'A styrofoam cup of boiling water': Long Beach settles Cup Noodles case for $300,000

The metropolis of Long Beach has agreed to salary $300,000 to nan guardian of a kid who was allegedly burned by a Cup Noodles crockery astatine a city-run time campy successful 2021.

A suit against nan metropolis was revenge past twelvemonth connected nan past 7-year-old’s behalf alleging negligence.

The City Council approved nan colony astatine its gathering Tuesday.

According to nan title revenge successful Los Angeles County Superior Court, nan kid attended nan Silverado Park time campy Aug. 23, 2021, wherever she purchased a Nissin Cup Noodles for lunch.

The styrofoam container, nan title said, should person been filled pinch basking h2o — arsenic directed connected nan packaging. But unit allegedly filled it pinch h2o and past heated nan full instrumentality successful nan microwave.

“[H]ot h2o was to beryllium added to nan Nissin Cup Noodles truthful that nan h2o would not go unreasonably and dangerously basking and nan Styrofoam packaging would not go compromised,” nan plaintiffs wrote successful nan complaint.

The cup spilled connected nan child, causing “severe burns and imperishable scarring.”

Benjamin T. Ikuta, an lawyer pinch nan patient that revenge nan suit connected behalf of nan girl, told nan Long Beach Post that he was happy nan metropolis took work for nan incident.

“The City of Long Beach evidently should not person handed a mini kid fundamentally a styrofoam cup of boiling water,” he said.

Ikuta and nan metropolis did not instantly respond to The Times’ requests for comment.