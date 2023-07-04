After lawsuit, Jon & Vinny's adds explainer on customer checks about 18% service fee

Nearly 2 weeks aft erstwhile servers astatine Jon & Vinny’s revenge a class-action lawsuit against nan celebrated Italian American restaurant, alleging that nan constitution violated California gratuity laws, nan edifice changed nan connection tacked connected to nan extremity of customer bills regarding its 18% work fee.

At nan bottommost of customers’ checks, it now reads: “The work complaint is not a extremity aliases gratuity, and is an added interest controlled by nan edifice that helps facilitate a higher surviving guidelines costs for each of our employees. Please scan nan QR Code astatine nan apical of nan receipt for further information, aliases speak pinch a manager.”

As precocious arsenic June, receipts astatine nan Fairfax and Beverly Hills locations did not mention that nan work interest was not a gratuity. Instead, nan receipt had a QR code, which if scanned, linked to a web page that says “What We Believe.” There, customers are told, “No, nan work complaint is not a extremity aliases gratuity, it is an added interest that is controlled by nan restaurant.”

Over nan weekend, servers received a connection from guidance astir nan change.

“We person decided to further update nan impermanent cheque and QR Code summary page regarding nan work charge,” nan connection read. “Although we person ever been very clear pinch our guests and our unit that nan work complaint is not a extremity aliases gratuity, unluckily nan caller LA Times article has created disorder and we don’t want that to impact our unit aliases our customers’ experience. We judge successful this team, nan experience, and our expertise to travel together to sphere what’s truthful typical astir Jon & Vinny’s.”

A spokesperson for Jon & Vinny’s declined to remark beyond nan statement sent to staff.

The announcement and alteration successful billing connection comes aft a Los Angeles Times article published connected June 21 astir nan class-action suit revenge successful Los Angeles Superior Court against Joint Venture Restaurant Group Inc., which owns Jon & Vinny’s. The workers declare that nan institution denied them tips and truthful shortchanged them connected their take-home salary because of disorder resulting from nan 18% work fee.

California’s gratuity rule requires that tips beryllium remitted successful afloat to non-managerial work staff.

Through a spokesperson, nan edifice group — including partners Jon Shook, Vinny Dotolo and Helen Johannesen, well-known figures successful nan L.A. culinary organization — denied nan claims. The business partners said their service-charge exemplary democratizes a eating staff’s net for everyone successful their restaurants, and that customers are offered accusation that states nan interest is not a tip.

“Ten years ago, we recognized that nan accepted extremity exemplary rewarded immoderate employees, but near galore labor down — creating a immense disparity wherever immoderate labor did very good and others did not,” nan group said successful a connection sent to nan Los Angeles Times. The work fee, it added, “not only unquestionably benefits hourly employees, but it is unquestionably legal, having been vetted by independent starring professionals successful nan hospitality industry.”

A server who presently useful astatine nan Jon & Vinny’s Beverly Hills location said nan caller connection mightiness beryllium clearer but didn’t please immoderate of their diners connected Sunday evening. The server didn’t want to beryllium named owed to fearfulness of retaliation.

“It surely doesn’t lick nan problem, because group are still pissed astir nan 18% and wherever it goes,” nan server said. “And it intelligibly didn’t make them extremity much past night.”

Sunday night, nan server said, diners near less tips than accustomed for him. He said customers near “a batch of zeroes” successful tips aliases wrote “included” successful nan extremity line.