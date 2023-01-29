After success in St. Louis, Manitoba centre back Kyle Hiebert makes Canada debut

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. After success in St. Louis, Manitoba centre back Kyle Hiebert makes Canada debut

Kyle Hiebert is having a twelvemonth to remember. And it’s only March.

The 25-year-old from La Salle, Man., has helped description St. Louis City SC to a grounds 5-0 commencement to life successful Major League Soccer. And now nan centre backmost tin telephone himself a Canadian world aft coming disconnected nan chair successful Canada’s 4-1 triumph complete Honduras successful CONCACAF Nations League play Tuesday astatine Toronto’s BMO Field.

“An astonishing experience,” Hiebert said aft nan match. “It’s a awesome group of guys. And to travel successful and lend to a large triumph that puts america done to nan semifinals of nan CONCACAF Nations League is thing I’ll ne'er forget.”

Tuesday’s lopsided triumph sealed first spot for Canada successful Group C of League A, nan apical tier successful nan 41-team Nations League. And it earned them a berth successful nan tournament’s last 4 June 15-18 successful Las Vegas, wherever nan 53rd-ranked Canadian men (3-1-0) will look No. 61 Panama (3-0-1) successful 1 semifinal while nan 13th-ranked U.S. (3-0-1) takes connected No. 15 Mexico (2-0-2) successful nan other.

Story continues beneath advertisement

'Valour FC opens training camp'

1:00 Valour FC opens training camp

Hiebert, a precocious call-up replacing nan injured Kamal Miller of CF Montreal, came connected successful nan 62nd infinitesimal for Scott Kennedy.

“He put a existent displacement successful (this week),” said Canada coach John Herdman. “He’s a bully teammate, conscionable a existent coagulated Canadian.

“He looked a small spot tense coming successful to start, but who wouldn’t. But he settled in. He knew his role. All week, he’s conscionable been each in. He’s brought maximum strength and he’s really sewage rather a large characteristic arsenic good down nan scenes. He’s a bully feline and he’s been a bully squad player.

“The beingness turned to get him his debut tonight. It will beryllium a moment, I think, (that) will unrecorded for him for ever.”

Story continues beneath advertisement

Hiebert’s wife, mother and sister, positive respective cousins and friends, were successful nan stands Tuesday to cheer him on.

Ignored successful nan 2022 MLS draught contempt a stellar collegiate profession astatine Missouri State, Hiebert turned heads successful nan MLS Next Pro convention pinch St. Louis’ reserve broadside past year. He was rewarded successful August pinch a two-year statement pinch nan first team, positive an action for 2025.

St. Louis City FC defender Kyle Hiebert is shown successful action March 4, 2022 successful St. Louis during a 3-2 triumph complete Charlotte. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-St. Louis City FC

Hiebert started St. Louis’ first 4 games and scored nan victor successful St. Louis’s 2-1 triumph astatine Portland connected March 11. He missed St. Loui’s 4-0 triumph astatine Real Salt Lake successful Saturday because he was connected Canada’s chair for a 4-0 triumph successful Curacao.

Trending Now

“It conscionable seems to support getting amended and better,” he said of his season. “So who knows what’s astir nan area next?”

Story continues beneath advertisement

Hiebert had a unsmooth commencement to his collegiate profession astatine Missouri State, missing some nan 2015 and 2016 seasons pinch knee injuries.

He redshirted aft tearing nan medial collateral ligament successful his near knee successful 2015. His comeback successful 2016 was delayed erstwhile he tore nan posterior cruciate ligament successful his correct knee successful nan Bears’ penultimate pre-season crippled astatine Creighton.

Restored to health, Hiebert went connected to make 86 starts for Missouri State and was named Defensive Player of nan Year 3 times successful nan Missouri Valley Conference.

Away from nan field, Hiebert has earned undergraduate and master’s degrees successful accounting on pinch a information analytics successful accounting certificate.

'Valour FC passing connected skills to early shot stars'

0:41 Valour FC passing connected skills to early shot stars

&copy 2023 The Canadian Press

More
Source Globalnews

Related Article

NCAA Tournament 2023: Printable March Madness bracket, dates, predictions, picks, scores for Final Four

NCAA Tournament 2023: Printable March Madness bracket, dates, predictions, picks, scores for Final Four

1 hour ago
How to watch Spurs vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Spurs vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

1 hour ago
Thunder vs. Pistons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Thunder vs. Pistons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

1 hour ago
Grizzlies vs. Clippers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Grizzlies vs. Clippers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

1 hour ago
Bulls vs. Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Bulls vs. Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

1 hour ago
2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur: Defending champ Anna Davis assessed four-stroke penalty in Round 1

2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur: Defending champ Anna Davis assessed four-stroke penalty in Round 1

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

23 hours ago
HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

17 hours ago
Paul O’Grady death: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

Paul O’Grady death: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

18 hours ago
Piden a Gobierno asumir responsabilidad por tragedia en INM

Piden a Gobierno asumir responsabilidad por tragedia en INM

23 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Ferdy Sambo akan Jalani Hukuman Gantung

CEK FAKTA: Ferdy Sambo akan Jalani Hukuman Gantung

18 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.