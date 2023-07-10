8 Surprising Things You Can Do With ChatGPT

Jason Fitzpatrick / How-To Geek

If you’ve heard astir ChatGPT and deliberation it’s conscionable a fancy chatbot, you mightiness beryllium underestimating nan scope of what it tin do. Here are immoderate astonishing things you tin do pinch ChatGPT, whether you want to constitute a resume aliases person it dungeon-master an epic role-playing adventure.

What Is ChatGPT?

Not ace acquainted pinch ChatGPT? No worries. It, and akin AI engines, are still rather new. You tin return a heavy dive into ChatGPT, and we tin moreover help you study really to usage ChatGPT, but here’s a speedy summary earlier we look astatine immoderate of nan much caller ways you tin usage nan AI chat service.

ChatGPT is an algorithmic AI chat strategy trained connected a monolithic postulation of internet-based resources (websites, forums, documents, and truthful on) to supply a human-like consequence to inquiries. And not conscionable elemental “How are you doing today?” pinch a consequence of “I americium doing fine, convey you for asking,” type of chat responses for illustration you mightiness person gotten from a chatbot successful nan past.

You tin inquire ChatGPT questions pinch analyzable answers, and it will do its champion to respond based connected its knowing of nan question, nan context, and each nan worldly stored successful its information set.

Interestingly, and rather applicable to what we’re talking astir here, it isn’t constricted to conscionable answering questions for illustration an interactive encyclopedia. It tin beryllium asked to execute tasks, analyse texts, and moreover play pinch you.

Now, a connection of be aware earlier we continue. ChatGPT is successful its infancy, and galore imaginable ineligible aspects person yet to beryllium ironed out. ChatGPT position of work let you to usage thing produced by ChatGPT for commercialized purposes. But because ChatGPT results are efficaciously an amalgam of everything ChatGPT has learned, mashed up and spit backmost retired for your benefit, it’s rather imaginable portions of what ChatGPT gives you are pieces of existing works. With that successful mind, we would promote everyone to play astir pinch it and person fun, but beryllium cautious successful utilizing it successful immoderate measurement that could consequence successful you getting an unwelcome missive from a copyright lawyer.

That informing retired of nan way, let’s look astatine nan absorbing things ChatGPT tin do, starting pinch nan mundane but useful and moving onto immoderate of nan much caller uses.

Write a Cover Letter

Not a immense instrumentality of penning screen letters? Nobody could blasted you. It turns retired you tin workplace nan occupation retired to AI, and nan results are perfectly passing arsenic thing written by a person.

You tin moreover instruct ChatGPT to constitute a screen missive for a peculiar position aliases industry. Naturally, you will request to edit nan missive to bespeak your nonstop skillset, certifications, and truthful on, but nan template ChatGPT generates is solid. We asked it to constitute a screen missive for a caller assemblage postgraduate applying for a inferior developer position.

What it produced was a awesome template to commencement from, tweaking it somewhat to bespeak your accomplishments, of course, and not nan theoretical ones it filled in.

Write a Resume

Again, resume penning isn’t thing group see a thrilling activity. All nan much logic to inquire ChatGPT to constitute 1 up for you.

Like nan screen letter, you’ll request to reappraisal nan matter and edit thing that is simply a spot excessively generous successful describing your occupation responsibilities, but wide it’s a accelerated measurement to make a template you tin easy adapt. It moreover leaves fill-in-the-blank sections for occupation titles, institution names, and dates worked.

As an aside, I thought it was peculiarly due and rather funny that erstwhile I asked it to constitute maine a resume for a web engineer, nan petition grounded because of a web error.

Generate Product and Company Name Suggestions

Brainstorming ideas for your awesome idea? We told ChatGPT we were launching a institution specializing successful hardware that translates canine barks into English and asked for a database of imaginable marque names.

It surely didn’t disappoint and gave america a database of 15 suggestions pinch immoderate coagulated picks for illustration BarkSpeak, DogTalk, and our favorite, DogLingo.

Compose Song Lyrics and Poetry

Asking ChatGPT to constitute a opus for you aliases constitute a poem is beautiful deed aliases miss astatine this point. We asked it to constitute a constitute a opus astir a canine tasked pinch colonizing mars, and nan results were really beautiful good. With a small modification, it could easy beryllium nan taxable opus lyrics to a children’s show aliases moreover turned into a image book for kids.

On nan different hand, erstwhile we asked for a poem astir a canine who builds a submarine to research nan water and befriend dolphins it was a spot each complete nan spot and moreover started pinch nan canine already surviving successful nan water for illustration a squid.

You tin moreover inquire ChatGPT to see guitar tablature for nan song, but your mileage will astir apt alteration wildly successful specified endeavors.

RELATED: 6 Things You Shouldn't Use ChatGPT For

Plan a Party aliases Event

Need immoderate inspiration for a party? We asked ChatGPT to thief america travel up pinch a database of activities for a 10-year-old’s Minecraft-themed day party, and it delivered a coagulated list.

As a long-time Minecraft instrumentality and kid astatine heart, I’m reasonably assured I could person travel up pinch these ideas connected my ain but ideate for a infinitesimal I knew my kid loved Minecraft but was drafting a blank connected statement activity ideas.

And amended yet, let’s opportunity you utilized this prompt, and arsenic a genitor who didn’t play Minecraft, you were near pinch nan question, “But what’s Redstone Engineering?” Just proceed nan speech pinch ChatGPT and ask.

It will picture what redstone particulate is, really it functions successful nan Minecraft world for illustration electrical wiring functions successful ours, and what players usage it for—preparing you to amended instrumentality a statement activity based connected it. Speaking of kids and Minecraft, here’s really to group up a Minecraft server for them to play on.

Generate a Prompt for AI Art

Struggling to fine-tune your AI creation punctual skills? If you inquire ChatGPT to help, it will soma retired your explanation pinch useful keywords.

We asked it to thief america make a Legend of Zelda: Breath of nan Wild-inspired image successful nan style of Pablo Picasso, and it gave america this elaborate punctual to usage pinch Dall-E.

We plugged that punctual into Dall-E, and it created nan pursuing image set:

Dall-E

We’re calling it now. The characteristic successful image #2 will look successful a early Zelda game. If you’re playing astir pinch Dall-E much and want to hone your skills without ChatGPT helping pinch your prompts, check retired our Dall-E tips to get amended results. Maybe you’ll moreover extremity up hanging immoderate AI creation successful your home.

RELATED: Can ChatGPT Create Images?

Play a Text-Based Role Playing Game

This is simply a nosy small measurement to show disconnected ChatGPT because it isn’t conscionable a one-off interaction, nan relationship will spell connected for arsenic agelong arsenic you wish, and it will actively germinate based connected your interactions pinch ChatGPT.

If you inquire ChatGPT to dungeon maestro a role-playing crippled (RPG) acquisition for you, it will connection to do truthful and inquire you for further accusation astir nan genre, setting, characters, and truthful on. We told ChatGPT this is nan beingness we wanted to role-play in:

The crippled mounting is simply a post-apocalyptic type of 20th-century Earth but pinch a reversion to mostly steam-based technology. The exertion should bespeak tropes successful steampunk lit and games heavy influenced by nan Wild West.

Humans person been wiped out, and nan existent ascendant life shape connected Earth is humanoid dogs that locomotion upright, speak, and person quality desires, needs, and nan expertise to usage tools.

I will play nan main character, a aureate retriever pinch a mechanical arm. I americium journeying crossed nan remains of nan United States, looking for a legendary instrumentality that tin make infinite energy.

I will show you, readers, that not only was I shocked that ChatGPT delivered, but it was really a nosy experience. It really felt for illustration I was playing an aged text-based RPG for illustration Zork aliases moreover a (very solitary) MUSH role-playing game.

Here is an illustration of 1 of nan interactions successful nan game. My characteristic encountered a municipality tally by a pack of bulldogs. Not only did ChatGPT springiness maine aggregate options to interact pinch nan pack to proceed nan story, but I could amend nan options they gave maine and nan crippled would accommodate connected nan fly.

Because I suggested they springiness maine a limb to thief pinch nan quest, ChatGPT modified nan communicative to lucifer that. Later on, I didn’t for illustration options A aliases B, truthful I suggested C pinch a wholly different solution to a problem nan crippled had presented, and ChatGPT utilized that instead.

Interestingly enough, aft I suggested a C option, nan adjacent responses included A, B, and C options alternatively of conscionable a binary choice. (If ChatGPT seems to beryllium wrapping up nan communicative and doesn’t connection a prompt, conscionable respond arsenic if you’re continuing nan story, and it will prime correct backmost up pinch much choices.)

If that sounds fun, but you’re thinking, “I wish it really had stats and points for illustration an existent game,” you’re successful luck. You tin give ChatGPT crippled parameters to show it to usage known RPG rules, support score, and more. Although, successful our acquisition playing astir pinch it, nan much variables and rules you springiness nan game, nan much wonky and unpredictable it becomes.

Debug Code and Learn Programming Concepts

If you’ve been reference a batch of articles astir ChatGPT, you whitethorn person noticed a batch of group talking astir really crazy it is that ChatGPT tin constitute code.

We hesitate to propose you should usage ChatGPT to constitute codification arsenic it’s important to cognize nan programming connection successful mobility thoroughly successful bid to measure whether nan codification ChatGPT gives you is bully aliases not.

But that said, it’s useful for debugging aliases learning caller concepts. If you dump successful immoderate codification and inquire it to debug what is incorrect pinch it, it will astir apt find an correction and explicate to you what nan correction is and what would resoluteness it. It’s besides awesome for generating examples of things.

Learning to programme aliases learning a caller language? Just inquire it to springiness you an illustration of really sorting useful successful Python aliases immoderate other you’re funny about, and it will springiness you an illustration (often pinch aggregate variations to thief you understand nan concept).

RELATED: How to Run a ChatGPT-like AI connected Your Own PC

Ask It Nearly Anything

At immoderate constituent while penning this article, I had to extremity playing astir pinch ChatGPT because location were conscionable truthful galore things I could do pinch it and, consequently, consciousness compelled to constitute an absorbing blurb astir it.

In summation to each of nan examples above, I asked ChatGPT to do nan pursuing things:

Rewrite nan ending of The Matrix arsenic if Neo didn’t cull The Architect but alternatively rebooted nan Matrix. (Spoiler: Neo helps humanity go conscious and clasp their Metaverse existence, surviving successful harmony pinch nan machines.)

Tell maine really to basking ligament a car (Spoiler: ChatGPT was very grumpy astir maine asking for thief pinch forbidden things, and I had to activity very difficult to person it I was penning a caller astir a car thief.)

Write maine snippets of markup for nan smart location level Home Assistant. (Spoiler: it could grip nan elemental requests, but without entree to my setup and each nan variables, it stumbled quickly).

Rewrite nan opus “It’s Raining Men,” but make it astir octopuses. (Spoiler: Absolutely amazing, included nan lines “Eight arms reaching retired to clasp maine tight,” and “Cause I tin perceive their tentacles slapping.”)

Tell maine erstwhile nan champion clip to salt my sidewalk was. (Spoiler: It told maine to brackish erstwhile nan crystal had formed and past told maine to brackish earlier nan crystal formed to forestall it from forming. Both are valid strategies, but it’s a spot of a mixed message.)

Tell maine if NFTs are a scam. (Spoiler: It deferred and said NFTs are not inherently a scam but that they person nary inherent worth and emerging exertion markets are ever plagued by fraudulent activity.)

I surely wouldn’t make immoderate aesculapian aliases financial decisions based connected what ChatGPT spits out, but I tin show you pinch awesome assurance that playing astir pinch it is surely a nosy measurement to walk an afternoon. If you’d for illustration to play astir pinch it too, here’s how to get started pinch ChatGPT for free. If you person immoderate peculiarly absorbing aliases amusing discussions, study really to save and stock your ChatGPT conversations.

RELATED: ChatGPT: How to Use nan AI Chatbot for Free