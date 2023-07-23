Actors’ Strike: Abbott Elementary Star Reveals ‘Three Cents’ Residuals Cheque On Social Media

As nan Hollywood writers’ and actors’ onslaught continues, nan latest prima to spell nationalist pinch a mini residual cheque is character William Stanford Davis.

The 71-year-old prima of Abbott Elementary, who was upped to a bid regular past year, took to societal media astatine nan play to uncover he had received a caller costs for 3 cents, for his domiciled successful an unnamed show – holding his cheque up to nan camera to demonstrate.

In his video, Davis said:

“I’ve been a personnel of nan Screen Actor’s Guild for 32 years, and for those 32 years, my wages haven’t accrued astatine all. I want to springiness you an illustration of what a residual cheque looks like. I showed this to my relative and he fell complete laughing… it ain’t f**king funny.

The amount? Exactly 3 cents.

“That’s a residual cheque,. I’m not going to opportunity who produced it, because I can’t show you who these inexpensive motherf***ers are. But anyway, I’m opinionated successful solidarity pinch nan writers, and we’re going to beryllium connected onslaught until we get what we request to make a living.”

In nan aforesaid video, Davis revealed different cheque – this 1 for 5 cents.

“You spot that? Can you judge that? That’s [five] cents. The postage, nan paper, everything costs much than that. That’s what they deliberation of america arsenic actors. This is why we’re connected onslaught for amended wages, for amended residuals [and] for a portion of nan subscription and to not springiness successful to AI.”

Davis is not nan first character to speak retired astir nan struggle of surviving connected residual payments for activity successful successful shows. This is Us prima Mandy Moore said retired past week to opportunity she had sometimes received cheques for “very mini [amounts], for illustration 81-cent cheques,” and respective members of nan formed of Orange is nan New Black said they had had to support their time jobs while starring successful 1 of nan world’s astir celebrated TV series.

Moore said from nan picket statement past week, saying: “We’re successful incredibly fortunate positions arsenic moving actors having been connected shows that recovered tremendous occurrence successful 1 measurement aliases different … but galore actors successful our position for years earlier america were capable to unrecorded disconnected of residuals aliases astatine slightest salary their bills.”