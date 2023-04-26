Issued on: 26/04/2023 - 07:54

US President Joe Biden says convey you arsenic nan crowd screams "four much years" during a reside astir creating caller manufacturing jobs, successful Washington, DC, April 25, 2023.

He won nan astir votes of immoderate US statesmanlike campaigner ever past clip around, but moreover galore supporters consciousness unsure astir sending nan 80-year-old Joe Biden backmost to nan White House for different term.

"He's conscionable a small old," said Laura Miranda from New Jersey.

Biden is already nan oldest-ever US president. He would beryllium 86 by nan extremity of a 2nd stint successful nan job.

"But I don't cognize who other it would be," nan 31-year-old said, referring to nan dearth of nationally celebrated Democratic Party possibles.

"He whitethorn beryllium successful bully wellness now, but who knows, successful six years' clip really he's going to be," said elector Steven Hjupp from Connecticut.

"It's a very bleak situation," he said of Democrats' 2024 efforts against imaginable contenders specified arsenic erstwhile UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida politician Ron DeSantis — and Donald Trump, who has already announced his ain bid.

Even voters who o.k. of Biden's occupation capacity complete nan past 2 years — a play encompassing Covid, nan war successful Ukraine, ostentation and abortion rows — expressed concerns astir giving him different 4 years successful nan White House.

"Biden is, I don't know, 100, 120 years old," joked James Everett Newman, a firefighter successful Houston, Texas. "I wish we could person a younger viable campaigner for president."

"At nan aforesaid time, we don't person that galore younger alternatives because nan Democratic Party has done a mediocre occupation cultivating younger leadership," nan 34-year-old added.

"I for illustration what Biden's done. I deliberation he's done a really bully job," said 72-year-old Roger Tilton successful Washington.

Still, nan retiree thinks it's clip for Biden to move on.

"I personally wish he wouldn't tally again," Tilton said.

"Mentally, I'm surely not arsenic acute arsenic I was 20 years ago, and there's nary measurement he is either."

First-time elector Avery Gonzales said Biden was "probably a small antiquated" for nan job.

"Maybe we should person immoderate younger humor moving things, alternatively than conscionable aged people," nan 19-year-old told AFP successful Los Angeles.

'Fresh ideas'

Others opportunity Biden's property should not disqualify him if voters deliberation he is different fresh for nan job.

"As agelong arsenic you are healthy, and you are capable to comprehend and usage your caput for illustration you're expected to, property is not a factor," said New York Biden protagonist Rodney Grimes, 59.

Aisha Smith, a 42-year-old successful Houston, said she thinks Biden is brave to tally for president again astatine his age, pointing retired that location are aged members of Congress and Supreme Court justices — some are successful their 70s and 80s.

"I deliberation property is only a number," she said.

For Jemima Homawoo, who was retired stepping adjacent nan White House Tuesday morning, if Biden "feels for illustration he's capable to do nan job, past I deliberation it's perfectly fine."

But nan 33-year-old contractor still has reservations.

"I would prefer, honestly, if an opportunity was fixed to personification who is simply a spot younger and whitethorn person caller ideas for nan country," she said.

Scott Shinderman, 52, told AFP successful Los Angeles that nan imaginable of a Trump-Biden rematch showed location was a definite magnitude of what he called sclerosis successful nan US governmental system, but added he would prime Biden astatine nan ballot box, contempt concerns complete his advancing years.

"You can't beryllium ageist, obviously. But...he's not arsenic crisp arsenic he utilized to be. That's evident successful nan measurement he speaks.

"I don't cognize if that affects his determination making. As agelong arsenic you person bully group astir you, sometimes that's bully enough."

For Republican supporters, feelings connected Biden's candidacy are overmuch much clear-cut.

"I deliberation it's a unspeakable idea," said Riva Fernandez, successful nan formation municipality of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"I really dream DeSantis wins," nan 54-year-old said. "He's nan man."

(AFP)