A week with Google's first foldable phone proves this tech is still a long way from catching on

Four years aft Samsung spearheaded their arrival, foldable phones are still waiting for their wide marketplace breakthrough.

Not helped by nan truth that nan South Korean company's first effort successful 2019 was plagued by reports of screens breaking erstwhile users tried to, well, fold them, take-up for smartphone-tablet hybrids has been undeniably slow.

There were conscionable complete 14 cardinal foldables shipped successful 2022 (12 cardinal of them from Samsung alone), according to a Financial Times study earlier this year, compared to 1.2 cardinal smartphones overall.

And contempt much prime than ever, including efforts from Samsung and Motorola to evoke nan era of nan flip phone, foldable income slowed successful nan year's last quarter.

It's surely a acold outcry from Motorola's Razr statement from nan early 2000s, a clip erstwhile it felt for illustration phones that could neatly fold distant had recovered their measurement into conscionable astir everyone's pocket. The Razr's V3 model, now nearing its 19th birthday, sold much than 130 cardinal units, making it nan astir celebrated handset of its type.

It's difficult to ideate a existent foldable securing that level of mainstream appeal. And Google's first attempt, which launched this week, astir apt isn't going to help.

Image: Motorola's Razr statement was among nan astir desirable mobile phones going successful nan early 2000s

A wallet-busting value point

The Pixel Fold was announced successful May aft months of anticipation and speculation, arsenic - extracurricular Apple - nan hunt elephantine represented nan champion dream of a existent competitor to Samsung's power successful nan space. Google has agelong made celebrated smartphones, and its Pixel scope is 1 of nan very champion for anyone who favours Android.

Reactions astatine nan Fold's unveiling arena were affirmative arsenic features were shown off, pinch galore components from nan company's flagship Pixel 7 Pro redesigned to fresh into a notably slim design.

But nan elephant successful nan room was nan elephant-sized value point: £1,749.

PIXEL FOLD: THE KEY SPECS Screen: 5.8 inches, 7.6 inches erstwhile folded out, up to 120Hz

Battery: 24 hours arsenic standard, up to 72 hours successful artillery saver mode, supports accelerated and wireless charging

Memory: 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage

Processor: Google Tensor G2

Rear camera: 48 megapixel modular lens, positive ultrawide and telephoto lenses pinch 5x optical zoom

Front and soul camera: 9.5 and 8 megapixel lenses respectively

Security: Fingerprint and look unlocking, 5 years of information updates guaranteed

Familiar foldable issues

Big prices travel pinch nan territory erstwhile it comes to foldables. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold is northbound of £1,500, and nan cheaper Z Flip is still £900. Foldables from Motorola and Oppo travel successful location successful between, each supra nan starting prices for nan mostly of non-folding smartphones pinch similar, and often moreover better, specs.

It whitethorn beryllium Google's first foldable, but for £1,749, you'd want nary compromises. The Pixel Fold whitethorn beryllium fast, tin of moving 2 apps side-by-side connected its soul screen, but its Tensor G2 processor is nary amended aliases much future-proof than nan 1 successful Google's Pixel 7a, which only costs £449.

The Pixel Fold besides doesn't lick issues that person truthful acold been inherent to foldables, for illustration a noticeable crease successful nan mediate of nan soul surface and its hefty build. It whitethorn beryllium nan thinnest foldable retired there, pinch a 5.8 inch outer show that's comfortable to usage for illustration a modular handset, but it weighs a whopping 283g (that's 40g heavier than Apple's chunky iPhone 14 Pro Max).

And while location are nary early reports of embarrassingly easy breakages for illustration Samsung's first foldable, fragility is still a very existent concern. A statement successful nan Pixel Fold container warns you to beryllium observant pinch really you grip it to debar damage, arsenic if you needed a clear motion that this isn't a instrumentality to time off unattended adjacent adventurous pets aliases rowdy toddlers.

Image: It's closed shape facet is acold much comparable to a modular smartphone than Samsung's taller foldable. Pic: Google

Will foldables ever drawback on?

Such concerns whitethorn not beryllium capable to put disconnected enthusiasts, and existent estimated transportation dates successful August propose Google has enjoyed decent request truthful far.

I sewage to effort a reappraisal portion of nan Pixel Fold for a week and, for illustration Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, there's a consciousness of wonderment to having specified an adaptable gadget successful your pocket. I placed it for illustration a laptop to return group photos connected a hike, propped it up for illustration a shelter to watch YouTube connected a train table, and held it unfastened for illustration a book astatine bedtime to read… a book.

Despite nan aforementioned concerns, I can't contradict it was often a dainty to use, for illustration nan cool caller Buzz Lightyear to my aged iPhone's Woody doll, and was a speech starter erstwhile astir friends and family who - for illustration nan overwhelming mostly of group connected Earth - person been utilizing nan aforesaid slab-shaped smartphones for complete a decade.

Image: The Fold offers a pleasurable reference experience. Pic: Google

But their liking tended to wane erstwhile nan mobility of value came up. Whether you want nan champion specs, a no-frills handset for grandad, aliases moreover a caller telephone and tablet, location are options retired location galore hundreds of pounds cheaper - and apt much survivable against those pets and toddlers - than nan Pixel Fold.

It besides feels telling that since nan Pixel Fold's unveiling, Apple, nan world's biggest smartphone maker, announced it was entering nan niche mixed reality headset market, having not offered moreover a tease of introducing a foldable iPhone. The institution that helped termination nan flip telephone will surely request to return portion if a foldable gyration is ever to begin.

In its existent form, nan Pixel Fold won't beryllium nan 1 to footwear it off.