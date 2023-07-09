A Times Article, President Kennedy and a ‘Grave Act' Against U.S. Interests

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/08/reader-center/jfk-hanson-baldwin.html
In Times Past
A New York Times article that reported reinforcements astatine Soviet rocket sites angered President John F. Kennedy, not because it was wrong, but because it was correct.
President John F. Kennedy was apoplectic. An article successful The New York Times connected July 26, 1962, told readers that nan Soviet Union had begun reinforcing immoderate intercontinental ballistic rocket sites pinch other concrete, expanding nan likelihood that nan launchpads could past an American atomic strike.
The problem wasn’t that nan communicative was wrong. The problem for nan president was that nan communicative was truthful meticulous that it had to person travel from a high-level source. The author, Hanson W. Baldwin (1903-1991), was a good respected subject affairs analogous pinch almost unparalleled insider entree astatine nan Pentagon.
From reference The Times, nan Soviets would person learned that American intelligence officials knew a batch astir nan supposedly concealed sites wherever Soviet ICBMs laic concealed successful ample actual “coffins,” astatine aliases adjacent crushed level. When nan coffin lids opened, nan missiles could beryllium raised for launching.
“It is astonishing and disappointing that a newsman of Mr. Baldwin’s acquisition and estimation should person been nan instrumentality of truthful sedate an enactment against nan interests of nan United States,” President Kennedy said successful a confidential letter to Orvil E. Dryfoos (1912-1963), nan patient of The Times. The missive was fixed to nan Museum astatine The Times by Mr. Dryfoos’s daughter, Susan W. Dryfoos.
The missive was hand-delivered to Mr. Dryfoos by nan president’s naval aide, together pinch an assessment by nan president’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board that nan article would lead to accrued concealment of Soviet ICBMs and a “severe simplification successful our expertise henceforth to get specified intelligence.”
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, nan president’s brother, ordered nan Federal Bureau of Investigation to plug nan leak. “Twenty F.B.I. agents spent August 1962 interviewing 238 subject and civilian unit successful nan authorities to find Baldwin’s source,” Robert B. Davies wrote successful nan 2013 curriculum vitae “Baldwin of The Times.”
Mr. Baldwin ne'er disclosed his sources. Mr. Davies wrote that successful 2005 he recovered nan sanction successful a transcript of interviews pinch Robert Kennedy: Roswell L. Gilpatric, nan lawman caput of defense. For his part, Mr. Gilpatric acknowledged gathering pinch Mr. Baldwin connected July 7, 1962, but told nan F.B.I. that he was not Mr. Baldwin’s source.
There were soon bigger things to interest astir erstwhile Soviet missiles were discovered successful Cuba. Mr. Gilpatric is credited pinch helping seduce President Kennedy to enforce a naval blockade alternatively than attacking Cuba militarily, a people that mightiness person prompted nan Soviets to unfastened those actual coffin lids.