Adrenal cancer, the rare but deadly disease that has struck Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell 

By Mansur Shaheen Deputy Health Editor For Dailymail.Com

Updated: 18:03 BST, 31 March 2023

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell was diagnosed pinch shape 4 adrenal cancer, her family announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star's crab has dispersed from nan glands wrong her tummy into her liver, kidney and lungs. She received a bid of tests that discovered cancerous maturation aft complaints of tummy pains.

Adrenal crab is simply a uncommon but deadly shape of nan disease, pinch only a fewer hundred cases reported successful nan US annually. Less than one-hundred are suffered successful nan UK. In two-thirds of cases, it is caught aft it has already dispersed to different organs.

It usually develops erstwhile a personification is nether 5 years aged aliases betwixt nan ages of 40 and 50. This makes Chikadee's lawsuit a rarity.

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell (pictured), 28, has been diagnosed pinch shape 4 adrenal cancer. She received her test successful January and has already started treatment

Ms Cardwell (center) has 2 daughters. She roseate to fame from nan 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' reality tv show

If caught early, it tin beryllium surgically removed, giving a diligent a 50 percent chance of surviving astatine slightest 5 years. Once it spreads, nan endurance complaint drastically falls — dropping to betwixt 10 and 20 percent. Its debased prevalence has made it harder to observe arsenic doctors are not regularly screening for it.

'[Adrenal cancer] continues to beryllium a uncommon malignancy successful nan United States,' a New York City-based research squad wrote successful 2018.

'However, astir cases proceed to beryllium diagnosed only successful precocious stages and are associated pinch mediocre survival.'

The illness starts successful nan adrenal glands, mini pockets conscionable supra a person's kidneys that secrete nan hormones adrenaline and noradrenaline.

The glands are responsible for helping modulate a person's bosom complaint and different functions related to nan cardiovascular system. They also help activate a person's 'fight-or-flight' consequence during high-stress situations.

The illness is thought to create erstwhile nan DNA of cells successful nan gland acquisition an unhealthy alteration and originates to replicate - though nan nonstop origin is still unclear.

Like different cancers, malignant cells from nan adrenal glands tin break disconnected and beryllium carried by nan circulatory strategy to different portion of nan body.

This causes crab to spread, making it harder to dainty and importantly much deadly.

The adrenal glands are mini sacs conscionable supra nan kidneys that are responsible for regulating that body's adrenaline system.

Unlike galore different cancers, doctors are not judge what precisely puts personification astatine an accrued consequence of suffering nan disease. There are nary known consequence factors.

This is partially because nan illness is truthful uncommon that investigation connected it has not been arsenic extended arsenic different cancers.

Around 1 successful each 1million group will beryllium diagnosed pinch it annually.

This intends its US incidence complaint falls astir 350 cases each year.

The mean property of test is 46 years old. Though, it is besides known to look successful young children.

If nan crab is detected earlier it spreads to different parts of nan body, past doctors will urge room to region it, according to nan University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

In these cases, a diligent has a five-year endurance complaint of betwixt 50 to 60 percent.

If it spreads — for illustration Chikadee's reportedly has — nan endurance complaint drops to betwixt 10 to 20 percent, UCLA reports.

In these cases, a personification will often beryllium treated pinch chemotherapy.

Ms Cardwell's lawsuit was reported by TMZ Thursday. Family sources told nan outlet that nan reality prima received her test successful January.

She underwent nan first information of chemotherapy past period and has mislaid her hair, sources said.

Doctors are waiting to spot really nan curen affects her earlier making immoderate further decisions, but her family is 'very hopeful' she will flooded nan disease.