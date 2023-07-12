‘AI helps traders utilize more intuitive strategies,' says exchange

On July 11, cryptocurrency speech Bitget launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered characteristic for its grid trading strategies, leveraging nan usage of trading algorithms to automate transactions for users. In an question and reply pinch Cointelegraph, Bitget developers stated:

“Compared pinch manually creating strategies by filling successful obscure and analyzable strategy parameters, AI strategies tin thief users take and create strategies much intuitively done a elemental number (strategy complaint of return) and a elemental chart (yield curve), eliminating nan request to capable successful analyzable variables."

In its AI grid trading bot, users are only required to capable successful nan desired strategy and input nan finance amount. The mini connection exemplary iterates 1000 of parameters and tin create tens of different strategies wrong nan aforesaid rate pair. Its intricate, surgical attraction differs from ample connection models, specified arsenic ChatGPT, which tin person hundreds of billions of parameters and are intended for generic use.

Similar to its martingale AI bot unveiled successful June, different AI strategies person different parameter settings, specified arsenic nan number of positions added, nan multiplier of nan magnitude added to nan position and nan take-profit percentage.

The request for nan mini connection exemplary AI trading bot to synchronize value information successful existent clip among aggregate users nevertheless presents a challenge. To reside this problem, Bitget developers wrote:

“In bid to header pinch nan business that a ample number of users usage nan AI grid strategy astatine nan aforesaid time, we person adopted distributed computing and load balancing exertion to efficaciously amended nan concurrent processing capacity of nan system."

In simpler terms, Bitget says its AI trading bot distributes transactions “to aggregate nodes for processing," thereby mitigating a azygous constituent of nonaccomplishment and ensuring precocious tolerance. When it comes to limitations, nan improvement squad said:

“The existent AI strategy is chiefly to supply users pinch reference to strategy parameters, and nan strategy action based connected early marketplace judgments is still done by users."

In nan adjacent phase, Bitget plans to create an AI bot tin of learning value prediction, though it is presently nether aggravated investigation and development. Previously, nan speech pledged $10 million connected April 27 to nan Fetch.ai blockchain ecosystem amid nan ChatGPT boom.

