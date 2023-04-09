A billionaire investor who predicted the '08 crisis and the post-COVID inflation spike sees 'significant' recession risk and a prolonged period of low asset returns

Paul Singer, Elliott ManagementREUTERS/Steve Marcus

Paul Singer sounded recession alarms and warned of a lengthy play of debased returns.

The hedge money head said nan US system is facing an "extraordinarily vulnerable and confusing period," per nan WSJ.

Singer antecedently called nan subprime owe situation and warned of nan post-Covid ostentation spike.

Billionaire hedge money proprietor Paul Singer warned investors of a prolonged marketplace rhythm of debased returns successful financial assets arsenic recession risks proceed to mount.

In an question and reply pinch nan Wall Street Journal's editorial page, nan laminitis of Elliott Management and 1 of nan world's astir notable money managers said nan US system is facing an "extraordinarily vulnerable and confusing period."

Financial markets are facing a slew of obstacles connected apical of an already difficult macro situation arsenic nan Federal Reserve and different cardinal banks proceed to hike liking rates to conflict stubbornly precocious inflation.

"Valuations are still very high. There's a important chance of recession," Singer said. "We spot nan anticipation of a lengthy play of debased returns successful financial assets, debased returns successful existent estate, firm profits, unemployment rates higher than beryllium now and tons of ostentation successful nan adjacent round."

And if nan adjacent recession hits, cardinal bankers will easiness monetary argumentation again, reasoning that ostentation has been conquered, he added. But ostentation will travel back, perchance moreover much than before, meaning rates will person to spell higher for longer, he said.

Singer was 1 of nan first to telephone nan subprime owe situation successful 2008, and warned of precocious ostentation astatine nan commencement of nan Covid-19 pandemic.

In an April 2020 missive to investors, Singer said: "We deliberation it is very improbable that cardinal bankers will move to normalize monetary argumentation aft nan existent emergency is over... The world has moved demonstrably person to a tipping constituent aft which money printing, prices and nan maturation of indebtedness are successful an upward spiral that nan monetary authorities recognize cannot beryllium surgery isolated from astatine nan costs of a heavy recession and in installments collapse."

Read nan original article connected Business Insider