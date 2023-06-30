AAA 634: How Do I Find Them Discords? - Pixel drop, AT&T on Jibe RCS, Tensor G3 details, OnePlus Fold

3 weeks ago
  • Hands-free photos, SpO2 and much for nan Pixel family.
  • @MishaalRahman: Android 14 Beta 3 and Platform Stability. Here is what's caller successful Android 14 Beta 3.
  • @lockheimer: Today I'm excited to stock that we're moving pinch AT&T to accelerate take of nan RCS standard, and that AT&T's default Android messaging will now beryllium via nan Jibe platform, truthful their users will get nan latest RCS features instantly.
  • @MishaalRahman: Google is retiring Android TV 13, I tin now confirm. See this thread for nan afloat specifications connected what's changing.
  • @MishaalRahman: I'm looking done nan first Android TV 14 beta correct now to find what's new!
  • Here's what I've recovered truthful far.
  • Exclusive: These are nan leaked camera specs for nan Google Pixel 8 series.
  • Exclusive: Everything you want to cognize astir nan Pixel 8's processor leaked.
  • Join america for nan charismatic motorboat connected July 11th, 11:00 EST connected nothing.tech.
  • Exclusive Nothing Phone (2) First Look: Get a Sneak Peek astatine Carl Pei’s Highly Anticipated Nothing Phone 2.
  • OnePlus' foldable telephone is launching in... August!
  • The Reddit App War Is Getting Messy.
  • Apollo will adjacent down connected June 30th. Reddit’s caller decisions and actions person unluckily made it intolerable for Apollo to continue.
  • Sync will unopen down connected June 30, 2023.
  • Pocket Casts for Wear OS is now disposable successful beta.
  • JR's extremity of nan week: Reading Mode.
  • Followup to instrumentality who wrote astir wireless charging issues pinch Pixel 6 Pro.
  • Pixel 7a instrumentality review: The artillery is not good.
  • Why I installed GrapheneOS connected nan Pixel 7a.

Read our show notes here: https://bit.ly/3qx3C2n

