'A polarised debate': Paris to vote on banning self-service e-scooters

Self-service e-scooters person go commonplace connected nan streets of Paris since they were first introduced 5 years ago, but irresponsible usage and a rising mishap toll person hardened metropolis hall’s cognition towards nan celebrated mode of transport. On April 2 residents successful nan superior will ballot connected whether to prohibition them altogether.

Walking location from a picnic connected nan banks of nan Seine successful August 2022, Justine Haley was crossing a group of postulation lights erstwhile she was deed by an e-scooter. “I didn't spot it astatine each and I didn’t perceive it,” says nan hairdresser successful her 40s. “I conscionable retrieve nan powerfulness of nan scooter hitting my leg, and I fell to nan level connected my side.”

As a friend helped Justine get up, nan driver who deed her stopped to inquire if she was okay and, erstwhile Justine said she was, swiftly drove away. “She didn't hold to see, and I didn't realise really bad it was because I must person gone into shock.”

By nan clip she reached nan acold broadside of nan road, an egg-sized lump had swollen connected her calf wherever nan instrumentality of nan trottinette – arsenic e-scooters are known successful France – made interaction and nan symptom was making her woozy. “I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t guidelines up,” she says.

An X-ray astatine nan infirmary revealed thing was broken, but it took her 2 weeks to beryllium capable to locomotion decently and her assurance was severely shaken. “I was traumatised by it. For 2 aliases 3 months aft that, whenever I saw a trottinette while crossing nan thoroughfare I was shaking. Even now I'm astir apt much observant astir crossing nan roads successful Paris than before.”

‘Road information problems’

When Paris introduced self-service e-scooter rental successful 2018 it became a world leader successful embracing nan caller mode of transport. The trottinette was billed arsenic a greenish replacement to cars that matched nan city’s biology aims. Take-up was spurred by permissive regularisation and nan accelerated description of bike lanes successful nan capital.

Just 5 years later, Paris residents are being asked to ballot successful a referendum connected whether to prohibition nan self-service e-scooters, which tin beryllium rented by nan hr and picked up and dropped disconnected anywhere.

“They’re honestly not very ecological – they get damaged and they are near lying wherever,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told nationalist tv transmission France 2 in January. “We can’t incorporate them successful nationalist spaces and they’re causing roadworthy information problems, particularly for older and abnormal people.”

Incidents for illustration Justine’s are common. Almost 500 people were injured successful nan superior by micro-mobility vehicles successful 2022. At nan hospital, she says nan expert who treated her was “really tired of it – I could spot it successful his face. He said he was dealing pinch trottinette accidents astir each day.”

Even so, nan scooters are still hugely popular. Usage soared successful nan aftermath of nan pandemic, jumping 90% from September 2021 to August 2022. Each conveyance is presently utilized an mean of 3.5 times a day ­in Paris – nan highest complaint of immoderate metropolis successful Europe.

‘It was a mess’

Safety issues day backmost to their bumpy preamble successful 2018. “It was a mess,” says Erwann le Page, Public Policy head astatine Tier – 1 of 3 self-service providers (along pinch Lime and Dott) now licensed successful Paris. “You had complete 20,000 scooters and astir 20 different companies operating them.”

The abrupt influx of scooters – pinch nary dedicated parking spaces and fewer rules astir usage – caused chaos for pedestrians, cyclists and cars.

Since then, Paris has tried to modulate nan issue. The fleet is now capped astatine 15,000 vehicles. Speed limits, fines for misuse and dedicated parking zones person been introduced.

The 3 providers – Tier, Lime and Dott – person besides stepped successful pinch technological innovations to enforce regulations. Geofencing, for instance, tin automatically trim conveyance speeds successful definite zones and complaint users for parking successful undesignated areas.

With multi-passenger e-scooters now progressive successful 1 successful 5 accidents in Paris, technologies are besides successful nan pipeline to prevent 2 people riding a scooter astatine nan aforesaid time.

The gait of betterment has been accelerated and location is nan imaginable for more, le Page says. “Our manufacture didn't beryllium 5 years ago. The velocity of improvements complete nan past 5 years thumps 50 years of improvement of cars.”

‘A polarised debate’

But for now, problems still persist. Dangerously parked scooters are commonplace and accidents are rising twelvemonth connected year.

In 2022, deaths among e-scooters drivers and pedestrians deed by e-scooters accrued successful nan capital. In France, e-scooters caused astatine slightest 27 deaths successful 2022, compared pinch 22 successful 2021 and 7 successful 2020.

“The wheels don't look very big, but that's what deed me,” Justine says. “They are really, really heavy, and very dangerous,”

Despite nan risks, city-wide bans are rare. Barcelona is among nan fewer European cities to person introduced past prohibited self-service e-scooters altogether – a move Hidalgo now favours.

The Paris politician has said she will abide by nan consequence of April’s referendum, which opponents expect to spell successful her favour. Turnout is group to beryllium dominated by older citizens aliases those pinch beardown reasons for favouring a ban, unless providers tin mobilise their mostly young users.

Although self-service e-scooters are now disposable successful 200 towns successful France – and hundreds much astir nan world – le Page describes Paris arsenic a “complex” city.

It has a densely-built municipality area, and location is simply a Parisian inclination to “have your ain ways of doing things”, he says, alternatively than travel nan rules. In nan 5 years that e-scooters person been integrating into Paris traffic, nan city’s streets person undergone extensive changes that person caused wide disruption.

At nan aforesaid time, he says, “there is simply a existent polarised statement astir these scooters successful Paris that is not nan lawsuit everyplace else.”

A prohibition is improbable to extremity discussions complete nan due spot for e-scooters connected nan streets of nan capital.

Rental models are not nan only option, and income of individual e-scooters are rising by hundreds of thousands successful France each year. More than 750,000 were sold successful 2022.

Compared pinch rental models, individual e-scooters are “wild”, says Christian Machu, caput wide of nationalist pedestrian association, 60 Millions de Piétons. They person importantly little controls connected velocity limits, parking, and really galore passengers are connected board, and nary registration plates which would let different roadworthy users to place vehicles progressive successful incidents.

He says it’s a shame that Sunday’s referendum is only connected self-service models. “For us, nan mobility is complete e-scooters successful wide – and backstage e-scooters successful particular. Despite everything, self-service e-scooters are somewhat regulated and they person a definite number of information precautions [in place]. They are not our biggest worry.”