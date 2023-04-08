Storyful

'They Have my Back, Literally': Children Attend Mom After She Has Seizure astatine Home

A female who suffers neurologically induced seizures said she “never [has] to worry” astir getting hurt, aft footage showed her children coming to her rescue astatine their location successful Virginia.Rachel Poole told Storyful that she was diagnosed pinch functional neurological upset successful March 2022 aft being hospitalized, but that she refused to fto it power her life.In nan video, recorded by nan family’s information camera, nan mother of 2 tin beryllium seen having a non-epileptic seizure successful nan kitchen, while her 2 children, Isabella and Justin, are sitting astatine nan array pinch their backmost to her.Alerted by nan silence, Isabella quickly catches her mom, earlier their begetter gives her and Justin distant instructions successful a talking device. The small boy tin past beryllium seen hitting Poole successful nan tummy to thief her regain consciousness.“While unorthodox, we person recovered this to beryllium amended than maine staying locked wrong my caput until my assemblage resets itself,” Poole said.She posted nan video to TikTok wherever she wrote, “I ne'er person to worry, they person my back. Literally.” Credit: Rachel Poole via Storyful