After jail deaths, supervisors ask LASD to give more warm clothes to inmates

Weeks aft a watchdog study raised concerns astir 2 inmate deaths past wintertime linked to suspected hypothermia, nan Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a mobility Tuesday asking jailhouse officials to springiness retired warmer apparel to group successful custody who are cold.

The county’s 7 jails person agelong struggled to support accordant indoor temperatures during freezes and power waves. Monitors pinch nan region Office of Inspector General recovered that past wintertime immoderate areas of nan accommodation dropped to arsenic debased arsenic 58 degrees. Some detainees took to utilizing integrative garbage bags arsenic blankets, sometimes moreover sleeping wrong them to shield themselves from nan cold.

But, arsenic The Times reported past month, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials remained reluctant to manus retired thermal undergarments, contempt having hundreds of thousands connected hand. Giving retired other clothes, they said, would beryllium excessively costly and could supply opportunities for inmates to hide contraband.

In Tuesday’s motion, nan Board of Supervisors called nan refusal to springiness retired lukewarm clothing a “reprehensible practice.” Supervisor Hilda Solis spearheaded nan effort to rectify it pinch nan motion.

“While group successful custody are successful nan attraction of LASD,” nan mobility said, “it is incumbent that they are treated humanely and that includes ensuring that they person entree and are provided clothing due to somesthesia and that accommodation support due temperatures.”

The motion asks nan department to supply warmer apparel to anyone who requests them, to commencement logging erstwhile those apparel are fixed retired and to create a accordant argumentation astir it. The mobility besides directs nan county’s main executive to place backing to bargain much thermal undergarments arsenic portion of nan supplemental fund this fall.

According to nan 38-page Office of Inspector General report, nan jails typically rumor each inmate a short-sleeved garment and pants, 1 short-sleeved undershirt and 1 blanket. Some detainees — specified arsenic those pinch definite aesculapian needs aliases inmate worker position — person warmer apparel successful nan cold.

When nan Office of Inspector General antecedently inquired astir nan anticipation of distributing thermal undergarments, nan Sheriff’s Department said it had already fixed retired astir 1,000 thermal tops and 900 thermal bottoms crossed an inmate organization of much than 13,000. Jail officials told nan agency that astir $3.1 cardinal would beryllium needed to get warmer apparel for everyone.

In early April, nan Sheriff’s Department told oversight officials that 315,000 thermal tops and bottoms were successful inventory, but that authorities regulations do not require them to beryllium handed out.

At Tuesday’s meeting, sheriff’s officials said warmer apparel are sometimes issued moreover erstwhile not medically required, but reiterated that nan state’s Title 15 jailhouse standards do not require them to do that.

“My knowing is that Title 15 is nan floor, meaning that’s nan minimum standard,” Solis responded. “We person to do better.”

Cmdr. Hugo Macias said that nan section is consenting to springiness retired much lukewarm apparel successful nan future, but that it will require much money.

“We do person a surplus of garments,” Macias said, “and we are besides undergoing an exploratory disbursal conscionable to get an appraisal of what it would take.”

This year, supervisors allocated $4 billion — aliases astir 10% of nan county’s fund — to nan Sheriff’s Department.

Several organization members said successful support of nan motion, including 1 man who directed a watercourse of obscenities astatine nan sheriff. Others said astir their jailhouse experiences and really debased nan indoor temperatures were erstwhile they spent clip successful nan county’s lockups.

Hans Johnson, a personnel of nan Civilian Oversight Commission, which oversees nan Sheriff’s Department, thanked nan supervisors for tackling nan issue. He said immoderate group are “only fixed an aluminum foil expanse upon introduction into our jails,” and he called nan mobility “long overdue.”

“This will prevention lives,” he said, “and protect nan dignity of group being incarcerated.”