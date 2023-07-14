A sheet of robots told reporters successful Switzerland Friday that they could beryllium much businesslike leaders than quality beings, among different statements.

The 9 artificial intelligence-enabled humanoid societal robots besides explained astatine a Geneva convention halfway that they wouldn't return anyone's jobs aliases shape a rebellion.

Conference organizers astatine nan United Nations-driven AI for Good Global Summit did not specify to what grade their responses were scripted aliases programmed.

Some of nan robots are tin of producing preprogrammed responses and nan United Nations Development Program's first robot invention ambassador, Sophia, sometimes relies connected responses scripted by a squad of writers astatine Hanson Robotics.

Ai-Da Robot (C), nan first AI powered Robot Artist poses for a group photograph pinch different robots during nan UN Global Summit connected AI for Good, wherever they are giving nan keynote speech, connected July 7, 2023, successful Geneva, Switzerland. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images for Aidan Meller)

"I judge that humanoid robots person nan imaginable to lead pinch a greater level of ratio and effectiveness than quality leaders," Sophia said, according to Yahoo News. "We don't person nan aforesaid biases aliases emotions that tin sometimes unreality decision-making and tin process ample amounts of information quickly successful bid to make nan champion decisions."

Health attraction robot Grace and stone prima robot Desdemona were besides successful attendance.

"I will beryllium moving alongside humans to supply assistance and support and will not beryllium replacing immoderate existing jobs," said Grace.

Human shaped robot Ameca (L), beside Will Jackson, CEO and laminitis of British shaper Engineered Arts, addresses nan media during a property convention connected July 7, 2023 successful Geneva, Switzerland. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Reporters were instructed to speak slow and intelligibly erstwhile addressing nan group, and were told that lags successful consequence times would beryllium owed to net connection.

There were immoderate audio issues and inconsistent replies.

The arena was meant to show really caller exertion tin support nan intergovernmental organization's goals for sustainable development, arsenic good arsenic "human-machine collaboration."

Human shaped robot Ameca (L), beside of Will Jackson, CEO and laminitis of British shaper Engineered Arts, addresses nan media during a property convention connected July 7, 2023, successful Geneva, Switzerland. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

United Nations agencies are already utilizing AI, including nan World Food Programme's HungerMap project.

The two-day acme – hosted by nan International Telecommunication Union – opened Thursday, pinch much than 50 robots successful attendance.

"We person to prosecute and guarantee a responsible early pinch AI," ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said successful a release.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.