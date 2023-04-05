3 hours ago

A grocery rebate scam is targeting Canadians. How to avoid getting tricked

Scammers are utilizing Ottawa’s projected grocery rebate to target unsuspecting Canadians, cybersecurity officials say.

The market rebate, a $2.5-billion boost to nan GST rebate, was a signature point sounded by nan national authorities successful its 2023 budget, which it tabled last month.

The authorities has dubbed this measurement a “grocery rebate” arsenic Canadians proceed to woody pinch precocious nutrient prices, though nan GST rebate tin beryllium spent nevertheless Canadians desire.

The rebate will beryllium delivered done a one-time costs from nan Canada Revenue Agency arsenic soon arsenic imaginable pursuing nan transition of legislation, Ottawa has said. However, it now appears scammers are taking advantage of nan news.

Story continues beneath advertisement

Global News received photos of a phishing scam masquerading arsenic nan market rebate. People are asked to click connected a matter nexus and are told: “You received $247 for One Time GROCERY REBATE.”

Canadians request to beryllium vigilant astir a phishing scam attempting to instrumentality them utilizing nan market rebate outlined by nan authorities successful Budget 2023, officials say. Sean Previl/Global News

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE), its Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and applicable partners are alert of nan phishing scam, a CSE spokesperson told Global News successful an email.

“The Cyber Centre cautions Canadians to beryllium alert and protect themselves from fraud and online scams, including phishing attempts,” said spokesperson Robyn Hawco.

Phishing is simply a communal maneuver that cybercriminals usage to bargain individual and financial accusation and cybercriminals person go progressively blase successful their phishing campaigns, Hawco said.

Phishing messages usually return nan shape of an email, telephone telephone aliases matter connection from a cyber criminal who is pretending to beryllium personification they are not. Cybercrime will beryllium nan astir communal threat Canadians will look complete nan adjacent respective years, she added.

Story continues beneath advertisement

2:11 A person look astatine nan national government’s market rebate

So what tin you do to protect yourself from phishing scams for illustration this one? The CSE and Canadian Cyber Centre are advising Canadians to:

Trending Now

Be alert of and defender against imaginable phishing attacks, arsenic immoderate information accessed whitethorn beryllium utilized to make phishing attempts much credible.

Protect really you link and measure nan risks associated pinch utilizing societal media platforms and apps.

Monitor your individual online and banking accounts for immoderate unauthorized charges, transactions, aliases sign-ins.

Use multi-factor authentication connected your individual and banking accounts.

Update your passwords. Use analyzable passwords that are unsocial to each relationship and instrumentality and see utilizing passphrases, which are longer yet easier to remember.

Check location is locked padlock to nan near of nan URL. This padlock awesome tin thief protect your individual information.

Avoid clicking connected suspicious links aliases responding to suspicious texts.

Call your bank. If your slope relationship aliases in installments cards are involved, you’ll want to study it, and cancel cards, correct distant to debar being liable for nan losses.

Call Canada’s main in installments reporting agencies and put a fraud alert connected your in installments report:

Trans Union Canada 1-866-525-0262, Québec 1-877-713-3393 Equifax Canada 1-866-779-6440

Ottawa said successful its fund nan market rebate will thief 11 cardinal low-and-modest-income Canadians and families by providing eligible couples pinch 2 children pinch up to an other $467 a year; azygous Canadians without children pinch up to an other $234; and seniors pinch an other $225 connected average.

Story continues beneath advertisement

With a record from Global’s Sean Previl.