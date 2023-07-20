After Tasting 15 Decaf Coffees, We Found Five We Love

Straight to nan Point Our favourite decaf java was Counter Culture Coffee’s Slow Motion Decaf Blend, which had nan champion equilibrium betwixt body, acidity, and sweetness. We besides really liked Stumptown’s Coffee Roasters Trapper Creek Decaf Blend arsenic different awesome mean roast, while Onyx Coffee Lab Decaf Colombia Huila was our favourite ray roast decaf. Our apical picks for acheronian roast decaf were Peet’s Coffee’s Decaf Big Bang Blend and Peace Coffee Roasters’ Morning Glory Blend.



When I worked astatine java roasting companies, we ever made our decaf blends a apical priority. A batch of java drinkers drawback a greeting cup for their caffeine hit, but decaf drinkers are successful it solely for nan pleasance of drinking coffee. At nan aforesaid time, nan decaffeination process (which happens earlier roasting) tin greatly impact nan spirit imaginable of a coffee, making great-tasting decaf a difficult undertaking.

There are galore different ways you tin decaffeinate coffee, but each of them commencement pinch boiling aliases steaming nan unroasted java to unfastened up nan coffee’s pores and extract nan caffeine. Caffeine is past removed from nan h2o bath utilizing a solvent (like methylene chloride aliases ethyl acetate), aliases nan h2o is tally done typical filters aliases osmosis for nan Swiss Water Process. Ethyl acetate, Swiss Water Process, and different h2o process coffees are usually preferred by specialty java roasters for having nan slightest effect connected a coffee’s flavor, but we wanted to put everything to nan trial (and see a assortment of value points). To that end, we rounded up 15 decaf coffees from specialty roasters and nan market shop to spot which decaf had nan champion flavor, acidity, body, sweetness, and balance.

The Winners, astatine a Glance

Amazon

Counter Culture’s Slow Motion was an fantabulous decaf java and won some of our sensation tests outright pinch awesome spirit clarity. Its mean roast had a awesome sweetness, pleasant acidity, and a afloat assemblage pinch flavors of acheronian chocolate, cherry, and almond.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

If you for illustration a mean roast but besides for illustration a much fruit-forward profile, Stumptown’s Trapper Creek had an orange-like acidity balanced pinch beverage cocoa and chromatic sweetness. It was besides a well-balanced blend, pinch a medium, velvety body.

Onyx Coffee Lab

Onyx’s Decaf Colombia Huila impressed america pinch its agleam flavors of berries, tangerine, and honey. Its lighter roast showed disconnected its spirit complexity pinch a lighter, silky body, but it still had a awesome sweetness to equilibrium its fruit-forward acidity.

Peetâ€™s Coffee

With large sweetness and a cleanable finish, Peet’s Big Bang Blend was our favourite acheronian roast. It had steaming flavors of cocoa powder, caramel, and praline, pinch a mild apple-like acidity that helped equilibrium its full, information body.

Peace Coffee

Another awesome darker roast, Peace’s Morning Glory Blend had a bittersweet separator to it, pinch walnut, beverage chocolate, and acheronian caramel flavors. We really liked its afloat and velvety body, which helped anchor its saccharine flavors.

The Tests

Double Blind Cupping Test: We tasted each java during a double-blind cupping, which is simply a modular protocol for java tasting. We followed nan Specialty Coffee Association’s Cupping Protocol. We past evaluated each java utilizing nan SCA’s Cupping Form, scoring each coffee’s flavor, acidity, body, sweetness, and balance.

We tasted each java during a double-blind cupping, which is simply a modular protocol for java tasting. We followed nan Specialty Coffee Association’s Cupping Protocol. We past evaluated each java utilizing nan SCA’s Cupping Form, scoring each coffee’s flavor, acidity, body, sweetness, and balance. Drip Brewer Test: We brewed each java utilizing a Ratio Six Coffee Maker (which is simply a SCA Certified Home Brewer) and pursuing their Gold Cup Ratios and brewing standards. We past evaluated each java utilizing nan SCA’s Cupping Form, scoring each coffee’s flavor, acidity, body, sweetness, and balance.

What We Learned

Evaluating Coffee Required Multiple Brew Methods

Cupping is simply a awesome measurement of tasting java because you tin brew each java nan nonstop aforesaid measurement astatine nan aforesaid clip for easier comparison. Because nan grounds beryllium and brew successful nan solid nan full time, it’s a awesome measurement to extract everything from a java truthful you get a afloat position connected its spirit profile. Brewing pinch a insubstantial filter, however, helps cleanable up each coffee’s spirit floor plan and is simply a amended practice of really group will sensation nan aforesaid java astatine home. By utilizing some brew methods successful our java evaluation, we were capable to make judge our winning coffees were genuinely excellent.

The Best Coffees Tasted Great No Matter How We Brewed Them

Our apical picks consistently came retired connected apical successful some our cupping and brewing tests. We thought Counter Culture Coffee’s Slow Motion Decaf Blend and Onyx Coffee Lab’s Decaf Colombia Huila were some really delicious nary matter really we brewed them. Other coffees were little consistent. La Colombe’s Luna Azul Decaf was harsh and bitter during nan cupping, but showed much sweetness and equilibrium erstwhile it was brewed. Kicking Horse Coffee Decaf Blend was nan opposite: connected nan cupping array we thought it had a bully sweetness, but erstwhile brewed, it showed burnt, woody flavors that were unpleasant.

Freshness Mattered (And You Should Buy Whole Bean Coffee)

All of our apical picks featured a roast day location connected nan container truthful we could spot really caller they were. Roasting java creates hundreds of volatile aromatic compounds and carbon dioxide that support java tasting caller and vibrant up to 20 days aft nan roast date. Some roasters—like Caribou Coffee and Allegro Coffee—only person a “best by” date, but don’t database their criteria for really agelong aft roasting that day is.

However, roast day isn’t nan only parameter of freshness—grinding java exposes much aboveground area, and causes aromatics and CO2 to degas wrong minutes alternatively of weeks. The worst-performing coffees we tasted (including Folgers, Maxwell House, and Starbucks) were each pre-ground and tasted noticeably level and old successful comparison to freshly roasted java that was crushed instantly earlier brewing.

Roast Descriptors Weren't Always Accurate

Coffee roasting companies thin to usage roast descriptors based connected their ain soul roast-level standards, which tin beryllium confusing. Peace Coffee Roasters’ Morning Glory Blend is listed arsenic a ray roast connected nan bag, but erstwhile we looked astatine nan java location were visible oils connected nan surface—an parameter that nan java is much apt a darker roast. Same pinch Peet’s Coffee’s Decaf Big Bang Blend, which is branded arsenic a mean roast and had a sizeable steaming spirit while being visibly darker than different mean roasts we tested. That didn’t impact our enjoyment of these coffees—both of them were apical picks—but it is thing to beryllium alert of. Just because a java explanation lists a roast level doesn’t mean it’ll align pinch your normal preferences.

Certifications Were Good, But Didn't Affect Flavor

Many of nan coffees we tested are certified organic, Fair Trade certified, aliases moreover Rainforest Alliance certified. These labels guarantee that nan java meets nan criteria for each certification standard, but location aren’t immoderate certifications that travel done pinch really a java really tastes. Some roasters, for illustration Intelligentsia Coffee, Counter Culture Coffee, and Stumptown Coffee each person their ain soul criteria for sourcing java that see java value arsenic portion of their guidelines, but those aren’t independently verified by a third-party certifier. The main effect that a certification has is that certified integrated coffees can’t beryllium decaffeinated done nan usage of solvents. That intends if you’re connected nan obstruction astir methylene chloride aliases ethyl acetate and nan java explanation doesn’t database nan decaffeination method, a certified integrated explanation is thing to look for.

The Criteria: What to Look for successful Decaf Coffee

The champion decaf coffees person analyzable flavors, pleasant acidity, beardown body, large sweetness, and an wide balance. They’re besides roasted fresh—especially erstwhile you bid straight from nan roaster—ensuring that you get to acquisition their afloat complexity.

The Best Decaf Coffee

Amazon

What we liked: In some sensation tests, Slow Motion had nan champion equilibrium betwixt flavor, acidity, and sweetness. We really loved its acheronian chocolate, cherry, and almond spirit profile, and thought it had a mild, fruity acidity that was evenly matched by its large aggravated sweetness and body. It was a great, easy-drinking mean roast that we deliberation is simply a crowd-pleaser.

What we didn’t like: While it is simply a mean roast, it’s connected nan deeper extremity of that spectrum, and group who don’t for illustration immoderate roasty spirit successful their java mightiness prime up connected immoderate subtle smokiness successful nan finish.

Price astatine clip of publish: $16.

Key Specs

Package size: 12 ounces

12 ounces Organic: Yes

Yes Blend/single origin: Blend

Blend Decaffeination method: Swiss Water process

Swiss Water process Roast level: Medium

Medium Roast day listed: Yes

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

What we liked: Stumptown’s Trapper Creek impressed america pinch a awesome ray citrus acidity that was a small brighter while still showcasing rich | beverage cocoa and chromatic flavors. It had a mean assemblage and is simply a awesome prime for anyone who likes somewhat lighter and brighter mean roasts.

What we didn’t like: Even though its citrusy acidity was reasonably mild, group who don’t for illustration agleam coffees mightiness want to debar this one.

Price astatine clip of publish: $17.

Key Specs

Package size: 12 ounces

12 ounces Organic: No

No Blend/single origin: Blend

Blend Decaffeination method: Swiss Water process

Swiss Water process Roast level: Medium

Medium Roast day listed: Yes

Onyx Coffee Lab

What we liked: Full of vibrant consequence flavors for illustration berries and tangerine, we really liked really agleam and analyzable Onyx’s Decaf Colombia Huila was. And moreover though it’s a lighter roast pinch a light, silky body, it still had capable sweetness to equilibrium retired its precocious notes. It’s a awesome action for anyone who enjoys move flavors and isn’t acrophobic of a juicy acidity.

What we didn’t like: It’s a very fruit-forward coffee, which could beryllium off-putting to group who want heavier, roast-forward flavors. It’s besides nan astir costly java of our winners.

Price astatine clip of publish: $21.

Key Specs

Package size: 10 ounces

10 ounces Organic: No

No Blend/single origin: Single origin

Single origin Decaffeination method: Ethyl acetate

Ethyl acetate Roast level: Light

Light Roast day listed: Yes

Peetâ€™s Coffee

What we liked: Smokey and full-bodied while still having heavy sweetness, Peet’s Big Bang Blend is simply a awesome type of a dark-roasted coffee. We thought it tasted for illustration cocoa powder and caramel, but location was still a mild apple-like acidity to thief equilibrium everything out.

What we didn’t like: There was immoderate flimsy bitterness and dryness connected nan finish, but that’s besides beautiful modular pinch darker roasted coffees.

Price astatine clip of publish: $20.

Key Specs

Package size: 16 ounces

16 ounces Organic: No

No Blend/single origin: Blend

Blend Decaffeination method: Water processed

Water processed Roast level: Dark

Dark Roast day listed: Yes

Peace Coffee

What we liked: Peace’s Morning Glory had awesome beverage cocoa and acheronian caramel flavors on pinch a really awesome afloat body. Its acidity was milder than Big Bang, truthful if you’re looking for a body-forward darker roast, this one’s for you.

What we didn’t like: It had a mild bitterness that lingered a spot longer than our different apical picks, but thing retired of nan mean for a acheronian roast.

Price astatine clip of publish: $15.

Key Specs

Package size: 12 ounces

12 ounces Organic: Yes

Yes Blend/single origin: Blend

Blend Decaffeination method: Water processed

Water processed Roast level: Dark

Dark Roast day listed: Yes

The Competition

Intelligentsia Decaf House Blend: This coffee’s roast level was conscionable excessively light—it had analyzable consequence flavors, but was overly tart and retired of balance.

Blue Bottle Nite Lite Decaf Blend: This blend had a bitter smokiness that overpowered its sweetness.

La Colombe Luna Azul Decaf: While we liked its sweetness arsenic a brewed coffee, location was besides a strong, steaming bitterness that was unpleasant.

Kicking Horse Coffee Decaf Blend: This blend had immoderate level and woody flavors, but decent sweetness.

Starbucks Decaf Pike Place: This java was highly acheronian and steaming and tasted for illustration burnt rubber.

Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend Decaf: Another ashy and steaming blend that was overwhelmingly bitter.

Allegro Coffee Decaf Whole Foods Blend: Any sweetness this java had was masked by a burnt wood flavor.

Dunkin’ Decaf: This java was level and had immoderate mild unpleasant nutshell and vinegar flavors, but wide was conscionable bland.

Folgers Classic Decaf: This java had a crisp bitterness and wide tasted level and stale.

Maxwell House Decaf: This java had a lasting sour aftertaste, and different was old and bitter up front.

FAQs

Is decaffeinated java bad for your health?

While solvents for illustration methylene chloride and ethyl acetate tin beryllium harmful to your wellness successful precocious doses, nan FDA has strict regulations astir really overmuch of these chemicals tin beryllium coming successful your coffee. If you’re concerned astir chemic solvents, however, you tin look for coffees branded water-processed, Swiss Water Process, aliases certified organic.

What’s nan constituent of decaf coffee?

Decaf java is for group who bask nan spirit of coffee, but not nan effects of caffeine. While a batch of java depletion successful nan U.S. is tied to people’s caffeine intake, location are others who emotion java but person to trim caffeine retired of their diet, due to migraines, allergies, anxiety, aliases different issues that caffeine tin aggravate.

Does decaffeinated java still incorporate caffeine?

Decaffeinated java tin person up to 3% caffeine content, truthful location are still trace amounts of caffeine successful it. People who person a caffeine allergy should consult their expert earlier drinking decaffeinated coffee, but nan caffeine that’s leftover successful decaffeinated java usually is simply a mini capable magnitude for astir caffeine-averse group to enjoy.

Why does decaf java still make maine jittery?

There are hundreds of integrated compounds successful coffee, and immoderate of those tin person unexpected effects connected your body, which could origin immoderate jitteriness. Decaf java besides contains trace amounts of caffeine, truthful nan peculiarly delicate mightiness request to debar it altogether.