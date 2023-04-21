A Trey Lance Trade Makes Little Sense For The San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of nan San Francisco 49ers leaves nan section ... [+] aft defeating nan Houston Texans 23-7 astatine Levi's Stadium connected January 02, 2022 successful Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

On Monday, John Lynch is scheduled to look nan media up of nan 2023 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers do not person a prime until nan 3rd round, but nan questions he faces astatine nan property convention will astir apt interest nan aforesaid position arsenic 2 years agone erstwhile nan Niners had acquired nan 3rd wide pick.

Quarterback talk is judge to beryllium nan ascendant taxable astir media members will want to discuss, aft a study from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said nan 49ers had fielded waste and acquisition calls surrounding nan man they selected 3rd wide successful 2021, Trey Lance.

Ahead of a draught successful which nary of nan 49ers’ 11 picks could beryllium considered ‘premium’ selections, nan study has been interpreted by galore arsenic San Francisco shopping nan backmost whom they traded 3 first-round picks to get pursuing nan emergence of Brock Purdy down nan agelong past season.

Purdy is wide regarded to beryllium nan preferred starter for San Francisco, having won 7 successive games arsenic a starter, including 2 playoff contests, to thief nan Niners to nan NFC Championship Game past play arsenic a seventh-round rookie aft Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo some sustained season-ending injuries.

The statement for trading Lance is that, if Purdy is so now nan preferred backmost of caput coach Kyle Shanahan, past nan 49ers should admit a sunk costs and get backmost immoderate they tin for a signal-caller successful Lance who faces an uphill conflict to person his coach he should beryllium nan man to lead nan offense.

Yet it is much difficult to make specified a lawsuit erstwhile Purdy – who was 2nd successful Expected Points Added per play, per rbsdm.com, among quarterbacks pinch astatine slightest 100 plays complete his 5 regular-season starts – is nary guarantee to beryllium fresh for Week 1 arsenic he recovers from room connected nan torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) he suffered connected nan Niners’ first violative bid of nan Conference Championship conclusion to nan Philadelphia Eagles.

There is nary uncertainty Purdy, whose spell arsenic starter saw nan 49ers mean a league-leading 33.6 points per crippled betwixt Weeks 14 and 18 of nan regular season, has earned nan correct to commencement full-time.

But pinch nary actual assurances complete his health, it would beryllium an undue consequence to portion pinch nan man astir apt to beryllium his backup.

San Francisco does person seasoned security successful nan shape of Sam Darnold, nan erstwhile 3rd wide prime who went 4-2 successful six games down nan agelong for nan Carolina Panthers and was eighth successful EPA per play among quarterbacks betwixt Weeks 12 and 18.

Shanahan whitethorn consciousness he tin coax nan champion retired of Darnold, and his discourtesy should supply an ecosystem successful which nan erstwhile New York Jet tin thrive if Purdy is not fresh to play Week 1.

However, while nan 49ers could surely usage nan draught superior they would nett successful return for Lance, robbing him of an opportunity to show nan upside that convinced San Francisco to draught him while operating successful Shanahan’s backmost incubator would beryllium an overly hasty determination and service arsenic highly questionable process connected nan portion of nan Niners.

Four starts, 1 of which was successful torrential rainfall successful Chicago and was followed by different successful which he suffered a season-ending ankle injury, is not capable grounds connected which to judge Lance.

The Niners whitethorn rightly emotion what they unearthed successful Purdy pinch nan last prime successful past year’s draft, but he would beryllium nether tremendous and unnecessary unit to retrieve were San Francisco to trim ties pinch Lance aft 2 seasons successful which he has hardly seen nan field.

On apical of that, per Over The Cap, nan 49ers would incur an $11 cardinal dormant headdress deed if they traded Lance earlier June 1. Such a move does not make financial consciousness for San Francisco and it does not make consciousness for a backmost room that has much-needed depth.

For excessively galore years during nan Shanahan-Lynch era, nan Niners person been successful backmost jeopardy because of injuries. Simply put, location is nary logic to intentionally spot themselves successful that business again by trading Lance. Purdy’s wellness is up successful nan air, but astatine slightest nan 49ers person replacement options. Removing 1 of nan options would beryllium a foolish decision.