A beautiful resort with an evolving identity: The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya — astir 40 minutes from Cancun Airport (CUN) and 25 minutes from Downtown Playa del Carmen — is simply a luxury venue to watch.

Adjacent to nan 620-acre UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sian Ka'an Reserve, this friendly edifice pinch 124 rooms and 19 suites feels for illustration it's hovering supra nan mangroves. Indeed, a bid of raised woody boardwalks leads guests from nan cardinal edifice to nan rooms and pools, nan formation and nan restaurants — each without disturbing nan quality below.

The formation and edifice buildings from above. ST. REGIS KANAI RESORT, RIVIERA MAYA

Resort proprietor Grupo Alhel made a concerted effort to guarantee nan spot blends successful pinch its surroundings truthful you consciousness for illustration you're successful nan mediate of a immense quality park. As you make your measurement down nan agelong driveway that winds done nan mangroves, you consciousness arsenic if you are ray years distant from nan touristic centers of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Truly, you are tucked distant from nan existent world and very quickly gaffe into a reality that focuses connected nan earthy landscape, nan upwind and water waves, and nan crisp lines of nan resort's stunning architectural creation by Mexican patient Edmonds International and interiors by Chapi Chapo Design.

The St. Regis Kanai Resort opened successful mid-March 2023 and erstwhile I visited successful early May, it was still very overmuch coming into its own. The crowds haven't descended yet and nan finishing touches are still rolling retired to immoderate amenities. It's a destination that is still uncovering its identity. But, if you're for illustration maine — a Marriott Bonvoy elite personnel itching to usage points for exquisite picnic experiences — you'll want to spell sooner alternatively than later.

Quick take

Welcome to The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

After my little two-night stay, it wasn't wholly clear to maine precisely what assemblage nan edifice is going for, whether that's family travelers who want a caller spot to research aliases couples retired for immoderate romanticist seclusion. However, nan beautiful mounting paired pinch a humble normal halfway made maine image convention and wedding groups precocious connected that list.

Outdoor seating astatine nan normal center. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The out-of-the-way location and quiet vibe besides lend themselves to those looking to wholly unplug and bask nan sun and soil while being making out by nan squad of expertly trained butlers. (As pinch different St. Regis properties, a butler is assigned to each room and suite.)

If you emotion nan buzz of a batch of people, engaged nighttime clubs aliases Broadway-style shows successful nan evenings, you won't beryllium happy here. This is simply a spot to bask quiet and solitude.

I could person pictured this arsenic a tremendous distant activity spot — particularly for authors and journalists — but nan deficiency of penning desks successful nan rooms and suites is an issue. Yes, location is simply a array connected nan room terrace but you astir apt don't want to activity extracurricular each time nether nan Mexican sun.

The Grand Luxe rooms and nan suites — particularly nan Vincent Astor, St. Regis and John Jacob Astor pinch backstage plunge pools — are perfect for couples that whitethorn not want to locomotion aliases return nan play cart to nan pools aliases formation each clip they want to return a dip. The Deluxe impermanent room aliases Grand Luxe pinch 2 queens aliases nan Presidential Suite pinch 2 bedrooms, 1 king and 1 pinch 2 queen beds, are nan champion bets for families.

Getting there

Does nan creation punctual anyone other of The X-Files 'Herrenvolk' section astatine nan bee aviary? ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Depending connected traffic, Riviera Maya's apical resorts are a 40- to 60-minute thrust from Cancun Airport. There's ongoing building connected nan roads into nan airport, truthful beryllium fresh for imaginable traffic.

If you scheme to research beyond nan resort, you'll want a rental car (or you tin trust connected taxis). Playa del Carmen is simply a 25-minute ride. Rental prices ranged wide erstwhile I checked for my dates. Depending connected nan rental car company, I could fastener successful an system car for $35-$220 for my four-day visit. Tip: Some agencies rent manual transmission vehicles. If you want an automatic transmission, beryllium judge you book it.

From nan airport, there's an abundance of backstage and shared shuttle services that you tin book earlier your flight. Several providers connection wheelchair-accessible van shuttles, too. I paid $135 for backstage round-trip transfers for 2 people.

You tin besides drawback a taxi upon arrival. The fare to Playa del Carmen for Riviera Maya should beryllium astir $60. Tip: Not each cars successful Mexico person air-conditioning, truthful cheque nan vehicle's amenities earlier you hop in. Cancun Airport stresses that everyone should pre-book taxis. You tin do that by going to nan airport's website and clicking connected nan transportation page.

Uber isn't an action here. Due to ineligible disputes, Ubers don't prime up astatine nan airdrome and galore hotels won't fto them connected their property. Instead trust connected accepted taxi companies.

Booking details

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya has been connected my radar for years and arsenic building neared completion, I stalked Marriott's website waiting for bookings to open. In January, I reserved a two-night enactment for May successful a Grand Luxe King pinch mangrove position and plunge pool. The full was $2,703.52 (including free meal owed to my Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite position and a $100 spot credit for paying pinch my Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card — spot rates and fees).

Alternatively, I could person utilized points aliases a operation of points and cash. Two nights would person group maine backmost 304,000 points, aliases I could walk $200 and 264,000 points. The Points Guy values Marriott points astatine .84 cents each. If I paid pinch points, that equates to $2,553.60. While I would "save" $149.92 by booking pinch points, I still went pinch rate because I've earmarked my Bonvoy points for a redemption astatine a Japanese hotel.

MARRIOTT.COM

I besides applied a Suite Night Award, which I earned arsenic a Platinum elite successful Marriott's Bonvoy program. Of each nan suites listed, only one, The St. Regis Suite, included a plunge pool. Since that's an amenity we looked guardant to, I talked pinch nan edifice anterior to presence and they knew not to upgrade maine to immoderate room without nan backstage pool.

MARRIOTT.COM

In nan end, nary suites pinch a excavation were disposable (many suites person yet to beryllium completed since this spot is still conscionable a fewer months old), truthful we stuck pinch our primitively booked room and I'm gladsome we did. We made bully usage of nan plunge pool.

Standout features

There are truthful galore resorts vying for vacationers successful Riviera Maya and adjacent Cancun and Cozumel. But I situation you to find 1 that's sewage nan avant-garde architectural flair of The St. Regis Kanai Resort.

A cabana and in-pool loungers. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Here are nan ways successful which this edifice stands retired from nan competition.

In a world that thinks "bigger is better," this edifice caters to a very manageable number of group pinch conscionable 124 rooms and 19 suites connected property.

The architecture and interior creation is eye-catching astatine each move and location are a assortment of comfortable nooks astir nan edifice wherever you tin settee successful to bask nan setting, converse pinch friends aliases publication a bully book.

Every room is assigned a butler who is trained to supply top-notch and discreet service. No inquire is excessively mini aliases excessively bold.

The culinary options are exquisite, from a coagulated buffet meal and a la carte options to respective restaurants offering gourmet dinners. A grab-and-go deli pinch picnic-style options was conscionable opening during my sojourn arsenic well.

Drawbacks

This edifice won't beryllium for everyone. If you thrive disconnected nan power of others, you whitethorn not find what you're looking for here.

One of nan mini pools. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The edifice is friendly but pinch plentifulness of individual abstraction for everyone. You tin locomotion astir nan analyzable without moving into a batch of people. Some group will adore that while others will find it stifling.

The spa consists of 2 curen rooms truthful you whitethorn not get your desired assignment times erstwhile nan edifice is busy.

Nightlife is connected nan quiet side: Think unrecorded euphony during dinner.

The pools are mini and location aren't galore cabanas truthful reserve if you want one.

The Library offers a chocolate-tasting paper but this outlet closes astatine 6 p.m. I would person loved to bask a nightcap and cocoa treats present later successful nan evening.

The edifice is group disconnected by itself. You can't locomotion to immoderate restaurants aliases shops — though that will alteration erstwhile nan adjacent Edition opens (no coagulated opening day arsenic of now).

The vibe

The edifice is gorgeous, time and night. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Breezy and cosmopolitan. That's really I'd picture nan vibe astatine The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya. The unit is exceedingly friends successful specified a welcoming and authentic way. I wish each edifice had specified benignant and competent beforehand of location representatives, bellhops, housekeepers and waitstaff for illustration this resort.

Plenty of spots to beryllium and bask nan outdoors. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

What I really liked astir this resort, though, is really nan architecture and creation return connected a persona that is very coming successful nan nationalist spaces, nan rooms, restaurants and bars and beachside recreation venues. The architects looked to nan stars for inspiration and recovered it successful nan constellation Pleiades. They designed a bid of half-crescent-shaped buildings truthful astir each abstraction has expansive views complete nan mangroves and retired to nan bluish ocean.

You don't request to return nan stairs to The St. Regis Bar. There's a hidden elevator. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

And while there's decidedly a minimalist vibe here, it doesn't mean location aren't jaw-dropping spaces, specified arsenic nan multistory h2o characteristic successful nan open-air lobby. And nan staircase that leads to The St. Regis Bar... well, it's a showstopper.

The room

We accessed our room via a doorway on an outdoor walkway. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Here are nan disposable room types astatine The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya:

Deluxe: 592 square-foot impermanent room pinch terrace (king aliases 2 queen beds)

592 square-foot impermanent room pinch terrace (king aliases 2 queen beds) Grand Luxe: 592 quadrate feet pinch terrace and plunge excavation (king aliases 2 queen beds)

592 quadrate feet pinch terrace and plunge excavation (king aliases 2 queen beds) Riviera Luxe: 592 quadrate feet pinch terrace and outdoor bathtub (corner room pinch king)

592 quadrate feet pinch terrace and outdoor bathtub (corner room pinch king) Vincent Astor: 592 square-foot workplace pinch terrace and plunge excavation (corner room pinch king)

592 square-foot workplace pinch terrace and plunge excavation (corner room pinch king) St. Regis Suite: 1,130 quadrate feet pinch terrace and king furniture (a type pinch a plunge excavation is besides available)

1,130 quadrate feet pinch terrace and king furniture (a type pinch a plunge excavation is besides available) Atlas: 1,130 quadrate feet pinch an outdoor tub connected nan terrace (corner room pinch king)

1,130 quadrate feet pinch an outdoor tub connected nan terrace (corner room pinch king) Caroline Astor Suite: 1,711 quadrate feet pinch terrace and whirlpool (corner room pinch king)

1,711 quadrate feet pinch terrace and whirlpool (corner room pinch king) John Jacob Astor Suite: 1,711 quadrate feet pinch terrace, whirlpool and plunge excavation (corner room pinch king)

1,711 quadrate feet pinch terrace, whirlpool and plunge excavation (corner room pinch king) Two-bedroom Presidential Suite: 2,313 quadrate feet pinch 2 patios, a whirlpool connected nan terrace and 2.5 baths (corner room pinch 1 king chamber and 1 pinch 2 queen beds; maximum occupancy is six)

Grand Luxe bedroom. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

As I mentioned, I was successful a Grand Luxe King pinch a plunge excavation The room itself makes a awesome first belief arsenic you locomotion done nan door. Light cascades done nan floor-to-ceiling sliding solid doors pinch views complete your backstage plunge excavation to nan mangrove and water successful nan distance. (Note: If you're hoping to perceive nan water waves from your room, this isn't nan correct spot to book. All of nan rooms are a adjacent region from nan beach.)

Grand Luxe surviving area. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Hues of white, beige, babe bluish and ray mint greenish are paired pinch limestone and walnut woodgrain to awesome effect. The carved-walnut headboard is simply a stunner, acting arsenic a focal constituent and dividing nan chamber and surviving area from nan expansive bath and closet-dressing area.

The invited amenity. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Upon arrival, nan edifice had near a vessel of delicious mangoes and achromatic cocoa "card" for america to bask on pinch a handwritten statement from nan head and a printed missive noting my Marriott Bonvoy Platinum elite benefits.

Cute turtle gift. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Ceramic pendant lights hover complete nan bed's extremity tables, 1 of which gave pridefulness of spot to a carved oversea turtle — a small memento for guests to return home. I besides liked nan throwback style of nan Tivoli timepiece radio.

In-room coffee, barroom and minibar setup. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

On nan acold broadside of nan room is simply a well-organized credenza pinch a java and beverage shaper arsenic good arsenic a barroom setup and minibar. (Coffee and beverage are complimentary while you'll salary for immoderate liquor consumed.)

Grande Luxe plunge pool. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The terrace pinch plunge excavation was decidedly a highlight. At slightest 4 group could comfortably lounge successful nan h2o astatine nan aforesaid time.

ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

There were besides a sun bed, array and 2 chairs connected nan terrace. It was very comfortable and we utilized nan excavation galore times during our short stay.

Interesting dual sinks that look other ways. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Designers made nan astir of nan abstraction allotted for nan bathroom, pinch dual vanities and a walk-in closet.

Walk-in closet. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Sliding woody panels closed disconnected nan bath from some nan introduction hallway and bedroom/living area.

Walk-in shower. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The soaking tub and walk-in ablution were highlights of nan room.

The room was beautifully designed but I do wonderment astir immoderate of nan colour and worldly choices. There are 2 pretty, velvety chairs successful beforehand of nan sliding solid doors to nan terrace. They are achromatic and ray green. I tin image personification coming successful from taking a dip, not being decently dried disconnected and plopping down successful 1 of those chairs. Good luck to unit keeping them looking crisp and clean.

Some of nan furnishings besides had veneer connected its edges, which tin easy get dinged arsenic guests travel and go. The rooms are gorgeous but I'm funny arsenic to really they will clasp up complete time.

Food and drink

My enactment was excessively short to effort each of nan F&B outlets astatine nan edifice but I thoroughly enjoyed what I sampled. Here's nan rundown connected meals and snacks astatine The St. Regis.

Chaya (Middle Eastern cuisine)

Outdoor seating astatine Chaya. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Just a fewer steps beyond nan lobby, Chaya -- overseen by executive cook Michael Grau -- is unfastened for meal (buffet and a la carte) and dinner.

Chaya outdoor eating astatine meal and dinner. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The interior of nan edifice is appealing but, upwind permitting, you really want 1 of nan outdoor tables pinch sweeping views of nan property.

Stepped, cascading h2o characteristic adjacent Chaya. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

There are expansive h2o features conscionable beyond nan edifice pinch soothing sounds.

The temper astatine meal was quiet and reserved but musicians play outdoors successful nan evenings, adding immoderate flair to nan eating experience. The dress codification is casual.

We enjoyed nan buffet that included each nan accustomed suspects -- cooked-to-order omelets, baked goods, consequence and much -- positive immoderate location specialties.

Buffet meal pinch plentifulness of variety. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The yogurts, muesli and meats and cheeses were a bully measurement to statesman breakfast.

Toasted meal breads. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

I besides appreciated each nan different types of meal breads and sweets, granola and nuts and dried fruit.

Station pinch made-to-order eggs. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

And location were each sorts of basking items, from made-to-order eggs to Mexican dishes.

Chaya eating room. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Dinner, pinch a Middle Eastern flair, was spectacular, though it would person been much enjoyable if location were much group successful nan restaurant. Ours was 1 of 3 occupied tables that evening.

Mezeh platter and achromatic clam pizza. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

We started pinch a Mediterranean mezze platter for 2 ($34) that included hummus, babba ganoush, labneh, muhammara and pita breadstuff baked successful nan oven that's nan centerpiece of nan unfastened kitchen. (Note that while it looks for illustration a accepted pizza oven, it's really electrical and not wood aliases coal-fired.)

Next, we had to effort nan achromatic clam pizza ($25). It was mind-blowingly bully pinch a garlicy pick sauce, shaved fennel, citrus and mozzarella accenting nan delicate clams.

For mains, we tried nan seared grouper ($38) and chickenhearted Milanese ($34), some of which were besides delicious.

Toro Riviera Maya

Toro outdoor seating and pergola. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

While it's only unfastened for dinner, you don't want to miss eating astatine Toro. Celebrity cook Richard Sandoval, primitively from Mexico City, is astatine nan helm and has designed a paper pinch influences crossed Latin America.

Outdoor seating pinch a beautiful h2o feature. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The outdoor seating area is magical, particularly arsenic nan sun is mounting and each nan lanterns statesman to springiness disconnected a lukewarm glow.

Toro indoor eating room. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

There is besides plentifulness of indoor seating arsenic good arsenic a mini area for barroom seating correct down nan restaurant.

Short rib tacos. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

The paper opens pinch ceviche and sushi. The oysters pinch a chipotle mignonette ($38) and nan kampachi tiradito pinch hibiscus salt, mango and citrus vinaigrette ($25) seemed to beryllium popular.

There are immoderate absorbing starters, specified arsenic tuna chicharron ($24), short rib tacos ($26) and an octopus anticucho pinch peanut and habanero aioli ($31). Or, you could attraction much connected accepted dishes, for illustration beetroot crockery pinch goat food and candied pecans aliases crab crockery ($18 each).

Delicious entrees and sides. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

It's nan entrees that really dazzle, though. The shrimp and crab enchiladas pinch Oaxaca food and charred poblanos ($30) were delicious. The lomo saltado was an exquisite beef filet pinch achromatic rice, Asian condiment and crisp vegetables pinch saccharine murphy ($36). Or, you could spell for thing "simply grilled," pinch options ranging from U.S. beef tenderloin, New York strip, rib-eye aliases a drawback of nan day.

The only disappointment was that immoderate paper items weren't yet available. I really wanted to effort nan heirloom carrots pinch pepita pistou, cashew aioli and passion consequence chromatic but it wasn't an action connected nan evening we dined.

The messy La Bomba dessert. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

One connection of be aware astir dessert. La Bomba ($27) is an interactive paper item. While nan paper — and our server — didn't show america successful advance, nan chocolate, cooky crumbs, strawberry, dulce de leche and coconut crystal pick pinch seasonal berries is served successful a cocoa sphere ... which your waiter will smash connected your table. It was rather a surprise! We chuckled but do that to nan incorrect type of personification aliases personification that gets berry juice splattered each complete their achromatic outfit and nan result could beryllium very different!

If you don't want that type of experience, spell for thing for illustration nan cocoa barroom pinch amaretto ganache ($17) aliases nan yellowish maize barroom pinch vanilla crystal cream, hibiscus, mezcal condiment and caramel popcorn ($14).

The St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Bar. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

I ever look guardant to a sojourn to immoderate St. Regis Bar. This one, unfastened regular 5–11 p.m., is nary exception.

Champagne saber. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

It hosts nan festive evening Champagne sabering ceremony, which is ever nosy to watch, and nan cocktail paper is extensive.

Evening cocktails. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Some of nan yummy drinks included nan Tonatiuh pinch Tobala mezcal, pineapple, ancho chile liqueur, rosemary and basil leaves; nan Lu 'um pinch pear vodka, lychee syrup and a roseate infusion; and nan Kanai pinch gin, sake, cumber infusion and yuzu. Those signature cocktails were astir $25 each while much modular drinks for illustration a Moscow mule, Manhattan, aged fashioned and mint julep were $22 each.

Outdoor barroom seating. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

This space, connected nan 3rd floor, has a bully outdoor conception pinch plentifulness of shadiness arsenic good arsenic an indoor (read: air-conditioned) lounge.

You tin besides bid a assortment of snacks (guacamole, edamame, sashimi), ray meals (surf and turf skewer, food of nan day, lobster quesadilla, flick bowls) and desserts (mango ceviche pinch banana crystal cream, pome outpouring rolls and Key lime pie) here.

While we enjoyed drinks 1 night, we saw respective groups huff and puff their measurement up nan glorious staircase that leads from nan lobby area to nan bar. While it's a sweeping sight, you don't request to locomotion up each those stairs. There is an elevator that's hidden astir nan corner.

The Library

The Library. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

As nan sanction implies, this is nan resort's room (open 9 a.m.–6 p.m.). While we popped successful 1 morning, we didn't person a chance to travel backmost to bid anything.

Fancy chocolates. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

It's wherever you tin caput for immoderate beverage and good chocolates. There is simply a $34-per-person "chocolate armoire experience," which we sadly did not get to try. You tin prime 4 high-end chocolates from nan lawsuit and brace them pinch beverage aliases coffee.

If cocoa isn't your thing, you tin simply bid an espresso, macchiato, basking chocolate, latte, cappuccino mochaccino, basking beverage aliases acold brew iced beverage infusion. Drinks costs $8-$11.

The Library. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

There's besides a mini but inventive cocktail paper pinch things for illustration a cocoa aged fashioned and java negroni ($22) arsenic good arsenic nonalcoholic choices specified arsenic nan Pink Masala pinch beet, cinnamon, cardamon and soymilk ($14).

Pik Nik (grab-and-go deli)

Grab-and-go deli case. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

This small shop sells breakfast, luncheon and meal "to go" from 6 a.m.–6 p.m. You'll find immoderate of nan aforesaid tasty pastries that are served astatine Chaya and you tin besides acquisition sandwiches, wraps, salads, consequence and yogurt.

I wasn't capable to cheque retired nan sports bar, Jack's Club, aliases nan Beach Club, which serves a BBQ dinner.

Riviera and nan Beach Club

Riviera edifice pinch a excavation view. ST. REGIS KANAI RESORT, RIVIERA MAYA

We did not person clip to effort Riviera aliases nan Beach Club, some of which are casual beachfront eating venues adjacent nan pool. Riviera is unfastened 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and offers salads, sandwiches and seafood.

The Beach Club has a BBQ paper that changes weekly. It's adjacent nan adults-only pool.

Amenities and service

As you'd expect astatine immoderate St. Regis, location are plentifulness of amenities specified arsenic 24-hour in-room dining, laundry, barren cleaning work and turndown work (though nary 1 came to move down our room connected either nighttime of our stay).

On-site parking is free.

The Beach Club (the beach, pools and basking tub)

The formation and excavation area. ST. REGIS KANAI RESORT, RIVIERA MAYA

The formation area isn't immense but location is plentifulness of room for guests to dispersed out. In fact, erstwhile we were there, it felt arsenic if we had nan formation to ourselves astir of nan time. Yes, location was sargassum seaweed washing ashore, but that was happening astatine each nan resorts successful Playa del Carmen during our stay. The edifice stayed connected apical of it and raked it up successful an businesslike manner.

Outdoor formation surviving room. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

I loved nan area betwixt nan beachfront loungers pinch umbrellas and nan pools. It offered each sorts of different outdoor seating arrangements pinch plentifulness of shadiness from overhead "sunbrella" cloth strung betwixt nan trees.

Three pools — each parented by a lifeguard — are on-site:

Family excavation and whirlpool (Monday–Sunday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Beach Club adults excavation (Wednesday–Sunday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Adults excavation (Monday–Sunday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Pool. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

None of nan pools look that large for a edifice of this caliber. There are besides only a fewer cabanas disposable for rent truthful put those correct distant if you're walking during a engaged clip period.

Spa

Relaxation lounge astatine nan spa. ST. REGIS KANAI RESORT, RIVIERA MAYA

The St. Regis Spa is correct by nan lobby and it's by assignment only, from 9 a.m.–8 p.m. You tin book services via nan resort's website.

Even if you're not a spa personification (I'm not), location are immoderate absorbing options connected offer. The 90-minute Secret Garden curen ($428) includes a locomotion done nan resort's ain herb plot wherever you take nan ingredients for your ain well-being recipe.

The hydrotherapy walk ($83) besides sounded appealing and gives entree to nan spa's sauna, steam room, whirlpool, acold plunge and outdoor relaxation pool.

A assortment of massages are disposable to target relaxation, accent alleviation and much and they tally $328-$473.

Fitness center

You'll find nan 24-hour fittingness halfway correct adjacent to nan spa. It's outfitted pinch each nan instrumentality you'd expect from elliptical machines, workout bikes, free weights, strength-training equipment, treadmills and weight machines.

The gym besides offers a assortment of fittingness classes, specified arsenic yoga and sound treatment arsenic good arsenic individual training.

Pet-friendly

Pets are invited for a $200 nonrefundable interest and only 1 pet per room is allowed. I did not spot immoderate furry friends during my trip.

Out and about

I deliberation nan allure of nan St. Regis Kanai, Riviera Maya is nan truth that it feels for illustration it's successful nan mediate of nowhere. So, I'm not judge if nan clientele booking present are looking to spell "out and about." But, it's easy to do. Taxis are disposable to return you to Playa del Carmen (a 25-minute thrust south) aliases moreover Cancun, though that's a longer trek astatine 50 minutes away.

Day trips tin beryllium arranged to each sorts of places, from Cozumel (1.5 hours) and Tulum (about 70 minutes) to Chichen Itza (2.5 hours).

Accessibility

Raised boardwalks link each nan buildings, restaurants and pool/beach areas. There is play cart service. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

While awesome staircases are portion of nan architectural creation of this hotel, location are besides elevators that will whisk you wherever you request to spell — though they are tucked away.

The main entranceway is accessible arsenic are nan restaurants, spa, fittingness halfway and gathering spaces. Well-placed ramps are portion of nan landscape.

Outdoor seating accessible via ramp aliases stairs. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

To get to nan beach, pools and oceanfront restaurants, you astir apt don't want to push a wheelchair on nan elevated woody boardwalk, but play carts are waiting to bring you to and fro.

I did not spot a wheelchair mat starring from nan formation to nan ocean, truthful inquire if it's a must-have for your formation day.

Note that immoderate areas of nan edifice person debased lighting and shallow pools pinch nary obstruction aliases articulator from nan walkway. Watch your step.

In impermanent rooms, expect nan following:

Accessible vanities

Adjustable tallness hand-held ablution wand

Self-closing doors

Lowered electrical outlets

Non-slip drawback rails successful nan bathroom

Roll-in shower

Toilet spot astatine wheelchair height

Transfer showers successful impermanent rooms

Checking out

The doorbell desk. ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

Checkout was arsenic easy arsenic check-in and nan unit genuinely seemed willing successful our opinions of nan caller property. The doorbell skipper was successful interaction pinch our shuttle driver and we bid adieu without immoderate hiccups. The edifice is beautiful and I americium intrigued to study its ngo erstwhile each amenities are up and running.

