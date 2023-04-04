A tale of 2 keepers as Germany scrape by the Netherlands

Germany person nan fearlessness and accomplishment of their 2 goalkeepers to convey for a narrow 1-0 triumph complete nan Netherlands.

Merle Frohms and Ann-Katrin Berger were thing short of sensational successful nan net, denying Netherlands clip aft clip to support a important cleanable expanse and group their squad up for a flattering victory.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had promised plentifulness of squad rotation complete Easter, and surely made bully successful nan first of her team's 2 friendlies. There were nary less than six changes to nan starting line-up from Germany's last fixture against Sweden. Among nan caller faces was Sydney Lohmann, who endorsed herself to nan coach by grabbing nan game's only extremity early connected successful nan 2nd half.

But energetic performances from those auditioning for a much imperishable domiciled successful nan squad couldn't disguise a deficiency of cohesion, and it was nan hosts who had nan amended of nan chances. If it hadn't been for Frohms successful nan first half and Berger successful nan second, they could have ended Friday's friends successful Sittard successful nan Netherlands arsenic worthy winners.

Coach Voss-Tecklenburg dissatisfied pinch possession game

"It was intense, it was wild," reflected Voss-Tecklenburg aft afloat time. It was her first crippled since signing a two-year statement extension and contempt a affirmative result, nan coach was displeased pinch overmuch of what she'd seen.

"Our power of nan crippled and nan value of our passes person to improve," she said. "We put ourselves successful threat again and again done our ain mistakes."

While their guests rotated, nan Dutch wheeled retired nan large guns correct from nan off. Seven of their starters were veterans of nan squad that won nan European Championships connected location ungraded backmost successful 2017.

A sell-out crowd of 12,000 astatine Sittard's Fortuna Stadion lent nan juncture a hint of 2017's jubilant atmosphere. The Oranjes' celebrated fans were successful respectable voice, backed up astatine each opportunity by a predictable soundtrack of Dutch physics creation music, helped successful predominant Mexican activity endeavors by nan sizable walking contingent.

Frohms' fine game curtailed by backmost pain

Despite each nan caller humor successful nan starting 11, it was possibly Voss-Tecklenburg's astir relied-upon subordinate who produced her team's standout capacity successful nan first half. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms has been a non-negotiable sanction connected nan teamsheet for immoderate years now. She much than proved her worthy successful nan first half pinch 2 spectacular saves to contradict Lineth Beerensteyn.

With Frohms complaining of backmost symptom astatine half-time, Voss-Tecklenburg was forced to propulsion disconnected her champion player. In Ann-Katrin Berger, she was fortunate to find a much than capable replacement.

The adjacent last-ditch save, arsenic improbable and nary less impressive, was made instantly aft nan restart. Just arsenic Frohms had done, Berger threw herself into nan statement of occurrence pinch cleanable timing and selfless disregard. Call it bravery aliases madness, it's what sets apical people goalkeepers apart.

Just moments aft Berger made this save, a poorly defended area saw Germany spell successful beforehand done Sydney Lohmann. Opportunism astatine 1 end followed heroics astatine nan other.

"We had 2 goalkeepers who produced first-class performances today," said Voss-Tecklenburg aft nan game. "They killed nan Dutch chances again and again."

Voss-Tecklenburg thanked goalkeeping heroics for her team's victoryImage: Wunderl/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/picture confederation

Final preparations for summertime World Cup

Despite each of her changes, there was little that was radically caller astir Voss-Tecklenburg's squad connected Friday. In her set-up, fringe doesn't automatically mean unfamiliar. All of those introduced into tonight's broadside person featured before, galore person been successful and astir nan squad for immoderate time.

In Tabea Wassmuth and Jule Brand, nan coach re-introduced players she knows and trusts. Lena Oberdorf, returning to the line-up aft injury, is simply a nailed-on favourite who tin beryllium definite of a spot connected nan level to Australia successful July for nan women's World Cup. Even Laura Freigang, treated to nary more 15 minutes astatine nan end, has agelong been pushing for a much salient spot successful nan team.

All of which is testament to the extent and spot of Germany's squad, successful which moreover nan peripheral players person been astir nan artifact a fewer times. It's a problem for those connected nan very margins — the uncapped hopefuls for whom nan World Cup is looking ever little apt — but Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is simply a coach who values and repays loyalty.

Which is conscionable arsenic well, fixed that her trusted favorite Merle Frohms continues to nutrient specified good displays. In Ann-Katrin Berger, there's a first-class replacement waiting successful nan wings.

As Germany's 2 terrific stoppers erstwhile again proved successful nan Netherlands, if you don't concede, you can't lose. And a squad that tin support a cleanable expanse successful reliable circumstances is one to beryllium reckoned pinch astatine immoderate awesome tournament.

Edited by: Mark Hallam