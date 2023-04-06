9 Harry Potter Characters Cut From The Movies That The Remake Can Restore

A Harry Potter TV bid could soon go a reality, and it would mean a chance to reconstruct book characters who had been trim from nan films. The movies had a constricted clip to show nan analyzable communicative of nan Boy Who Lived and truthful were forced to region characters that didn't service nan cardinal crippled aliases would person been excessively costly to include. However, a TV bid would person plentifulness of clip to remedy this—which would mean an adjustment acold much religious to nan root material.

Warner Bros is reportedly (via Bloomberg) moving connected a woody that would spot Harry Potter turned into a TV series. This would beryllium expected to aerial connected streaming services (likely HBO) and cablegram and dedicate a play to each of J.K. Rowling's books. This would mean that each of Harry's adventures—and nan characters he met on nan way—would get a batch much surface clip than was imaginable successful nan Harry Potter movies. This is an breathtaking imaginable for those whose favourite characters were cut, and it would mean an wide much cohesive story—since each of these characters contributed thing meaningful.

9 Peeves

Peeves nan Poltergeist whitethorn person been a nuisance successful nan Harry Potter books, but he is portion of nan Hogwarts acquisition nonetheless. He loved to get nan students successful problem arsenic often arsenic he could—dropping h2o balloons connected them aliases revealing to nan unit if they were wandering astir erstwhile they shouldn't person been. Unfortunately, moreover though nan unusual phantom had been formed successful Harry Potter and nan Sorcerer's Stone, Peeves' scenes were cut, and he ne'er appeared successful nan consequent movies.

Thankfully, Peeves appeared successful nan video crippled Hogwarts Legacy, ensuring players sewage each imaginable spirit of nan magical school. He's conscionable arsenic overmuch a disaster arsenic he was successful nan books, wherever he particularly loved to tease Harry and make his embarrassing fame each nan much devastating. If nan Harry Potter TV bid becomes a reality—and Hogwarts were to beryllium seen astatine a akin standard to nan deed video game—Peeves would beryllium an absolute must.

8 Professor Binns

Professor Binns didn't time off rather nan aforesaid effect arsenic Peeves successful nan Harry Potter books. The shade had been nan History of Magic coach for arsenic agelong arsenic anyone could remember, and it's often thought that he ne'er moreover realized that he had died. This should person made him interesting, but successful truth, he was nan astir sinfully dull coach astatine nan school. Still, an full people taught by a shade is very 'Hogwarts,' truthful it was ever disappointing that he didn't make it to nan films.

It's apt that Professor Binns was trim from nan Harry Potter movies because of nan costs progressive pinch putting a transparent shade connected nan screen. This was evidently done for respective different Hogwarts ghosts, but since Binns was ne'er each that important to Harry's story, it was easier to springiness immoderate of his notable book scenes to different coach (like McGonagall telling nan communicative of nan Chamber of Secrets). However, if a Harry Potter remake intends to enactment much meticulous to nan books, Binns' spot among nan unit should beryllium restored.

7 Charlie Weasley

Charles Weasley was mentioned often capable successful nan Harry Potter movies, but he only ever appeared successful a image of nan Weasley family successful Harry Potter and nan Prisoner of Azkaban. In truth, he didn't look each that often successful nan book either. However, erstwhile he was around, he was memorable. During his Hogwarts days, Charlie had been nan Seeker for nan Gryffindor Quidditch squad and was known to beryllium talented successful astir everything he did (especially Care of Magical Creatures).

Charlie whitethorn not person been cardinal to nan crippled of Harry Potter, but his achievements were important successful building Ron's characteristic successful nan books. Bill, nan oldest, and past Charlie, nan 2nd son, had some been Prefects, Head Boy and past successful successful uncovering careers that Molly Weasley approved of. This put a batch of unit connected nan youngest Weasley son, who ever worried that he wouldn't adhd up to nan coolest Weasley brothers. Ron's insecurities weren't afloat explored successful nan Harry Potter movies, truthful if nan TV bid brings backmost Charlie, Harry's champion friend tin beryllium much afloat fleshed out.

6 Winky

While different characters left retired of nan Harry Potter movies weren't important to nan cardinal plot, this wasn't nan lawsuit for nan house-elf, Winky. This made her absence successful Harry Potter and nan Goblet of Fire a important surprise, and nan consequence was an wholly altered mystery. Winky had been nan house-elf to nan Crouch family, but aft she accidentally allowed Barty Crouch Jr to bargain a wand and flight his begetter astatine nan Quidditch World Cup, she was freed.

Winky was nan antithesis of Dobby, who had been thrilled to beryllium freed from his abusive family. The Crouches' house-elf, connected nan different hand, was truthful devastated astatine being released that she spent each her consequent clip getting drunk connected Butterbeer. It's apt she was trim from nan Goblet of Fire movie because of nan costs and effort that goes on pinch nan CGI house-elves. However, this determination mightiness person travel from nan problematic quality of her character. The truth that nan house-elf slaves don't want to beryllium freed successful Harry Potter has agelong been criticized—so a Harry Potter TV bid must tread carefully.

5 Ludo Bagman

Ludo Bagman was different characteristic important to nan crippled of Harry Potter and nan Goblet of Fire—but he chiefly served to misdirect nan audience. Bagman had been a master Quidditch subordinate turned Ministry charismatic who seemed to person a important gambling problem. He was a judge of nan Triwizard Tournament, and his typical liking successful Harry—combined pinch his unusual engagement pinch goblins—made him a premier fishy successful nan "who put Harry's sanction successful nan Goblet of Fire" mystery.

As it turned out, Ludo Bagman had thing to do pinch Harry different than he had placed a sizeable stake connected nan boy winning nan Tournament. He hoped nan money would let him to salary disconnected his debt, which had landed him successful basking h2o pinch nan goblins of Gringotts. Ultimately, his astir important portion successful nan Harry Potter bid was really he cheated Fred and George Weasley for money, leaving them successful dire straights connected their climb to business ownership. Thankfully, Harry was only excessively happy to springiness them his Triwizard Tournament winnings—a heartwarming infinitesimal that must beryllium successful a early TV adaptation.

4 The Gaunt Family

The Gaunts were agelong dormant earlier Harry started astatine Hogwarts School, but they played a acold much captious portion successful nan Boy Who Lived's communicative than they would ever know. Proud descendants of Salazar Slytherin, nan desolate family clung to thing much than their pure-blood status. Their location was filthy and loveless—and nan eventual root of nan Harry Potter villain, Lord Voldemort. Merope Gaunt, girl of Morvolo and sister to Morfin, was Voldemort's mother, though she wouldn't unrecorded agelong capable to springiness him a location aliases love.

Harry learned each astir nan Gaunts during his lessons connected the events of Voldemort's life successful Harry Potter and nan Half-Blood Prince. Though these lessons pinch Dumbledore made it into nan movie, nan representation that included nan Gaunts did not—and it was a shame. Knowing that Merope had been abused and had tricked a Muggle into marrying her (with a emotion potion) helped Harry amended understand wherever Voldemort had travel from. This played into nan important themes of emotion successful Harry Potter, which nan movies somewhat mislaid and nan TV bid would request to find again.

3 Agusta Longbottom

Agusta is different characteristic mentioned successful nan Harry Potter movies but ne'er appeared connected nan screen. Of course, audiences will beryllium acquainted pinch her outfit of prime since Neville forced a Boggart to return nan shape of Severus Snape wearing Agusta's apparel successful Harry Potter and nan Prisoner of Azkaban. This comical infinitesimal was besides successful nan books, and up to that point, readers had ne'er met Neville's Gran. However, she appeared successful later installments, wherever her beingness made it clear why Neville lacked assurance successful immoderate form.

Agusta had taken awesome pridefulness successful her son's position arsenic an Auror. Frank Longbottom was known to beryllium skilled and talented, and successful comparison, Neville was a awesome disappointment. Thankfully, Neville slow began to find confidence, yet becoming a leader each his own. This was among nan astir satisfying characteristic arcs of nan Harry Potter series, but it wasn't nan aforesaid without knowing nan benignant of unit Neville grew up under.

2 Andromeda Tonks (Black)

Harry only met Andromeda Tonks erstwhile successful nan Harry Potter books, and he mistakenly took her arsenic Bellatrix Lestrange and tried to onslaught her. Overall, her domiciled successful Harry's communicative wasn't peculiarly important. She was Nyphadora Tonks' mother and would spell connected to raise Teddy Lupin (so it's apt that arsenic Teddy's godfather, Harry would person developed a person narration pinch Andromeda successful nan years pursuing nan Harry Potter series). However, what made Andromeda absorbing is that she had been calved to nan Black family arsenic Bellatrix and Narcissa's sister.

The Black family was known for its pure-blood mania, and fewer family members went their ain way. Of course, Sirius Black is nan astir well-known defector of nan Black family, but Andromeda is correct alongside him. Unfortunately, nan specifications of really she parted ways pinch her famously evil sisters are ne'er covered successful nan books. If her spot successful nan wizarding world were to beryllium restored successful a Harry Potter TV series, it's imaginable that moreover her book communicative could beryllium expanded to reply immoderate long-wondered questions.

1 Teddy Lupin

Teddy Lupin was calved successful Harry Potter and nan Deathly Hallows, truthful he didn't person overmuch clip to make an effect arsenic a character. He was mentioned successful nan closing of nan last Harry Potter book erstwhile Harry stated that Teddy spent astir each evening astatine nan Potter residence and that he was fundamentally a family member. This was a rubbing summation since it kept Lupin and Tonks live successful a way, but Teddy's value went acold beyond this.

Tonks getting pregnant was a awesome arena successful Harry Potter and nan Deathly Hallows since it caused Remus Lupin to person thing of a crisis. As a werewolf, he was truthful terrified that he would beryllium excessively vulnerable (physically and socially) to beryllium a father, truthful he tried to locomotion retired connected Tonks and subordinate Harry connected his adventures instead. This enraged nan Boy Who Lived. He felt parents shouldn't time off their children unless they had nary prime (like James and Lily). It was a important infinitesimal wrong Harry and Lupin's relationship—so if a Harry Potter TV bid puts Teddy backmost successful nan spotlight, these dynamics tin beryllium further explored.