A look back at 'queen' Sheila Jackson Lee's wildest moments from years in Congress: 'mean' boss, verbal abuse

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has built a estimation arsenic 1 of nan "meanest" members of Congress to activity for, but has besides go 1 of its astir recognizable faces, having represented nan aforesaid territory successful nan House of Representatives for much than 28 years.

She announced this week, however, that she would beryllium moving for politician of Houston successful nan off-year election, perchance bringing her tumultuous clip in Congress to an extremity should she prevail.

Here is simply a look astatine immoderate of Jackson Lee's wildest moments from her years successful nan House:

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee speaks arsenic student indebtedness borrowers and advocates stitchery for nan People's Rally To Cancel Student Debt During The Supreme Court Hearings On Student Debt Relief connected February 28, 2023, successful Washington, DC. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for People's Rally to Cancel Student Debt)

Allegations of unit abuse

Jackson Lee has agelong been known arsenic 1 of nan astir difficult members of Congress to activity for, and, according to a 2011 Daily Caller study that cited a number of erstwhile unit members, often utilized demeaning connection and name-calling erstwhile addressing them.

"You stupid motherf----r," 1 erstwhile worker said Jackson Lee "constantly" called him, while different described an juncture her parents were visiting from retired of municipality and overheard Jackson Lee telephone her a "stupid idiot" because of a scheduling change. "Don’t beryllium a moron, you foolish girl," nan erstwhile adjutant alleged Jackson Lee told her.

Another erstwhile adjutant alleged Jackson Lee erstwhile told them, "You don’t understand. I americium a queen, and I request to beryllium treated for illustration a queen."

Others said she often forced them to activity agelong hours, moreover into nan early hours of nan morning, and that she demanded to beryllium driven by unit everyplace she went sloppy of really short nan distance.

President Joe Biden takes a selfie pinch Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) aft delivering nan State of nan Union reside connected February 7, 2023, successful nan House Chamber of nan U.S. Capitol successful Washington, DC. (Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

Airplane seating scandal

In Dec. 2017, Jean-Marie Simon, a United Airlines rider walking connected a Washington, D.C. bound formation from Houston, alleged she was bumped from her first people spot truthful that it could beryllium fixed to Jackson Lee.

Simon, a Democrat and attorney, accused United of giving preferential curen to Jackson Lee, though nan institution denied nan accusation and claimed nan female canceled her summons utilizing nan mobile app. Simon denied that she canceled her ticket, but was reseated successful a little seating class.

"I asked for thing exceptional aliases retired of nan mean and received thing exceptional aliases retired of nan ordinary," Jackson Lee said successful a connection to nan Houston Chronicle pursuing nan incident, and later claimed connected Facebook she was being targeted because she is Black.

Simon pushed back connected nan racism declare by admitting she had nary thought who Jackson Lee was during nan incident, and said she would person reacted nan aforesaid if it had "been Donald Duck" successful her seat.

U.S. Rep Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) speaks successful a news convention to talk nan House Judiciary Committee's oversight schedule pursuing nan Mueller Hearing successful Washington, U.S. July 26, 2019. (REUTERS/Erin Scott)

Accusations of retaliation complete staffer rape claim

Jackson Lee was forced to resign arsenic nan chairwoman of nan Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) successful 2019 successful nan aftermath of a suit by a erstwhile worker who claimed she was fired arsenic retaliation for planned ineligible action related to an alleged 2015 rape by a supervisor.

According to The New York Times, which first reported connected Jackson Lee's plans to resign, CBCF committee members told Jackson Lee to measurement down arsenic chairwoman aliases look a removal ballot aft nan suit became nationalist a week earlier.

In nan suit, nan unnamed erstwhile staffer alleged she was raped while a CBCF intern by Damien Jones, the foundation's internship programme coordinator and her supervisor astatine nan time. Two years later, she was hired to activity for Jackson Lee, who had precocious been made chairwoman of nan CBCF's committee of directors. Shortly aft she was hired, Doe said Jackson Lee received a matter connection from nan CBCF's main executive astatine nan time, A. Shaunise Washington.

"I conscionable received a notification that you have a caller staffer," Washington allegedly messaged Jackson Lee, mentioning nan staffer's name. "Call me, I person background on her."

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks astatine a property convention calling for nan description of nan Supreme Court connected July 18, 2022 successful Washington, DC. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Take Back nan Court Action Fund)

The staffer said she was fired successful March 2018, astir 2 weeks aft she told Jackson's main of staff, Glenn Rushing, that she had "recently learned much astir her lawsuit involving Mr. Jones and CBCF, and planned to move guardant pinch ineligible action" against nan foundation.

The suit was dismissed successful 2020.

Fox News Digital reached retired to Jackson Lee's agency for remark but did not person an contiguous response, however, complete nan years nan congresswoman has attributed disapproval of her alleged behaviour to "racism" and "sexism."