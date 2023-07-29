A WWII Japanese soldier's 'good luck flag' is returned to his family from U.S. museum

USS Lexington Museum executive head Steve Banta (left) and Toshihiro Mutsuda, nan boy of Japanese worker Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, clasp together nan precocious soldier's "good luck flag" during a handover ceremonial successful Tokyo, connected Saturday. Shuji Kajiyama/AP hide caption toggle caption Shuji Kajiyama/AP USS Lexington Museum executive head Steve Banta (left) and Toshihiro Mutsuda, nan boy of Japanese worker Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, clasp together nan precocious soldier's "good luck flag" during a handover ceremonial successful Tokyo, connected Saturday. Shuji Kajiyama/AP

TOKYO — Toshihiro Mutsuda was only 5 years aged erstwhile he past saw his father, who was drafted by Japan's Imperial Army successful 1943 and killed successful action. For him, his begetter was a bespectacled man successful an aged family photograph opinionated by a signed good-luck emblem that he carried to war.

On Saturday, erstwhile nan emblem was returned to him from a U.S. warfare depository wherever it had been connected show for 29 years, Mutsuda, now 83, said: "It's a miracle."

The flag, known arsenic "Yosegaki Hinomaru," aliases Good Luck Flag, carries nan soldier's name, Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, and nan signatures of his relatives, friends and neighbors wishing him luck. It was fixed to him earlier he was drafted by nan Army. His family was later told he died successful Saipan, but his remains were ne'er returned.

The emblem was donated successful 1994 and displayed astatine nan depository aboard nan USS Lexington, a WWII craft carrier, successful Corpus Christi, Texas. Its meaning was not known until it was identified by nan family earlier this year, said nan depository head Steve Banta, who brought nan emblem to Tokyo.

Banta said he learned nan communicative down nan emblem earlier this twelvemonth erstwhile he was contacted by nan Obon Society, a nonprofit statement that has returned astir 500 akin flags arsenic non-biological remains, to nan descendants of Japanese servicemembers killed successful nan war.

The hunt for nan flag's original proprietor started successful April erstwhile a depository visitant took a photograph and asked an master astir nan explanation that it had belonged to a "kamikaze" termination pilot. When Shigeyoshi Mutsuda's grandson saw nan photo, he sought thief from nan Obon Society, group co-founder Keiko Ziak said.

"When we learned each of this, and that nan family would for illustration to person nan flag, we knew instantly that nan emblem did not beryllium to us," Banta said astatine nan handover ceremony. "We knew that nan correct point to do would beryllium to nonstop nan emblem home, to beryllium successful Japan and to nan family."

The soldier's eldest son, Toshihiro Mutsuda, was speechless for a fewer seconds erstwhile Banta, wearing achromatic gloves, mildly placed nan neatly folded emblem into his hands. Two of his younger siblings, some successful their 80s, stood by and looked connected silently. The 3 children, each wearing fabric gloves truthful they wouldn't harm nan decades-old flag, cautiously unfolded it to show to nan audience.

The soldier's daughter, Misako Matsukuchi, touched nan emblem pinch some hands and prayed. "After astir 80 years, nan tone of our begetter returned to us. I dream he tin yet remainder successful peace," Matsukuchi said later.

Toshihiro Mutsuda said his representation of his begetter was foggy. However, he intelligibly remembers his mother, Masae Mutsuda, who died 5 years agone astatine property 102, utilized to make nan long-distance autobus travel almost each twelvemonth from nan farming municipality successful Gifu, cardinal Japan, to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, wherever nan 2.5 cardinal warfare dormant are enshrined, to salary tribute to her husband's spirit.

The shrine is controversial, arsenic it includes convicted warfare criminals among those commemorated. Victims of Japanese aggression during nan first half of nan 20th century, particularly China and nan Koreas, spot Yasukuni arsenic a awesome of Japanese militarism. However, for nan Mutsuda family, it's a spot to retrieve nan nonaccomplishment of a begetter and husband.

"It's for illustration an aged emotion communicative crossed nan ages coming together ... It doesn't matter where," Banta said, referring to nan Yasukuni controversy. "The important point is this emblem goes to nan family."

That's why Toshihiro Mutsuda and his siblings chose to person nan emblem astatine Yasukuni and brought nan framed photos of their parents.

"My mother missed him and wanted to spot him truthful overmuch and that's why she utilized to believe here," Toshihiro Mutsuda said. "Today her wish yet came true, and she was capable to beryllium reunited."

Keeping nan emblem connected his lap, he said, "I consciousness nan weight of nan flag."