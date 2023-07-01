Aditi shoots 68 for best round of week at Evian Champs, finishes T-42

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok changeable her champion information of nan week pinch a 3-under 68 to decorativeness Tied-42nd astatine nan 2023 Amundi Evian Championship astatine Evian Resort Golf Club successful Evian Les Bain.

The Indian, playing her 26th Major, had rounds of 71-72-74-68 for a full of 1-over 285.

Fellow Indian Diksha Dagar had missed nan cut.

For Aditi, nan last information was a assurance booster up of nan adjacent 3 weeks, which will spot different major, nan AIG Women's Open and nan Scottish Open and ISPS Handa Invitational.

All nan 3 events will besides witnesser Diksha and they are each co-sanctioned by nan LPGA.

Aditi birdied nan first and 2nd and added a 3rd connected ninth to move successful 3-under.

She dropped her only changeable of nan time connected 10th but sewage a birdie connected 17th to decorativeness nan time a 68. The conditions erstwhile again were not easy, but this clip Aditi handled them amended than erstwhile days.

Celine Boutier stormed to a six-stroke triumph pinch a closing information of 68 (-3) arsenic she became nan first subordinate from France to unafraid nan Amundi Evian Championship since nan arena was designated a major.

It was a dream commencement for Boutier, who rolled successful back-to-back birdies connected her opening 2 holes earlier adding different birdie connected nan 5th to make nan move successful 32 (-3) and widen her advantage astatine nan apical of nan leaderboard.

Despite a dropped changeable connected 13, nan Frenchwoman bounced backmost pinch a birdie connected 15 and was capable to locomotion up 18 and make her par to seal triumph pinch a full of 14-under-par.

This is nan 2nd triumph connected location ungraded for Boutier successful 2 years aft she won nan 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

She besides became nan 3rd Frenchwoman to triumph a awesome title aft Catherine LaCoste successful 1967 and Patricia Meunier-Lebouc successful 2003.

Brooke Henderson, who won nan Championship successful 2022, produced a last information of 70 (-1) to decorativeness successful outright 2nd spot connected eight-under-par.

Five players vanished nan week successful a stock of 3rd spot -- Norway's Celine Borge, Mexico's Gaby Lopez, Japanese duo Yuka Saso and Nasa Hataoka and Korea's A Lim Kim connected seven-under-par.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh ended nan week successful outright eighth spot connected six-under-par while 5 players were T9 connected five-under-par including 2021 Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul.

In nan 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino still leads nan measurement pinch 1,409.20 points pinch Aditi successful 2nd spot (1,278.81) and Sweden's Linn Grant is 3rd (1,105.83).

Diksha is sixth, while England's Cara Gainer is successful seventh and Spain's Carmen Alonso successful eighth place.