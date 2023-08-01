Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida raced to respond to news that erstwhile President Donald J. Trump had been indicted a 3rd clip not by opining 1 measurement aliases nan different connected nan caller national charges, but by leveling an different onslaught astatine residents of nan District of Columbia, wherever nan lawsuit is being prosecuted.

Suggesting that Mr. Trump could not get a adjacent proceedings if nan jurors were residents of nan nation’s capital, an overwhelmingly Democratic city, Mr. DeSantis called for enacting reforms to fto Americans person nan correct to region cases from Washington, D.C. to their location districts.

“Washington, D.C. is simply a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to person to guidelines proceedings earlier a assemblage that is reflective of nan swamp mentality,” Mr. DeSantis wrote connected Twitter. “One of nan reasons our state is successful diminution is nan politicization of nan norm of law. No much excuses — I will extremity nan weaponization of nan national government.”

The judge assigned to Mr. Trump, who was indicted connected charges related to his efforts to overturn nan 2020 election, is Tanya S. Chutkan, a D.C. District Court judge who has routinely issued harsh penalties successful Jan. 6-related cases against group who stormed nan Capitol.