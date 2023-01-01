Adding clean energy to the US power grid just got a lot easier

A caller norm intends to velocity up nan clip it takes for renewable power projects to link to nan grid — and cleanable power advocates are celebrating.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) decided yesterday to overhaul nan process for approving caller power projects, which had go a superior holdup for renewable power maturation successful nan US.

“This is simply a watershed infinitesimal for our nation’s transmission grid,” FERC Chair Willie Phillips said successful a press release yesterday.

“This is simply a watershed infinitesimal for our nation’s transmission grid.”

As it is now, it takes an mean of 5 years for a caller power task to link to nan grid. There’s a immense backlog of much than 2,000 gigawatts of cleanable power procreation and retention that’s conscionable waiting successful statement for approval. That’s astir arsenic overmuch capacity arsenic nan nation’s existing powerfulness plants person for generating energy today.

Delays were expected to get moreover longer pinch renewable power projects picking up steam arsenic upwind and star power costs fell beneath that of building caller ember aliases state powerfulness plants. FERC’s aged measurement of doing things was designed for a grid dominated by fossil fuels. In nan past, developers mightiness only person focused connected respective large-scale powerfulness plants astatine a time. More recently, they mightiness beryllium juggling thousands of smaller solar, wind, and artillery projects, The New York Times reports. Renewables thin to instrumentality retired complete a much distributed web of power sources.

To clear nan backlog, nan caller national norm will require grid managers to measure projects successful clusters alternatively of 1 astatine a time. They’ll besides look patient deadlines and penalties for failing to decorativeness interconnection studies connected time. The caller norm prioritizes projects that are nan farthest on successful improvement and besides includes caller requirements for task developers, for illustration financial deposits to discourage them from proposing projects that mightiness not propulsion through.

Today, renewable power makes up conscionable complete 20 percent of nan US energy mix. A five-year hold clip isn’t going to trim it if nan Biden management wants to scope its extremity of achieving a 100 percent cleanable powerfulness grid by 2035. Added capacity would besides travel successful useful during sweltering heatwaves for illustration those of this summer, erstwhile electricity request spikes for aerial conditioning. Two of nan nation’s largest grid operators issued alerts astir imaginable energy shortages for that logic this week.

Clean power waste and acquisition groups and biology organizations lauded nan changes. The American Clean Power Association called FERC’s move a “much-needed action ... which is simply a cardinal measurement towards allowing caller cleanable power resources to predictably and costs efficaciously interconnect to nan electrical grid.”