Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close.

March 31, 2023 3:58 p.m. ET

Activision Blizzard banal is having its champion period since January 2021, but analysts astatine New Street Research deliberation Wall Street is still excessively worried astir Microsoft’s $68.7 cardinal acquisition of nan Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker.

Activision banal (ticker: ATVI) was up 0.4% to $85.22 connected Friday afternoon, putting it successful position for its highest closing level since Aug. 12, 2021. The banal is up much than 11% successful March, connected gait for its champion period since it roseate 18.8% successful January 2022.

