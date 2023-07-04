Aaron Judge starts hitting off a tee and his swing 'looks great' in HUGE Yankees boost

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com

Published: 04:46 BST, 4 July 2023 | Updated: 05:33 BST, 4 July 2023

Aaron Judge has handed nan New York Yankees a monolithic boost by starting to deed disconnected a tee successful his return from a sprained correct toed that has kept him retired for complete a month.

The Yankees prima fell done an outfield obstruction playing against nan Dodgers successful Los Angeles connected June 3 and astatine times, nan squad has looked earnestly concerned astir really agelong he is going to beryllium retired for.

The man himself, alongside coach Aaron Boone, has been coy complete really severely he is wounded but aft a period successful nan wilderness, it appears a return to nan first squad is yet successful sight.

Dillon Lawson, nan Yankees batting coach, surely said arsenic positively arsenic Judge's information arsenic anyone connected nan squad has successful a period connected Monday night.

'His plaything looks great,’ Lawson said, according to nan New York Post. 'It looks for illustration he’s not missing anything.

'He’s capable to move connected his backmost [right] ft and it doesn’t look for illustration it’s bothering him astatine all.

'It’s decidedly a affirmative sign. His plaything has looked precisely for illustration it’s looked for illustration each clip he swung past twelvemonth and earlier this year.

'I cognize location are progressions that person to beryllium made, but this portion of nan progression looks arsenic bully arsenic we could ever dream for.'

Judge has had a mates of wounded issues this play but has still deed 19 location runs - 7 much than nan 2nd highest from Gleyber Torres, connected 12.

Judge signed a nine-year, $360million woody to enactment astatine nan Yankees earlier this twelvemonth aft hitting an American League grounds of 63 location runs past season.

The 30-year-old appeared connected nan TODAY show connected Monday and did look a small spot much optimistic astir his injury, without offering immoderate accusation that was excessively firm.

'We sewage nan All-Star Game coming up present (July 11), truthful hopefully that will bargain maine a mates days and we’ll beryllium backmost location soon,' Judge said.

The Yankees defeated nan Baltimore Orioles 6-3 astatine Yankee Stadium connected Monday night.