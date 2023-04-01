A year on, OVEP taking small but significant steps in instilling the values of Olympism

When my two-decade-long sporting profession came to a close pinch a fourth-place decorativeness astatine nan Olympic Games Rio 2016 — arsenic I missed bronze by a whisker — what could person been a infinitesimal of crushing disappointment, was successful truth 1 filled pinch immense gratitude.

Rivals, teammates, coaches, group from each parts of nan world came up to maine instantly aft and thanked and congratulated maine connected my career, for competing hard, and for ever being fair.

The respect and relationship that came my measurement made that fourth-place decorativeness very, very easy to swallow. I realised past that, though I would nary longer beryllium a competitory shooter, athletics and nan Olympic values would ne'er time off me.

The Olympics guidelines for a lifelong committedness to adjacent play, honesty and integrity, and are a testament to nan truth that athletics can, indeed, thief make nan world a amended spot for everyone.

Strong belief

My beardown belief is that being an Olympian requires you perpetrate to nan Olympic values and walk connected nan benefits to arsenic galore young girls and boys arsenic you can.

It is pinch this ngo successful mind that nan Abhinav Bindra Foundation launched nan Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), successful business pinch nan International Olympic Committee (IOC) and nan School & Mass Education Department of nan Government of Odisha, a twelvemonth ago.

As nan day approaches, each of america progressive successful delivering OVEP to astir 50,000 children successful 90 authorities schools successful nan authorities of Odisha find ourselves filled pinch joyousness and optimism.

The results and nan feedback person been inspirational. Physical activity is up by 50% crossed these schools.

A authorities superior schoolhouse pinch debased attendance witnessed an summation successful student numbers by 12 per cent conscionable 3 months aft nan preamble of OVEP’s vibrant and caller sessions. We’ve had boys travel up to america and candidly opportunity that they didn’t cognize girls could play truthful well.

When a mixed-gender, inter-school OVEP tourney was held, astir 60 per cent of nan squad captains were girls — surely not nan norm successful India.

In 1 school, OVEP brought a otherwise abled student onto nan shot field, and coming he represents his territory and says he wants to dispersed nan Olympic values wherever he goes.

We began nan programme successful April 2023, erstwhile a squad from nan IOC’s Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage “trained nan trainers”, equipping much than 150 beingness acquisition teachers pinch nan devices basal to present nan programme. This was done to build capacity, and besides to guarantee that nan programme would not beryllium a one-off delivered by “experts” who would log successful nan numbers and vanish.

Along pinch ensuring nan summation of beingness activity and beingness literacy, pinch these “master trainers”, athletics became nan mean done which lessons astir inclusivity and respect were turned into real-life acquisition for children and teachers. The play PE people turned into thing caller and fun.

OVEP comes pinch a fewer basal must-dos: nary matter what athletics is played, each student — sloppy of gender aliases beingness expertise — must beryllium involved. OVEP schools return portion successful awesome squad sports for illustration football, hockey, and besides indigenous sports for illustration kabaddi, kho-kho, pithu, laghori and moreover cricket. The basal rule is inclusivity, activity and collaboration, pinch scoring, winning and losing being secondary. For example, successful co-educational schools, girls must beryllium portion of each team.

In OVEP football, nan solo glory extremity amounts to zero; goals tin only beryllium scored pinch a minimum number of players being progressive successful moving nan shot forward. OVEP has already taught america really nan smallest of changes and nan simplest of ideas carried retired consistently tin person nan deepest impact.

School children, by nan thousands, person been receptive, enthusiastic and afloat of ideas, and show to america each week nan powerfulness of athletics astatine work. After specified results, we cannot and will not stop. We will standard up successful this upcoming 2nd twelvemonth and return OVEP to 250 schools, hoping to effect much than 150,000 schoolhouse children.

You whitethorn still harbour doubts arsenic to whether a schoolhouse sports programme being delivered successful Odisha tin subordinate to nan Olympics. Yes, it can, and it does. I judge each kid successful India has thing to summation from athletics and nan Olympic Movement.

The much we create arsenic a sporting nation, pinch athletics successful our systems, nan greater nan excavation of talent we will person to make early Olympians. Moreover, imprinting nan principle of Olympism successful young minds is invaluable. To instil nan thought of embracing diverseness successful skills, identities, cultures and backgrounds done athletics would beryllium priceless successful nan Indian context. Finding communal crushed done athletics — pinch beingness and intelligence teamwork, camaraderie, partnership, experiencing highs and lows together — that is nan eventual goal.

What is simply a vibrant, diverse, noisy, engaged schoolhouse gait but nan echo of nan tone that permeates done each Olympic Games and touches nan bosom of each jock who competes successful it? No individual is excessively large to fresh into an Olympic village, nary thought is excessively mini to not beryllium fixed a chance. The Olympics ever show america that our world will beryllium what we make of it.