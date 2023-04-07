/ Shows / The 51%

Issued on: 07/04/2023 - 15:26

13:06 THE 51 PERCENT © FRANCE 24

Despite its historical estimation arsenic a centre of education, powerfulness and wealth, Cambridge is nan UK’s astir unequal city. Like nan remainder of nan country, galore of its residents are suffering greatly from nan nation's cost-of-living situation but nary much truthful than women and children. This arsenic nan number of nutrient banks successful nan state now outnumber McDonald's outlets, pinch a fast-growing number of moving women becoming regular customers seeking donated food. In a typical edition, Annette Young meets a cross-section of women whose lives person been dramatically impacted by a quickly declining economy.