Accenture to cut 890 jobs in Ireland

Accenture plans to make astir 890 unit successful Ireland redundant, representing 13 per cent of its workforce here.

The master services institution says this comes aft it began activity to "streamline" operations backmost successful March.

Accenture presently employs astir 6,500 group here.

The Irish-headquartered multinational has already trim 400 jobs from its Irish cognition complete caller months, arsenic portion of a world jobs trim of 19,000 employees.

It said it remains "firmly committed" to Ireland and will proceed managing for nan agelong term.

The news from Accenture follows respective different redundancy announcements astatine tech companies pinch Irish operations.

Many Accenture unit enactment arsenic outsourced statement workers for tech companies specified arsenic Meta and Microsoft, on pinch providing services to nan large pharma companies and financial institutions.

In a statement, nan institution said: “In March, we initiated a bid of actions to streamline our operations, including nan departure of astir 2.5 per cent of our existent world workforce.

“We will beryllium commencing a corporate worker consultation for a projected redundancy programme that is expected to impact astir 890 group at Accenture in Ireland.

“We do not scheme to remark further while nan consultation process is ongoing.

“Our business successful Ireland continues to show beardown capacity and we stay focused connected our strategy to beryllium astatine nan centre of our clients’ business and thief them reinvent themselves to scope caller levels of performance.

“We proceed to attraction connected ensuring we person nan correct talent to service our clients, to put successful our group and enlistee successful captious skills areas.

“We stay firmly committed to our business successful Ireland and will proceed managing for nan long-term.” - (Additional reporting: Reuters/PA)