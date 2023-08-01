After Indictment, DeSantis Suggests Trump Can’t Get a Fair Trial in D.C.

Politics|DeSantis Suggests Trump Can’t Get a Fair Trial successful D.C. ‘Swamp’
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida raced to respond to news that erstwhile President Donald J. Trump had been indicted a 3rd clip not by opining 1 measurement aliases nan different connected nan caller national charges, but by leveling an different onslaught astatine residents of nan District of Columbia, wherever nan lawsuit is being prosecuted.
Suggesting that Mr. Trump could not get a adjacent proceedings if nan jurors were residents of nan nation’s capital, an overwhelmingly Democratic city, Mr. DeSantis called for enacting reforms to fto Americans person nan correct to region cases from Washington, D.C. to their location districts.
“Washington, D.C. is simply a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to person to guidelines proceedings earlier a assemblage that is reflective of nan swamp mentality,” Mr. DeSantis wrote connected Twitter. “One of nan reasons our state is successful diminution is nan politicization of nan norm of law. No much excuses — I will extremity nan weaponization of nan national government.”
The judge assigned to Mr. Trump, who was indicted connected charges related to his efforts to overturn nan 2020 election, is Tanya S. Chutkan, a D.C. District Court judge who has routinely issued harsh penalties successful Jan. 6-related cases against group who stormed nan Capitol.
The Republican candidates, who person sought to overtake nan erstwhile president’s substantial lead successful early polls pinch small success, person campaigned amid a backdrop of Mr. Trump’s ineligible battles that person sucked up valuable airtime and dominated media coverage. Here’s what nan others said connected Tuesday:
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was coming astatine nan Capitol during nan Jan. 6 onslaught and was nan target of immoderate rioters — and whom nan indictment describes arsenic a cardinal target of Mr. Trump’s unit run to overturn nan 2020 predetermination — said that nan indictment “serves arsenic an important reminder: Anyone who puts himself complete nan Constitution should ne'er beryllium President of nan United States.”
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, successful a connection to The Times, echoed a communal refrain among Republicans: that nan Justice Department, nether nan Biden administration, had been weaponized against Mr. Biden’s governmental opponents. He referenced the lawsuit against Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden’s son, and said, “We’re watching Biden’s D.O.J. proceed to hunt Republicans while protecting Democrats.”
Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and 1 of Mr. Trump’s astir vocal defenders successful nan 2024 field, called nan indictment “un-American.” He sought to absolve Mr. Trump of immoderate work for nan Jan. 6 onslaught connected nan Capitol and reiterated his erstwhile committedness that, if elected, he would pardon Mr. Trump. “The corrupt national constabulary conscionable won’t extremity until they’ve achieved their mission: destruct Trump,” he said, and added: “Trump isn’t responsible for what happened connected Jan 6. The existent origin was systematic and pervasive censorship of citizens successful nan twelvemonth starring up to it.”
Former Representative Will Hurd of Texas, who has refused to promise his support to Mr. Trump if he is nan eventual nominee, was nan first campaigner to respond to nan caller indictment. “Let maine beryllium crystal clear: Trump’s statesmanlike bid is driven by an effort to enactment retired of situation and scam his supporters into footing his ineligible bills,” Mr. Hurd wrote. “His denial of nan 2020 predetermination results and actions connected Jan. 6 show he’s unfit for office.”
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who is moving an explicitly anti-Trump campaign, reiterated his earlier calls for Mr. Trump to discontinue his campaign, calling him “morally responsible for nan onslaught connected our democracy.” Mr. Hutchinson said that if Mr. Trump does not driblet retired of nan race, “voters must take a different path.”