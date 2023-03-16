Aaron Rodgers trade buzz: New Jets DL Quinton Jefferson latest to assume trade for star QB will go through

57 minutes ago
aaron-rodgers-3-1400.jpg
USATSI

Manifestation, nan process of reasoning and/or speaking one's hopeful thoughts pinch nan extremity of making them reality, is much celebrated than ever. Especially among New York Jets free supplier signees. Following erstwhile Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signing a four-year, $44 cardinal statement pinch Gang Green, he said Aaron Rodgers is "big reason" he chose nan Jets and that he has "no worry" a woody won't happen. 

On Thursday, a akin process occurred aft New York signed protect lineman Quinton Jefferson arsenic he named Rodgers, whom is still connected nan Green Bay Packers roster, arsenic a important portion of his reasoning for joining nan Jets. 

"It is simply a awesome opportunity to showcase my accomplishment group and to get backmost into a defense that has an attacking front," Jefferson told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. "I deliberation nan entity is nan limit pinch that group. I deliberation we are astir to return complete nan division. 

"Then erstwhile you adhd successful Aaron Rodgers and that type of discourtesy pinch him starring it, you already cognize that that is simply a protect dream."

There's bully chance nan woody gets done fixed nan clip and effort some teams person spent discussing nan move. However, should nan woody autumn isolated for immoderate reason, New York wide head Joe Douglas whitethorn person to spell into witnesser protection fixed really almost each move nan franchise had made this offseason has been nether nan presumption of Rodgers yet becoming a Jet. 

