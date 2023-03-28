7 things to know before booking a stay at the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

For nan past fewer years, we’ve been saying that all-inclusive resorts are making a large comeback — and awesome brands specified arsenic Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt are moving to revamp nan acquisition to subordinate nan thought that nan know-what-you-pay-upfront style of picnic intends bad food, tacky rooms and a lackluster experience.

Hyatt, successful particular, is 1 of nan starring brands making changes successful nan abstraction and, backmost successful 2021, added much than 100 all-inclusive properties to its Inclusive Collection pinch nan acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.

But earlier that, Hyatt already had a fistful of its ain upscale all-inclusive properties branded arsenic nan adults-only Hyatt Ziva and nan family-friendly Hyatt Ziva.

On a travel to nan Dominican Republic, I stayed astatine nan larger-than-life, adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, which is portion of a dual-branded beachfront analyzable that besides houses nan Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. What’s awesome astir a enactment astatine Zilara is that adults walking without kids, for illustration maine and my partner, tin return advantage of each nan restaurants and amenities, including a fabulous h2o park, offered astatine nan Hyatt Ziva.

Children, connected nan different hand, are restricted from accessing nan Zilara.

My acquisition astatine nan sprawling edifice was adjacent perfect. As personification who has stayed astatine galore all-inclusive resorts complete nan years, I was genuinely blown distant by nan chic creation of nan property, nan gorgeous beaches, nan wide value of nan nutrient and drinks and really prestigious nan acquisition felt arsenic a whole, particularly compared to different all-inclusive stays I’ve had complete nan years.

Here’s what it was for illustration staying astatine nan Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana successful Punta Cana — and why it yet earned a spot connected TPG’s database of nan champion all-inclusive resorts successful nan world.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Cost

With dozens of all-inclusive resorts successful nan Dominican Republic, costs tin scope from downright inexpensive to very expensive. The Hyatt Zilara falls connected nan much costly broadside of nan spectrum, if you're booking pinch cash, but is considered by galore — myself included — to beryllium an unthinkable usage of World of Hyatt points considering it covers astir nutrient and drink, positive entertainment, definite activities and entree to a really nosy h2o park.

If you're booking pinch cash, expect to salary upwards of $550 per nighttime for 2 adults and much during engaged times for illustration wintertime holidays.

To redeem points, World of Hyatt members should expect to salary betwixt 35,000 and 45,000 points per night, based connected double occupancy, arsenic this is simply a Category E spot successful Hyatt’s all-inclusive grant chart. Before March 28, 2023, nan spot was Category C and costs conscionable 25,000 points per nighttime for a modular grant night, but was upgraded a whopping 2 categories successful Hyatt’s yearly class changes announced early this year.

Using a firm World of Hyatt relationship pinch Globalist position astatine nan then-Category C pricing, I was booked into a club-level, inferior suite king room pinch a pavilion offering views of nan resort, excavation and ocean.

With nan Globalist status, my partner and I were whisked distant to a backstage check-in area successful nan nine lounge and offered an ice-cold margarita while we waited. During nan check-in process, we received rubber bracelets that worked arsenic our room keys and sewage america entree to nan exclusive nine barroom and excavation (with premium drinks).

Other Globalist perks included free world calling, 10 pieces of free laundry, butler service, discounts connected definite vino and spirits, discounts connected romanticist meal experiences and entree to “exclusive access” astatine nan Shutters and Chinola restaurants, among different perks.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Pros

Beautiful, modern edifice connected a stunning formation pinch a monolithic pool.

At this dual-branded resort, adults tin return advantage of nan full spot while kids are constricted to conscionable 1 section.

Large and comfortable suites pinch plentifulness of abstraction to dispersed retired in.

Cons

This is still 1 of nan champion redemptions successful nan World of Hyatt program, though nan edifice that antecedently costs 25,000 points per nighttime now costs 45,000.

Restaurants and bars tin get engaged and require a hold to beryllium seated.

Getting lounge chairs adjacent nan excavation aliases connected nan formation tin beryllium difficult if you don't get up early to declare a spot.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Vibe: Adults-only (kind of)

Overall, nan vibe of nan full Hyatt Zilara and Ziva analyzable is utterly upscale, prestigious and almost has a European flare. The complex, which opened successful 2019, is beautifully designed, pinch a large, unfastened lobby rising supra nan main excavation group beneath and past a melodramatic staircase afloat of small seating nooks, pinch nan pristine formation retired further down. It's modern, afloat of beautiful greenery and nan benignant of spot that's easy to get mislaid successful conscionable soaking up nan views.

During my stay, I recovered guests to beryllium from each complete nan world, good mannered and simply looking for a chic spot to walk a fewer days relaxing alternatively than taking afloat advantage of unlimited booze, for illustration I've knowledgeable astatine different all-inclusive resorts successful Mexico and nan Caribbean. In nan mornings, folks were sipping java aliases a Bloody Mary while reference aliases suntanning. In nan evenings, arsenic nan sunset and ambient lighting started to glow, group vanished from nan excavation and formation and reemerged successful stylish outfits to caput retired for cocktails astatine 1 of nan galore bars earlier meal astatine 1 of nan astir twelve restaurants.

At nan family-friendly Hyatt Ziva side, conscionable a speedy locomotion but a world away, guests mightiness person a different acquisition considering that pools afloat of kids person a very different vibe. But moreover successful my excursions that led maine past those pools, things seemed comparatively calm, prevention for nan sounds of giggling and splashing children who each looked to beryllium thoroughly enjoying their visits, too.

For a multigeneration family vacation, this dual-property edifice hits each nan marks, arsenic families pinch kids tin book a room connected 1 broadside while grandparents (or, say, a childless uncle for illustration me) tin enactment connected nan other. I'd easy walk a fewer hours pinch my niece astatine nan waterpark and past retreat to nan adults-only excavation for immoderate quieter, calmer excavation clip later successful nan afternoon.

Room

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

During my sojourn to nan Hyatt Zilara, I stayed successful a 600-square-foot inferior suite king that was agleam and colorful, airy and, astir importantly, comfortable.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Walking successful from nan indoor-outdoor hallway, I instantly noticed really agelong nan room was. And nan bath to nan near was massive. The bath was separated from nan introduction hallway pinch a smart closet strategy pinch doors accessible from some sides. There was a abstracted room for nan toilet, dual vanities truthful 2 group could easy get fresh astatine nan aforesaid clip and a solid ablution that looked into nan chamber area. On nan extracurricular of nan shower, sliding doors could beryllium positioned to artifact nan views from nan surviving area into nan ablution and bathroom. (I'm not judge why these open-concept showers person go specified a trend, but I've noticed them astatine different resorts arsenic well.)

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

The ablution offered awesome h2o pressure, a chair beneath nan showerhead, colorful tiles and Ozone bath amenities.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

In nan ample surviving abstraction location was a loveseat pinch a java table; a agelong table pinch a chair, a lamp and a penning mat; a wholly comfortable king-size bed; and a refrigerator.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

One point I loved astir nan creation of nan room was really colorful it was, from multicolored patterned rugs to a acheronian woody wall sheet contrasted pinch a statement of colorful embellishments that almost looked for illustration books connected a shelf.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Flanking some sides of nan furniture were nightstands, powerfulness outlets that worked pinch modular American-style plugs and USB ports and lamps.

In nan refrigerator were Sprites, Coca-Colas, Coca-Cola Lights, Presidente beers from nan Dominican Republic, various juice boxes (perfect for maine and my partner, who are some diabetic!) and bottled water. Above nan fridge were snacks for illustration Pringles, M&Ms, granola bars and a java maker.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

But nan existent prima of nan room was nan balcony, which had a comfortable, cushioned lounge chair and had views straight connected that melodramatic staircase starring to nan lobby, various seating areas and nan excavation and water disconnected to nan side. It was exceptionally beautiful astatine nighttime erstwhile nan edifice was aglow pinch color.

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Dining and drinking

Whether you want to person a speedy repast while excavation hopping, beryllium down for a trade cocktail aliases dress to nan nines for a fancy dinner, there's a edifice for you betwixt nan Zilara and Ziva — and astir apt much restaurants and bars than you tin acquisition during a stay.

There were surely much than I could cheque retired during my two-night visit.

Here are immoderate speedy highlights from my meals.

The buffet astatine The Pier

My first repast was astatine The Pier, nan edifice buffet that's unfastened for breakfast, luncheon and dinner. I visited nan buffet only erstwhile during my stay, aft checking successful and while waiting for my room to beryllium ready. Tired aft an early greeting formation and starving, I did what I do champion astatine buffets: grabbed a small spot of everything.

While thing was spectacular, I did bask nan sashimi counter, wherever earthy cuts of tuna, scallops and salmon prepared to order.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

With a solid of roseate vino and a unusual action of noodles, cheese, sashimi and crystal cream, I was plentifulness afloat aft eating astatine The Pier, but wide nan nutrient was beautiful modular for an all-inclusive buffet — though nan mounting was importantly nicer acknowledgment to its wide, airy eating room pinch a contemporary, business feel.

Italian astatine Noodle & Thread

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Since I emotion to person fried atom flung into my rima during a showy hibachi dinner, my partner and I ventured crossed to Ziva for meal astatine Tempest Table only to study location was an hour-plus hold for a seat. I was bummed I didn't scope retired to my assigned butler (included pinch my Club Level-room) up of clip to spot if I could make reservations, but we shifted gears and quickly grabbed a array astatine nan resort's Italian outpost, Noodle & Thread.

This edifice was large and busy, pinch tables scattered astir a brick-walled, bistro-like mounting that felt much Brooklyn than nan beach. For dinner, we shared a crockery pinch corn, cucumbers, feta food and tomatoes earlier digging into a chickenhearted parm served complete spaghetti pinch reddish condiment and nan caller food of nan time served connected a carrot puree.

On nan Ziva broadside of nan property, this edifice was for everyone — and I noticed a ample family pinch kids gathered together to observe a wedding, couples connected a romanticist day and everyone successful between.

Shutters Beachside

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

For meal connected some mornings of our enactment we ended up astatine Shutters Beachside, an open-air, covered edifice that faces retired to nan beach. Shutters was a awesome extremity successful nan greeting because we were capable to drawback towels and declare seats earlier sitting down for coffee, meal cocktails and water views to commencement nan day.

For our meals, we enjoyed a ray ovum frittata served connected a crabcake, greenish juices and a patient information of bacon that could've been a small crispier but still tasted delicious. On nan 2nd morning, to thief cushion my tummy for different time of sipping roseate successful nan sun, I opted for perfectly runny eggs complete easy. I'd urge meal pinch afloat work present complete a extremity astatine nan buffet to get your time going.

French polynesian astatine Brando's

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

For our past dinner, we had our butler make our reservations astatine Brando's, an over-the-top, upscale edifice serving French-Polynesian fusion nutrient astatine tables pinch giant, woven baskets suspended overhead and surrounded by black-bottomed pools.

There, nan nutrient was conscionable arsenic intricate arsenic nan decor, and nan paper mightiness time off you scratching your caput simply because you don't admit astir of nan words (myself included). We decided to spell each retired and ordered nan Tahitian cru ceviche served successful a coconut; a Niçoise Salad pinch seared tuna pinch anchovy emulsion and quail eggs; grilled shrimp successful coconut-and-vanilla sauce; and a Tahitian barroom pinch coconut for desert.

Overall, nan nutrient astatine Brando's was caller and tasty, particularly considering what I've had astatine different all-inclusive resorts.

Did it guidelines up to an arsenic trendy emotion edifice successful New York aliases Miami? No. But I'd opportunity it was an unthinkable acquisition considering it was each included.

Other restaurants and bars

While connected a two-day travel to an all-inclusive resort, nan privilege is astir apt spending arsenic overmuch clip arsenic imaginable connected nan beach, adjacent nan excavation aliases taking advantage of nan resort's different amenities. That said, we spent astir of our days lounging by nan main excavation and getting awesome cocktails and glasses of rosé from The Reef, Zilara's main swim-up pool, aliases from nan galore servers stepping around.

With our nine wristbands, we occasionally went to Las Mareas, nan nine pool, for top-shelf drinks, but enjoyed nan power of nan main excavation area more.

We besides grabbed a refreshing crockery for a speedy luncheon astatine Presto, nan snack bar, 1 day and had a standard, always-hits-the-spot nine sandwich delivered to our room utilizing 24-hour room service.

Before meal astatine Brando's, we besides deed up One Eyed Cat, a moody martini bar, for pre-dinner libations. One Eyed Cat was crowded pinch group dressed up, chatting and enjoying each other's company. It felt importantly much upscale than astir all-inclusive bars I've visited earlier and would extremity backmost for a soiled gin martini connected immoderate visit.

There's besides a lobby java barroom that I visited aggregate times. Though nan java ever deed nan spot, nan agelong lines to get it did not.

Activities

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

If you get FOMO (fear of missing out), see booking a week-long stay, because there's plentifulness to do and acquisition astatine nan Hyatt Zilara.

For starters, I'd opportunity nan Zilara excavation is 1 of my favourite edifice pools of each clip — and I've been fortunate capable to walk clip astatine immoderate insane pools (it's my job!). The infinity excavation is massive, and it takes a fewer minutes to wade from 1 broadside to nan other. It's flanked by plentifulness of lounge chairs, but I did announcement group claimed their seats early, truthful make judge personification gets up to snag a fewer successful nan morning. There are besides basking tubs connected each broadside of nan pool.

During nan day, various events happened successful nan pool, including a h2o aerobics people that was much nosy to watch than to join.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

It was my first clip successful nan Dominican Republic, and I was genuinely stunned by nan gorgeous beaches — nan gangly thenar trees stretching up into nan entity and curving arsenic if dancing, and nan picture-perfect h2o successful various hues of blue. Guests tin usage formation chairs provided by nan hotel, but it didn't look group claimed them arsenic early arsenic they did those by nan pool.

The value of your enactment includes entree to nonmotorized watersports specified arsenic aqua-cycling, though I didn't spot galore group taking advantage of this.

The edifice offers a 14,000-square-foot gym including fittingness classes for illustration Zumba, Pilates and spin, but I'd beryllium lying if I said I tried 1 for myself. Instead, I sewage my workout successful by moving astir nan h2o park.

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

At nan Canapolis Water Park, some nan young and young astatine bosom tin bask a fewer hours of water-filled nosy by floating on nan lazy stream aliases sliding down 1 of nan adrenaline-pumping slides ranging from entry-level options that younger kids loved to an anxiety-inducing driblet that felt for illustration being changeable retired of a cannon.

For smaller kids, nan h2o parkland besides has a scatter pad pinch smaller slides and a large h2o bucket that fills up and dumps out.

For immoderate pampering (at an further cost), guests tin deed up nan cenote-inspired Larimar Spa. There, guests will find nan Dominican Republic's first Himalayan brackish lounge, a hydrotherapy excavation that looks for illustration a cave and a curen paper ranging from a basal 50-minute massage ($190) to a 90-minute assemblage wrap that combines a cooling assemblage wrap utilizing Dominican Noni consequence pinch a coconut beverage scalp massage, metallic ion look disguise and acold chromatic massage ($242).

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

And you person to cheque retired nan resort's nightly entertainment. On nan first night, we recovered a duo successful nan courtyard playing modern popular hits successful a classical style connected a violin and French horn, followed by a shape accumulation called nan "Royal Fantasy Show" that was fundamentally a small-scale Cirque du Soleil show complete pinch aerial dancers, unrecorded euphony and a crowd of each ages clapping along.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

I besides ran into immoderate "Transformer"-like robots while crossing into nan family-friendly Ziva.

Recommendation

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Since my enactment astatine nan Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, I person not stopped talking astir returning. For me, it was an all-inclusive acquisition amended than immoderate I'd had before, acknowledgment to its upscale atmosphere, beautiful pools and beaches, a stellar h2o parkland and better-than-expected food.

But what really won maine complete was nan worth erstwhile redeeming points. Fortunately, I visited erstwhile an grant enactment costs conscionable 25,000 World of Hyatt Points for a modular redemption. But I'd reason that an grant enactment worthy 45,000 points is still a awesome woody considering it covers each your nutrient and drinks for 2 group successful a beautiful suite that's spacious, modern and comfortable.

All-inclusive resorts are changing — and I dream that caller ones look to Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana arsenic an illustration of really to do things right. I can't speak for nan different Zilara and Ziva properties, but my colleagues person raved astir a few, especially nan location successful Jamaica, and I can't hold to sojourn much successful nan early and spot really nan marque continues to grow successful different locations.