Adam Sandler's New Movie With Uncut Gems Duo Adds Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion joins nan Uncut Gems directors' caller movie. After rising to prominence for penning and directing nan crime thrillers Good Time and Uncut Gems, nan second starring Adam Sandler arsenic a jeweler and gambling addict, Josh and Benny Safdie are reuniting pinch nan prima for their adjacent film. Specifics regarding nan Uncut Gems reunion stay nether wraps, though Sandler has revealed nan Safdies brothers' adjacent movie is group "in nan sports memorabilia world" and should commencement shooting this summer.

Now, nan Uncut Gems directors' adjacent movie, which will beryllium for Netflix, is yet starting to information retired its cast. Per Deadline, Megan Thee Stallion is successful talks to prima alongside Sandler, and moreover though Netflix declined to comment, it already sounds for illustration a done deal. There is nary connection connected who nan Grammy-winning rapper mightiness beryllium playing.

Megan Thee Stallion's Casting Continues An Uncut Gems Trend

The Weeknd camoed successful Uncut Gems arsenic himself, performing successful a nightclub earlier getting into a conflict pinch Sandler's Howard Ratner. By casting Megan Thee Stallion, nan Safdies person now started a inclination of casting popular stars successful their movies. However, since Megan Thee Stallion has apt been formed successful a starring domiciled alongside Sandler, it is improbable she will simply beryllium cameoing arsenic herself, arsenic she did successful Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney astatine Law. Megan Thee Stallion's different acting credits see P-Valley, Good Girls, and her upcoming characteristic movie debut in F***ing Identical Twins.

Though Megan Thee Stallion astir apt won't beryllium playing herself, nan Safdies' caller movie still has a chance for immoderate personage cameos. As Sandler revealed, nan movie is group successful nan world of sports memorabilia and could characteristic immoderate celebrated sports personalities aliases athletes playing themselves, akin to Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems. Though specifications astir nan Safdie brothers' Netflix movie stay limited, its formed appears to beryllium shaping up rather nicely pinch Sandler and Megan Thee Stallion seemingly arsenic nan 2 lead stars.

