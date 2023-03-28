Act by April 1: Why I jumped at the chance to get Hyatt Globalist in an easy new challenge

Fresh disconnected of losing Hyatt Globalist position successful February and resigning myself to nan reality of lower-level position pinch World of Hyatt (RIP free afloat breakfast, suite upgrades and 4 p.m. precocious check-out), an astonishing opportunity conscionable presented itself to get Hyatt's apical position until 2025.

Bilt Rewards is offering a chance to gain Hyatt Globalist position pinch 20 nights alternatively of nan accustomed 60 if you registry by April 1 and complete nan stays from April 17 - July 16. That by itself would beryllium attention-worthy, but it is particularly bully timing arsenic you tin stack connected nan caller Hyatt prize points promotion, Bonus Journeys, which is now underway. With that promotion, each 2 nights aft your first enactment (after your first enactment during nan pomo) awards 3,000 prize points, for up to 30 nights.

Theoretically, if you completed 20 eligible nights astatine a Category 1 Hyatt connected 3,500 points per nighttime to gain Hyatt Globalist until Feb. 2025 via nan Bilt promo, that would costs you 70,000 World of Hyatt points. However, if you gain 3,000 prize points each 2 nights (after nan first stay), you could yet 27,000 prize Hyatt points, which intends your out-of-pocket points costs for earning Globalist could beryllium arsenic debased arsenic 43,000 points.

TPG values 43,000 Hyatt points astatine $731, but TPG values Hyatt Globalist status astatine a overmuch higher complaint of $4,950.

Exact valuation aside, World of Hyatt Globalist is 1 of my absolute favourite statuses. Last year, I utilized a suite upgrade courtesy of Hyatt Globalist position astatine nan Park Hyatt Paris Vendome and scored a suite connected a points redemption of conscionable 40,000 World of Hyatt points per nighttime erstwhile it was trading for thousands of dollars per night.

Suite astatine Park Hyatt Place Vendome. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

I besides utilized World of Hyatt points astatine nan Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile. My Globalist position sewage maine into nan fabulous Regency Club, pinch sweeping views of nan City of Lights and nan Eiffel Tower successful nan region (oh, and 'free' food).

View from nan Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Unfortunately, I did not re-qualify for Globalist successful 2023 astatine nan regular 60-night period and dropped down to Explorist status. But pinch this caller challenge, that won't past long.

How to enroll

In lawsuit you missed it, Bilt members tin registry for an unthinkable 90-day World of Hyatt trial. Anyone tin go a Bilt personnel pinch nary costs aliases in installments paper required.

Once you do that, you only person until April 1 to enroll successful this challenge. Then during a 90-day proceedings that originates connected April 17, you tin earn World of Hyatt status that will past done February 2025. You get Explorist position by staying 10 qualifying nights and top-tier Globalist status by staying 20 qualifying nights.

You tin enroll moreover if you don't person nan Bilt Mastercard® (see rates and fees).Don't hide to subordinate nan World of Hyatt programme if you're not already a member.

World of Hyatt Bilt Challenge. BILT

Link your Bilt Rewards, and Hyatt accounts successful nan Bilt app nether nan Travel tab.

World of Hyatt Bilt Challenge. BILT

Between March 28 and April 1, unfastened nan Bilt app and prime "Unlock World of Hyatt Elite Status" connected nan Rent Day tab.

World of Hyatt Bilt Challenge. BILT

Once that's done, you'll person confirmation that you enrolled successful nan trial. Bilt promises everyone will beryllium notified pinch specifications by then.

World of Hyatt Bilt Challenge. BILT

During nan challenge, you'll get World of Hyatt Explorist perks during nan situation until July 16. A cardinal specifications is that grant nights qualify, and existent elite members are eligible.

Note you won't gain Hyatt milestone rewards unless you enactment nan required number of nights for those milestones. For example, to unlock a Hyatt class 1 - 7 grant night, you'll still request to enactment nan afloat 60 nights successful 2023 required for that award.

Stacking nan Bonus Journeys promotion

Under nan antecedently mentioned Bonus Journeys promotion that runs until May 26 — successful summation to nan 3,000 points awarded each 2 nights aft nan first stay, if you person nan World of Hyatt Credit Card aliases World of Hyatt Business Credit Card — you tin gain 500 prize points each 2 nights you enactment astatine participating hotels successful 10 prime cities, up to 30 nights (or 7,500 full prize points).

The cities eligible for nan 500-bonus-points promotion are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. You must beryllium booked nether a qualifying rate. Unlike nan broader offer, this 1 kicks successful connected nan first stay.

Bottom line

Hyatt Regency Maui. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Lucrative and nosy promotions aren't very communal these days, but this promo is capable to put a grin connected my look and get maine superior astir booking immoderate trips.

Despite a recent devaluation, World of Hyatt remains, successful my opinion, nan astir lucrative edifice loyalty programs retired there. I'm looking guardant to again basking successful nan lukewarm glow of World of Hyatt Globalist status.

Check retired nan position of Bilt Rewards' April Rent Day here and beryllium judge and registry by April 1.

See Bilt Mastercard rates and fees here.

See Bilt Mastercard rewards and benefits here.