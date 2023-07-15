Afire Review: A Twisty, Postmodern Fairy Tale Nested Inside A Sexy Summer Romp

Sideshow/Janus Films
Over 3 decades since nan professional Rüdiger Suchsland first identified an upstart group of graduates of nan German movie schoolhouse Deutsche Film und Fernsehakademie Berlin (dffb) arsenic "The Berlin School," nan astir breathtaking caller activity of German filmmakers since nan days of Fassbinder, Schlöndorff, and Wenders are still producing immoderate of nan astir captious and absorbing activity connected nan world stage.
Christian Petzold and Angela Schanelec person ever been nan 2 prodigious halves of nan bosom of nan Berlin School, moreover arsenic that taxonomy has expanded to see younger filmmakers, those who didn't study astatine dffb, those who activity extracurricular of Germany, and moreover those who cull it arsenic a label. Luminaries from this 2nd procreation see Maren Ade, Fatih Akin, Christopher Hochhäusler, and Maria Speth.
The godfather and godmother of this loose activity some released acclaimed films this year. Schanalec's "Music" successful peculiar has go a critics' darling, snagging nan coveted Silver Bear for Best Screenplay astatine nan Berlinale. Petzold's "Afire" whitethorn look insignificant successful comparison, a playful genre workout that doesn't clasp a candle to nan tally of intellectually rigorous, overtly governmental films from nan past decade which made him an world star.
But watch much closely. Watch it again. Notice nan off-kilter mirroring of nan opening and conclusion, nan uncanny complaint to each nan characters isolated from for nan lead, nan information quality of nan dialogue, nan measurement it folds successful connected itself, creating an ever-so-slight disconnect from nan action. In "Afire," Petzold has crafted thing subtle but infinitely complex. The movie entrances, deceives, shimmers, and shape-shifts earlier your eyes, but for illustration a file of flame, if you get adjacent enough, you tin consciousness pinch your ain hands its burning intensity.
Into nan woods
"Afire" is simply a summertime movie. A bad picnic movie successful nan vein of Catherine Breillat's "Fat Girl" aliases Ingmar Bergman's "Summer With Monika." The rugged travails of nan wintertime and nan slurry of nan outpouring person each melted away, and your dreams of therapeutic relaxation and easy sensuality sewage you done it. But mini displeasures statesman to bloom crossed nan aboveground of your cleanable idyll, for illustration a fishy tegument connected caller milk.
One of Petzold's galore clever twists connected this acquainted communicative is to nonstop successful his protagonist wished from nan commencement to beryllium miserable. Leon (Thomas Schubert) is simply a writer moving connected his 2nd novel. His champion friend Felix (Langston Uibel), a budding photographer, has a family location successful nan wood adjacent Ahrenshoop, a grassy and serene vacationer's hamlet on nan Baltic seashore successful Northern Germany. "I request to activity connected my manuscript, and you request to activity connected your portfolio" is Leon's changeless refrain. The building that, for illustration a charm, breaks immoderate spell of nosy aliases frivolity nan different characters effort and formed connected Leon passim nan film. With his self-serious comportment and all-black wardrobe, Leon wants it to beryllium clear that he intends business, and only business.
The movie opens pinch an ominous portent of things to come: Felix's car breaks down connected nan measurement to nan house, and they must locomotion nan remaining 5+ miles to get there. Taking a page from nan Grimm fairytales that creation astir nan German imagination, nan men task into nan woods and instantly get lost. Leon hears a low-flying level tube overhead and unsettling animal cries successful nan distance. They yet find nan house, but they find it excessively late. An unshakeable emotion has entered nan film, an uncanny consciousness that things aren't what they look now subtly pervades.
A divided man
In classical bad picnic and besides classical fairy communicative fashion, erstwhile they get astatine nan house, they spot clear signs that personification other is already there. Laundry spins successful nan instrumentality and soiled plates litter nan kitchen. It turns retired to beryllium Nadja (Paula Beer, Petzold's newest muse aft a years-long collaboration pinch Nina Hoss came to an end), nan niece of a friend of Felix's mother. Leon reacts to nan find pinch frustration. He and Felix will person to stock a room — nan smaller 1 — and his precious bid and quiet now look a new, chartless threat. Felix is simply excited to meet her.
Thus nan statement betwixt Leon and everyone other is drawn, a statement that will proceed to enactment arsenic a bound past which each things that make life worthy surviving (and yet support you alive) lie. A statement that Leon has nary assurance successful his ain abilities to across.
Like Felix, Nadja has an easy narration pinch easiness. She has large activity pinch section lifeguard Devid (Enno Trebs) at nighttime and during nan time reads, cooks, rides astir connected her bike, and useful astatine an crystal pick guidelines connected nan seashore. Leon has truthful yoked his consciousness of self-worth to his activity that he's go wholly disambiguated from life's astir meaningful pleasures: sex, food, and frolicking. Felix, Nadja, and Devid indulge successful these activities without hesitation. Because Leon cannot understand how, he envies them. Because he'd very overmuch for illustration to do nan same, but can't admit that to himself, he resents them.
Leon suffers embarrassing faux pas aft mishap aft indignity successful his quest to support a consciousness of productivity and importance, alienating everyone other on nan way. But this acheronian fairy communicative has a civilized instruction successful shop for him to learn.
In flames
The occurrence and nan reddish entity of nan film's titles deduce from a mini brushfire that erupts successful nan westerly woods astatine nan film's beginning. By its end, nan entity glows a forbidding shadiness of crimson arsenic nan flames frighten to engulf nan full forest. The tensions boiling betwixt nan characters — Leon develops a crush connected Nadja; Nadja sounds and hates Leon's manuscript, which is hilariously titled "Club Sandwich"; Devid hops from Nadja's furniture to Felix's; Leon insults some Nadja and Devid's connected perceived people position successful a thwarted effort to soothe his ain insecurities — spill complete and enflame nan very existent threat of incineration.
Like galore fairy tales, "Afire" ends pinch a tragic decease designed to thatch nan leader a lesson. But erstwhile nan movie pulls backmost to uncover that Leon has written an wholly caller manuscript based connected nan events of nan movie (after receiving unspeakable feedback from his editor connected "Club Sandwich," mind you), 1 originates to mobility what each that uncanniness mightiness person been for. Maybe "Afire" isn't specified a elemental fairy tale. Or if it is, possibly it isn't Petzold who wrote it.
Are we retired of nan woods?
"Afire" originates pinch Leon tripping bewildered into nan forest, and it ends pinch him hurdling unsocial and connected ft retired of it. In virtually each segment Leon is successful his hubris is exposed, he's mocked and degraded for his sad-sack cynicism, aliases is confronted head-on pinch aspects of his characteristic that should change. Even erstwhile different characters person backstage moments, Leon either overhears them aliases catches upwind of what happened. And what happened ever has immoderate consequential effect connected him, arsenic if nan others unrecorded their lives successful work of his self-improvement.
If you watch "Afire" passively, allowing your mind to auto-fill nan gaps that Petzold leaves unfastened yet simmering, you whitethorn spot a communicative successful which a wrong-headed yet good-hearted young man transforms aft calamity shakes him retired of his solipsistic stupor. If you watch closely, attenuated to Petzold's penchant for irony and pastiche, "Afire" looks much for illustration a closed loop than a statement of progress. A snake eating its ain tail, even.
The brilliant of "Afire" is that it tin beryllium viewed these 2 ways: Leon tin person learned thing valuable done proceedings and calamity and emerged not only a amended man, but pinch nan Great German Novel successful manus to beryllium it. You tin besides position him arsenic truthful inwardly bound, truthful incapable of alteration and morally bankrupt that moreover nan astir aggravated imaginable nonaccomplishment is viewed arsenic specified worldly for his ongoing slog up nan profession ladder, and distant from his ain assemblage and emotions. It's a classical fable aliases a postmodern communicative wrong a story. Triumphant aliases profoundly nihilistic — aliases both. The 2nd successful his planned "elements" trilogy, "Afire" will beryllium difficult to top.
"Afire" is presently showing successful theaters.
/Film Rating: 8 retired of 10