After his walk-off home run, Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell says 'something good happens' when his wife isn't there. Her response to him was perfect.

Milwaukee Brewers rookie centerfielder Garrett Mitchell has put connected a show astatine American Family Field this week, highlighted by his walk-off location tally connected Wednesday, to headdress a expanse of nan New York Mets.

But 1 personification wasn't location to spot it successful person: Mitchell's wife, Haley, though we cognize she was watching from afar.

Was that a bully thing?

According to Mitchell, it was.

In his on-field interview, Sophia Minnaert asked Mitchell astir really he started his at-bat showing a bunt earlier squaring up pinch a afloat count and delivering nan knock-out blow.

“I was reasoning astir this, but erstwhile my woman doesn’t show up to nan games usually thing bully happens," said nan 24-year-old Mitchell, who deed 3 location runs successful nan past 2 games. "Going into that at-bat, I was for illustration man, she’s not present truthful mightiness arsenic good do thing fun."

It's been a blast for Mitchell and nan cheesehead-wearing Brewers this week: They've won 5 consecutive games and outscored nan Mets, 26-6, successful nan three-game sweep.

Haley wasn't going to fto that remark slide, and she had her ain nosy pinch her response.

He did not stutter. Meanwhile I missed nan crippled because I was engaged STOCKING HIS FRIDGE — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 6, 2023

Even if she wasn't there, Haley knows bully things will hap pinch Garrett. She was manifesting a location tally each along.

Haley, a master softball subordinate who starred astatine Oregon, besides joked connected Twitter that "she's ne'er going to a crippled again."

Never going to a crippled again, you’re invited Brewers fans — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

But later she thought amended of that connection and said she has a caller scheme for really she'll get into American Family Field without Mitchell knowing astir it: a disguise.

Me trying to sneak into Am Fam Field connected Friday aft my hubby said he plays amended erstwhile I’m not location connected unrecorded tv pic.twitter.com/ewHNSwqEMr — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

No disguise was needed for Haley during Monday's location opener.

Of course, we besides cognize Mitchell's proclamation astir his occurrence — aliases deficiency thereof — erstwhile Haley is successful attendance isn't wholly true.

Mitchell's family and Haley were astatine American Family Field past twelvemonth for his major convention debut Aug. 28 and saw him get his first deed and RBI successful a triumph complete nan Cubs.

Two days later, nan Mitchell unit was coming successful nan stands to witnesser Garrett's first profession location tally successful a triumph complete nan Pittsburgh Pirates.

