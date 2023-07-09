A Times Article, President Kennedy and a ‘Grave Act' Against U.S. Interests

President John F. Kennedy was apoplectic. An article successful The New York Times connected July 26, 1962, told readers that nan Soviet Union had begun reinforcing immoderate intercontinental ballistic rocket sites pinch other concrete, expanding nan likelihood that nan launchpads could past an American atomic strike.

The problem wasn’t that nan communicative was wrong. The problem for nan president was that nan communicative was truthful meticulous that it had to person travel from a high-level source. The author, Hanson W. Baldwin (1903-1991), was a good respected subject affairs analogous pinch almost unparalleled insider entree astatine nan Pentagon.

From reference The Times, nan Soviets would person learned that American intelligence officials knew a batch astir nan supposedly concealed sites wherever Soviet ICBMs laic concealed successful ample actual “coffins,” astatine aliases adjacent crushed level. When nan coffin lids opened, nan missiles could beryllium raised for launching.

“It is astonishing and disappointing that a newsman of Mr. Baldwin’s acquisition and estimation should person been nan instrumentality of truthful sedate an enactment against nan interests of nan United States,” President Kennedy said successful a confidential letter to Orvil E. Dryfoos (1912-1963), nan patient of The Times. The missive was fixed to nan Museum astatine The Times by Mr. Dryfoos’s daughter, Susan W. Dryfoos.