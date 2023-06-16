The Big Ideas: Who Do You Think You Are?
By Mari Katayama
Ms. Katayama is simply a Japanese artist.
This effort is portion of a bid called The Big Ideas, successful which writers respond to a azygous question: Who do you deliberation you are? You tin publication much by visiting The Big Ideas series page.
Self-portraits are nan ground of galore of my artworks. But precocious I tried to return a photograph for my creator profile, and I sewage nowhere. Though I was alert this was not nan aforesaid arsenic creating artwork, I was shocked and disappointed that I couldn’t return a bully portrait.
I smoked my measurement done 3 cigarettes while trying to fig retired why it wasn’t working, and realized I was happy that these were bad pictures. Whenever thing I make turns retired badly, I effort to activity done it, find its beauty and observe thing new. I didn’t get nan floor plan changeable I wanted, but if I could clasp this mind-set, I was judge I could return a bully 1 later. I deliberation of myself arsenic an optimist.
As a child, I thought everyone was different. So I was nan aforesaid arsenic everyone else, I reasoned. But nine does not judge individual differences, and I had to activity very difficult to assimilate. I suppose I should beryllium grateful because I learned to transportation myself successful specified a measurement that group wouldn’t announcement my 2 prosthetic legs. To this day, I don’t rotation up my near sleeve to hide my cleft hand.
Yet nary matter really overmuch I tried to conceal myself, nan “handicapped” explanation stuck. This explanation could not — and would not — supply a way for acceptance, truthful I put my spot successful art. Luckily, nan objects and photographs I began creating became known arsenic “art” and acquired a societal role. Art became a bully capable logic for maine to beryllium allowed into nan sunlight of society; I felt I was permitted to beryllium arsenic I was.
Last twelvemonth I donated a action of sculptures I created complete nan past 18 years to nan Tate museum. As humans pinch constricted life spans, we are responsible for uncovering ways to sphere things that person a different clip standard than ours.
I wanted to return a farewell photograph earlier sending my useful disconnected to nan museum, truthful I changeable a bid of self-portraits surrounded by my objects. But erstwhile I developed nan film, my fig had each but vanished from nan images, since my aged camera forced maine to time off nan framework and manually adjacent nan shutter.
By letting spell of nan artworks that had allowed maine to play a domiciled successful society, my dependence connected them besides disappeared. I nary longer had to locomotion successful measurement pinch everyone else. It was arsenic if I were being told I nary longer had to dress to conform to nan norms of correctness and beauty aliases beryllium accepted aliases liked by others.
I had wanted you to judge me, truthful I did my champion to unrecorded a life of pretense.
But now it was easy to move on. I was capable to admit my discomfort pinch being branded a abnormal artist, a woman, a parent.
Mari Katayama, nan artist, was yet capable to say: “Who are you to show maine who I am?”
Mari Katayama, nan human, besides began to consciousness restrained by nan societal rules she had been pursuing conscionable because they were “correct.” Those rules were why I signed my matrimony contract, took retired a indebtedness to bargain a location and worked to gain capable money for my family to live. I felt that nine would not judge maine otherwise.
Child attraction and 3 years of nan Covid-19 pandemic besides contributed to this shift successful my feelings. In a world truthful restricted, I only wanted to do nan things that really mattered to me, arsenic I didn’t want to unrecorded a dishonesty successful beforehand of my daughter.
My narration pinch art arsenic a mode of survival ended. I tin nary longer opportunity that I chose creation arsenic my root of income. (Money is necessary. But it is for surviving and for making art, not to make nine admit my existence.)
The image photos that I mentioned earlier that turned retired truthful severely exemplify an uncomfortable world that is difficult to understand, nary matter really difficult I try. Still, I endeavor to find beauty successful nan world because we emotion and live. My creation is simply a intends of searching for nan top communal denominator. Now that I’ve realized this, location is nary turning back.
Six years ago, I created a heart-shaped, hand-sewn artwork arsenic a gift to my newborn daughter. But erstwhile it was finished, it turned retired to beryllium rather grotesque. The bosom I created is simply a surgery bosom because it is much beautiful erstwhile it reflects ray done aggregate facets for illustration a reflector shot — and nan much a bosom is scratched, nan much facets it gets, and nan much ray it tin reflect. I show my daughter, “If you person a problem, you tin inquire for thief from nan hands of a mother and different people,” truthful I sewed galore cloth fingers onto nan surgery heart. I gave it nan title “Gift,” a connection that intends “present” successful English but “poison” successful German. In my self-portraits from my bid “cannot move nan timepiece back,” I hung “Gift” from my neck. When I deliberation of it now, nan world has been specified a gift to me.
My narration pinch creation has changed, but nan creation I make is still art, and nan logic for and meaning of creating artworks will ne'er change. Thank you, artworks. And convey you, world. I can’t time off you nary matter really I try, and I can’t unrecorded without you. I want to clasp you tight, truthful tight that I crush your rib cage successful my embrace. I yearn to swallow you whole. I dislike you, and yet I emotion you.
Whenever I put emotion into words, I deliberation some my writings and utterances go mendacious depictions of my mind — a mind that fails to definitive itself truthfully, conscionable arsenic photographs are ne'er genuinely true. But successful nan end, nary method tin convey emotion perfectly. So we dispersed our words, our pictures and each expressions retired for illustration roots, stretching them for illustration arms to clasp you.
Mari Katayama is simply a modern creator surviving successful Japan and nan laminitis of nan High Heel Project, successful which she wears shoes customized for her prosthetics to animate others and execute onstage.