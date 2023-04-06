A Syrian refugee has been elected as a German town's first migrant mayor

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. A Syrian refugee has been elected as a German town's first migrant mayor

A Syrian exile has been elected arsenic a German town's first migrant mayor

Ryyan Alshebl, who fled nan warfare successful Syria, has won an predetermination to go nan first migrant politician of Baden-Württemberg successful Germany. Naturally, nan first point he did was telephone his mom backmost successful Syria.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All authorities reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages astatine www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created connected a unreserved deadline by an NPR contractor. This matter whitethorn not beryllium successful its last shape and whitethorn beryllium updated aliases revised successful nan future. Accuracy and readiness whitethorn vary. The charismatic grounds of NPR’s programming is nan audio record.

More
Source Npr

Related Article

China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

8 minutes ago
Video of Sri Lankan who died in detention in Japan shown to public

Video of Sri Lankan who died in detention in Japan shown to public

8 minutes ago
Biden unlikely to visit Nagasaki during Japan trip for G-7: sources

Biden unlikely to visit Nagasaki during Japan trip for G-7: sources

8 minutes ago
Seven &amp; i becomes 1st Japan retailer to log over 10 tril. yen sales

Seven & i becomes 1st Japan retailer to log over 10 tril. yen sales

8 minutes ago
Japan SDF chopper with 10 aboard goes missing near Okinawa

Japan SDF chopper with 10 aboard goes missing near Okinawa

8 minutes ago
Masha Moskaleva: Girl who drew anti-war image handed to mother

Masha Moskaleva: Girl who drew anti-war image handed to mother

55 minutes ago

Popular Article

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

21 hours ago
UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

19 hours ago
Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

19 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

5 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

12 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.