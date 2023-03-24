AI experts disown Musk-backed campaign citing their research

Four artificial intelligence experts have expressed interest aft their activity was cited successful an unfastened missive – co-signed by Elon Musk – demanding an urgent region in research.
The letter, dated Mar 22 and pinch much than 1,800 signatures by Friday, called for a six-month circuit-breaker in nan improvement of systems "more powerful" than Microsoft-backed OpenAI's caller GPT-4, which tin clasp human-like conversation, constitute songs and summarise lengthy documents.
Since GPT-4's predecessor ChatGPT was released past year, rival companies person rushed to motorboat akin products.
The unfastened missive says AI systems pinch "human-competitive intelligence" airs profound risks to humanity, citing 12 pieces of investigation from experts including assemblage academics arsenic good arsenic existent and erstwhile labor of OpenAI, Google and its subsidiary DeepMind.
Civil nine groups successful the US and EU have since pressed lawmakers to rein successful OpenAI's research. OpenAI did not instantly respond to requests for comment.
Critics person accused nan Future of Life Institute (FLI), nan organisation down nan missive which is primarily funded by the Musk Foundation, of prioritising imagined apocalyptic scenarios complete much contiguous concerns about AI, specified arsenic racist aliases sexist biases being programmed into nan machines.
Among the research cited was "On nan Dangers of Stochastic Parrots", a well-known paper co-authored by Margaret Mitchell, who antecedently oversaw ethical AI research at Google.
Mitchell, now main ethical intelligence at AI firm Hugging Face, criticised nan letter, telling it was unclear what counted arsenic "more powerful than GPT4".
"By treating a batch of questionable ideas arsenic a given, nan missive asserts a group of priorities and a communicative on AI that benefits nan supporters of FLI," she said. "Ignoring progressive harms correct now is simply a privilege that immoderate of america don't have."
Her co-authors Timnit Gebru and Emily M Bender criticised nan missive connected Twitter, pinch nan second branding immoderate of its claims "unhinged".
FLI president Max Tegmark said nan run was not an effort to inhibit OpenAI’s firm advantage.
"It's rather hilarious. I've seen group say, 'Elon Musk is trying to slow down nan competition,'" he said, adding that Musk had nary domiciled successful drafting nan letter. "This is not astir 1 company."
RISKS NOW
Shiri Dori-Hacohen, an adjunct professor astatine nan University of Connecticut, besides took rumor pinch her activity being mentioned successful nan letter. She past twelvemonth co-authored a research paper arguing nan wide usage of AI already posed superior risks.
Her research argued nan present-day usage of AI systems could power decision-making successful narration to ambiance change, atomic war, and different existential threats.
She said: "AI does not request to scope human-level intelligence to exacerbate those risks."
"There are non-existential risks that are really, really important, but don't person nan aforesaid benignant of Hollywood-level attention."
Asked to remark connected nan criticism, FLI's Tegmark said some short-term and semipermanent risks of AI should beryllium taken seriously.
"If we mention someone, it conscionable intends we declare they're endorsing that sentence. It doesn't mean they're endorsing nan letter, aliases we endorse everything they think," he said.
Dan Hendrycks, head of nan California-based Center for AI Safety, who was besides cited successful nan letter, stood by its contents, telling it was sensible to see achromatic swan events - those which look unlikely, but would person devastating consequences.
The unfastened missive besides warned that generative AI tools could beryllium utilized to flood nan net pinch "propaganda and untruth".
Dori-Hacohen said it was "pretty rich" for Musk to person signed it, citing a reported rise successful misinformation connected Twitter following his acquisition of nan platform, documented by civilian nine group Common Cause and others.
Twitter will soon launch a caller interest structure for entree to its research data, perchance hindering research on nan subject.
"That has straight impacted my lab's work, and that done by others studying mis- and disinformation," Dori-Hacohen said. "We're operating pinch 1 manus tied down our back."
Musk and Twitter did not instantly respond to requests for comment.