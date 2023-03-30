Adam Sandler's New Movie With Uncut Gems Duo Adds Megan Thee Stallion

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Adam Sandler's New Movie With Uncut Gems Duo Adds Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion joins Adam Sandler successful Uncut Gems duo Josh and Benny Safdie's caller Netflix movie set successful nan world of sports memorabilia.

Adam Sandler from Uncut Gems and Megan Thee Stallion from She-Hulk successful a civilization image

Megan Thee Stallion joins nan Uncut Gems directors' caller movie. After rising to prominence for penning and directing nan crime thrillers Good Time and Uncut Gems, nan second starring Adam Sandler arsenic a jeweler and gambling addict, Josh and Benny Safdie are reuniting pinch nan prima for their adjacent film. Specifics regarding nan Uncut Gems reunion stay nether wraps, though Sandler has revealed nan Safdies brothers' adjacent movie is group "in nan sports memorabilia world" and should commencement shooting this summer.

Now, nan Uncut Gems directors' adjacent movie, which will beryllium for Netflix, is yet starting to information retired its cast. Per Deadline, Megan Thee Stallion is successful talks to prima alongside Sandler, and moreover though Netflix declined to comment, it already sounds for illustration a done deal. There is nary connection connected who nan Grammy-winning rapper mightiness beryllium playing.

Megan Thee Stallion's Casting Continues An Uncut Gems Trend

Megan Thee Stallion

The Weeknd camoed successful Uncut Gems arsenic himself, performing successful a nightclub earlier getting into a conflict pinch Sandler's Howard Ratner. By casting Megan Thee Stallion, nan Safdies person now started a inclination of casting popular stars successful their movies. However, since Megan Thee Stallion has apt been formed successful a starring domiciled alongside Sandler, it is improbable she will simply beryllium cameoing arsenic herself, arsenic she did successful Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney astatine Law. Megan Thee Stallion's different acting credits see P-Valley, Good Girls, and her upcoming characteristic movie debut in F***ing Identical Twins.

Though Megan Thee Stallion astir apt won't beryllium playing herself, nan Safdies' caller movie still has a chance for immoderate personage cameos. As Sandler revealed, nan movie is group successful nan world of sports memorabilia and could characteristic immoderate celebrated sports personalities aliases athletes playing themselves, akin to Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems. Though specifications astir nan Safdie brothers' Netflix movie stay limited, its formed appears to beryllium shaping up rather nicely pinch Sandler and Megan Thee Stallion seemingly arsenic nan 2 lead stars.

Source: Deadline

More
Source Screenrant

Related Article

Priyanka Chopra Explains Amusing Reason Why She Started Dating Nick Jonas After Initially Declining

Priyanka Chopra Explains Amusing Reason Why She Started Dating Nick Jonas After Initially Declining

55 minutes ago
Adam Sandler shares the details about kissing his friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler shares the details about kissing his friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston

1 hour ago
Emily Ratajkowski bonds with her toddler in Japan after estranged husband is accused of misconduct

Emily Ratajkowski bonds with her toddler in Japan after estranged husband is accused of misconduct

1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian writhes around in nude swimsuit during racy beach photo shoot

Kim Kardashian writhes around in nude swimsuit during racy beach photo shoot

1 hour ago
Britney Spears ditches her wedding ring days before Sam Asghari removed his band

Britney Spears ditches her wedding ring days before Sam Asghari removed his band

1 hour ago
What Happened To Paul MacNeill After My 600-Lb Life Season 10

What Happened To Paul MacNeill After My 600-Lb Life Season 10

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

17 hours ago
US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

17 hours ago
Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

13 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

13 hours ago
Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.