable yet, for a assortment of reasons.

7 Love Is Blind's Jackelina Isn't Great At Listening To Her Partners

Jackelina's clip successful nan pods was spent, overmuch for illustration nan different contestants, talking to conscionable astir everyone to spot if location was a deeper connection. While viewers only spot a prime information of nan incredible Love Is Blind play 4 pod phase, what makes nan trim is typically important to each participant's larger story. Jackelina's clip successful nan pods was spent pinch immoderate trouble successful keeping way of nan guys she was talking to, often forgetting their names aliases mixing up specifications of nan stories others had told her.

When it came down to choosing who she would travel retired of nan pods engaged to, if anyone, Jackelina had 2 vastly different men who were vying for her: Marshall, who had prioritized listening to her, and Josh Demas, who had talked a batch astir himself. Jackelina loves being nan halfway of attention, which Marshall ever ensured she was to him. However, choosing personification that listens didn't mean that Jackelina could reciprocate for personification else, a basal portion to immoderate successful relationship. Her deficiency of expertise to perceive to her partners and genuinely perceive what they're saying makes it clear she isn't fresh for a superior relationship, fto unsocial marriage.

6 Love Is Blind's Jackelina Isn't Interested In Making A Commitment

During Jackelina's clip successful nan pods, she recovered herself down to 2 men vying for her affections: Marshall and Josh. The men were truthful different. Marshall gave disconnected self-assured, mature power and only invested his clip successful Jackelina, while Josh seemed to beryllium playing nan section and a spot immature successful his relationships. Jackelina felt a kinship pinch Josh, while Marshall was nan other of anyone she'd ever talked to before. The men came to a stand-off successful their surviving quarters aft Jackelina told Marshall she was conflicted betwixt nan 2 of them. However, Marshall ensured that some Josh and Jackelina knew he was location for her and only her.

Jackelina had a difficult clip choosing betwixt nan men, crying complete it respective times. Though she felt for illustration her eventual prime of Marshall was nan correct one, it was difficult to spot her beryllium truthful averse to committing connected a show that pushes its participants to get joined successful conscionable 2 months. Jackelina felt arsenic though Marshall was whom she should want, explaining, "He’s gonna thief maine grow. He is emotionally available. He’s capable to grip my spiciness, my attitude." Her choice, being much aspiration than realistic, proves she is not needfully fresh for committedness moreover if that's what she feels she wants.

5 Love Is Blind's Jackelina Has An Overall Indecisive Nature

In choosing betwixt Marshall and Josh, Jackelina had a difficult clip figuring retired who would beryllium a bully fresh for her. Though that doesn't look for illustration a reddish emblem erstwhile it comes to Love Is Blind, Jackelina has shown immoderate different moments of being indecisive passim nan season. From wanting Marshall's comfortableness to not wanting it, and jumping from friend group to friend group during nan group vacation, it is clear that Jackelina has a difficult clip deciding what she wants. Even successful her narration pinch Marshall, she's shown that she isn't precisely judge wherever she stands, while he is often putting each his thoughts and feelings connected nan table.

4 Love Is Blind's Jackelina Cares About What People Think

Jackelina seems to attraction a batch astir nan extracurricular position of some herself and her relationship, which makes it look for illustration she whitethorn not beryllium fresh for a superior relationship. Once she yet met Marshall face-to-face, she seemed put disconnected by his quality and appearance, citing that others whitethorn deliberation aliases consciousness negatively astir him. Though Jackelina is blaming nan opinions of others, citing them arsenic nan instauration for her wide hesitation pinch her relationship, if she genuinely cared for Marshall, nan only opinions that would matter would beryllium his and her own. Her request for validation extracurricular her narration is an wide motion of immaturity.

3 Love Is Blind's Jackelina Craves Drama In Her Relationships

Though immoderate of nan circumstances Jackelina was dealing pinch were difficult during her Love Is Blind experience, nan desire she had to make things harder for herself and Marshall shows that she craves play successful her life. This whitethorn not beryllium Jackelina's fault, arsenic it seems her family business was not nan top emotionally. Therefore, she whitethorn not recognize she is craving play aliases creating problems unnecessarily. Still, it is clear from nan truth that she sometimes refused to talk to Marshall astir their issues, aliases pushed him into fights he didn't consciousness nan request to have, that her desire to unrecorded successful a consciousness of chaos was strong.

2 Love Is Blind's Jackelina Can Come Off Secretive

While Jackelina's individual experiences are allowed to beryllium private, nan Love Is Blind cameras captured her breaking down aliases struggling to talk astir things respective times without overmuch explanation. Jackelina has since cleared up immoderate of her emotions, explaining her circumstances to EW, saying that she was dealing pinch a batch astatine nan clip Love Is Blind season 4 was filming. She shared, "I person a batch of family worldly that I person to thin to," including her father's crab diagnosis. While her struggles are her ain and she is invited to support them backstage from nan public, it seemed arsenic though she didn't spot Marshall pinch her secrets, either.

1 Love Is Blind's Jackelina Isn't Communicative In Relationships

Jackelina's deficiency of spot successful Marshall, mostly indecisive nature, and wide attraction for what others deliberation of her narration led her to a deficiency of connection pinch Marshall. It seemed that Jackelina had a reliable clip sharing openly pinch Marshall, particularly successful moments erstwhile she felt wounded aliases judged. This deficiency of spot successful her partner quickly created a region betwixt nan 2 that Marshall intelligibly wants to bridge. Jackelina's deficiency of connection makes it obivous that she is not prepared for a superior narration aliases a matrimony for illustration nan ones that Love Is Blind typically offer.

