CBC
Mother successful Fort Simpson, N.W.T., looks for answers aft disturbing photograph surfaces online
WARNING: This communicative includes a disturbing photograph. A mother successful Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is looking for answers aft her four-year-old girl was allegedly dragged by a coach crossed nan parking batch of Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School. Shannon Cazon was sent nan photograph past week by a personification who observed nan incident connected March 28. She said nan witnesser told her they saw her girl being dragged astir 50 feet crossed nan parking lot. CBC was not capable to interaction nan photographer, but Cazon sa
Associated Press
Utah man who killed family vented his anger successful termination note
A Utah man who f atally changeable his wife, her mother and nan couple’s 5 kids aft he was investigated for kid maltreatment near a termination statement saying he “would alternatively rot successful hell” than proceed enduring what he called controlling behaviour by his wife, investigators wrote successful a study released connected Friday. The claims successful nan termination statement near by Michael Haight, 42, guidelines successful stark statement to conclusions by investigators successful nan 57-page study that overwhelmingly represent Haight, and not his wife, arsenic controlling and abusive. The study cites nan family's communications earlier nan killings and interviews from organization members conducted aft nan January tragedy.
CBC
Woman whose assemblage was recovered successful Winnipeg landfill climbed into bin earlier it was taken to dump: police
A 33-year-old female whose assemblage was recovered successful a Winnipeg landfill connected Monday was seen climbing into a commercialized garbage bin that aforesaid day, and was not seen getting retired earlier nan bin was emptied by a garbage motortruck and taken to nan dump, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said astatine a Thursday news conference. Smyth said investigators stay unfastened to pursuing immoderate different accusation that mightiness travel successful from nan nationalist astir Linda Mary Beardy's activity earlier she was seen getting into nan bin, but
The Telegraph
I don’t understand why Nike chose a trans influencer to advertise a sports bra
Why is simply a man modelling nan caller Nike bra, grandma? Why is that bloke advertizing nan caller women’s postulation astatine Benetton, grandma? Ha! You whitethorn arsenic good inquire why that topless young Burberry exemplary has had her breasts surgically removed? Because here’s nan thing; nan fetishisation of nan fewer astatine nan disbursal of nan galore is insane, insulting and an enactment (I hope) of commercialized termination that will merchandise nan pendulum to plaything backmost and whack nan wokerati correct successful their pronouns.
CBC
Sask. man charged pinch murdering son's accused slayer successful hit-and-run
A bluish Saskatchewan man is charged pinch first-degree execution successful nan decease of his son's accused killer. Ryan David Clark was deed by a pickup motortruck extracurricular of Mr. T's Liquor Store successful Northside, Sask., a hamlet astir 165 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, astir 8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday, according to an RCMP news release. The collision was captured by surveillance cameras. Mounties and paramedics responded and recovered Clark, 34, injured. He was later declared dormant astatine nan scene. The investigation init
Storyful
'They Have my Back, Literally': Children Attend Mom After She Has Seizure astatine Home
A female who suffers neurologically induced seizures said she “never [has] to worry” astir getting hurt, aft footage showed her children coming to her rescue astatine their location successful Virginia.Rachel Poole told Storyful that she was diagnosed pinch functional neurological upset successful March 2022 aft being hospitalized, but that she refused to fto it power her life.In nan video, recorded by nan family’s information camera, nan mother of 2 tin beryllium seen having a non-epileptic seizure successful nan kitchen, while her 2 children, Isabella and Justin, are sitting astatine nan array pinch their backmost to her.Alerted by nan silence, Isabella quickly catches her mom, earlier their begetter gives her and Justin distant instructions successful a talking device. The small boy tin past beryllium seen hitting Poole successful nan tummy to thief her regain consciousness.“While unorthodox, we person recovered this to beryllium amended than maine staying locked wrong my caput until my assemblage resets itself,” Poole said.She posted nan video to TikTok wherever she wrote, “I ne'er person to worry, they person my back. Literally.” Credit: Rachel Poole via Storyful
CBC
Calgary serviceman who assemblage slammed handcuffed Black female should person gone to jail: judge
The Calgary constabulary serviceman who slammed a handcuffed Black female caput first connected nan crushed should person gone to jail, a judge has ruled successful overturning nan constable's 30-day condemnation that he served astatine home. "The proceedings judge imposed a 30-day conditional condemnation pinch minimal conditions and palpable lenience," wrote Court of King's Bench Justice Nancy Dilts successful her 10-page decision. "Constable Dunn's condemnation was near without meaningful consequence, and, arsenic a result, achieved neither denunciation no
Associated Press
Court sides pinch Justice Dept. connected Jan. 6 obstruction charge
A national appeals tribunal sided Friday pinch nan Justice Department successful a lawsuit that could person upended hundreds of charges brought successful nan Capitol riot investigation. The decision, however, leaves unfastened nan anticipation of further challenges to nan complaint of obstruction of Congress, which has been brought against much than 300 defendants successful nan monolithic national prosecutions pursuing nan Jan. 6, 2021, riot. In a 2-1 ruling, a 3 judge sheet of nan U.S. Court of Appeals for nan District of Columbia Circuit said a little tribunal judge was incorrect successful dismissing nan complaint successful 3 cases successful which nan judge concluded it didn't screen nan defendants' conduct.
CBC
3 men charged pinch execution successful fatal Oakville shooting of Alberta man
Three men person been charged successful nan fatal August 2022 shooting of a man successful Oakville, who constabulary opportunity was targeted. Halton Regional Police said successful a news merchandise that 3 men person each been arrested and charged pinch attempted and first-degree murder. They see a 30-year-old from Pickering, a 29-year-old from Edmonton and a 25-year-old from Calgary. Police opportunity they were called to nan area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road connected Aug. 19, wherever Arman Dhillon, from Alberta, and an unnamed female were
A look at Mahany Park after Roseville gunbattle, hostage situation
Source Ca