A Gift of Love

This effort is portion of a bid called The Big Ideas, successful which writers respond to a azygous question: Who do you deliberation you are? You tin publication much by visiting The Big Ideas series page.

Self-portraits are nan ground of galore of my artworks. But precocious I tried to return a photograph for my creator profile, and I sewage nowhere. Though I was alert this was not nan aforesaid arsenic creating artwork, I was shocked and disappointed that I couldn’t return a bully portrait.

I smoked my measurement done 3 cigarettes while trying to fig retired why it wasn’t working, and realized I was happy that these were bad pictures. Whenever thing I make turns retired badly, I effort to activity done it, find its beauty and observe thing new. I didn’t get nan floor plan changeable I wanted, but if I could clasp this mind-set, I was judge I could return a bully 1 later. I deliberation of myself arsenic an optimist.

As a child, I thought everyone was different. So I was nan aforesaid arsenic everyone else, I reasoned. But nine does not judge individual differences, and I had to activity very difficult to assimilate. I suppose I should beryllium grateful because I learned to transportation myself successful specified a measurement that group wouldn’t announcement my 2 prosthetic legs. To this day, I don’t rotation up my near sleeve to hide my cleft hand.