Juicy, tender, and flavorful, this aerial fryer bbq chickenhearted thighs look is nan cleanable weeknight dinner. Seasoned simply and coated pinch barbecue sauce, these sweet, saucy, and sticky chickenhearted thighs are truthful easy to whip up. Enjoy it complete rice, salad, aliases successful a sandwich!
I emotion saucy chicken. Even more, I emotion a saucy bbq chicken. This aerial fryer bbq chickenhearted look is 1 of my go-to recipes for erstwhile I’m craving bbq chicken. It comes together truthful easy and quickly, particularly connected a engaged weeknight.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
- This aerial fryer bbq chickenhearted thighs travel together successful little than 30 minutes! It’s nan cleanable look for erstwhile you’re short connected clip but still want thing tasty and homemade.
- This is simply a awesome look to dress up of clip arsenic it reheats well. I for illustration to repast prep a large batch connected Sunday for easy lunches during nan week.
- It’s flavorful! You tin usage your favourite bbq condiment truthful you tin person it arsenic sweet, tangy, aliases steaming arsenic you’d like.
Ingredients You’ll Need
- chicken thighs — I usage boneless, skinless chickenhearted thighs. Boneless, skin-on chickenhearted thighs are awesome arsenic well!
- oil — usage immoderate neutral oil. I for illustration to usage oliva oil, but avocado lipid is simply a awesome alternative.
- seasoning — I play nan chickenhearted thighs pinch salt, pepper, ail powder, bulb powder, and paprika. You tin usage saccharine aliases smoked paprika.
- bbq condiment — usage your favourite barbeque sauce. Some days I crave a tangier sauce, but different days I for illustration a sweeter sauce.
How to Make Air Fryer BBQ Chicken Thighs
- To a bowl, adhd nan chickenhearted thighs, oil, paprika, ail powder, bulb powder, salt, and pepper. Toss to overgarment well.
- Add nan chickenhearted thighs to nan aerial fryer handbasket successful a azygous layer. Avoid overlapping them. A mini spot is ok, but you’ll person to displacement them halfway through, arsenic nan chickenhearted thighs will shrink arsenic they cook.
- Air fry nan chickenhearted astatine 400F for 7 minutes.
- Brush nan bbq condiment onto nan chickenhearted thighs, flip them over, and brushwood nan different broadside pinch bbq condiment arsenic well.
- Air fry for different 4 to 5 minutes.
- When done, fto nan chickenhearted remainder for a mates of minutes earlier serving.
Recipe Tips and Notes
- One of my favourite lazy meal recipes is toasting up English muffins successful nan aerial fryer while reheating nan chickenhearted thighs. Then, spot nan chickenhearted thighs wrong nan English muffin on pinch a portion of cheese. Blast it again successful aerial fryer to melt nan cheese, and you’ve sewage yourself an easy cheesy bbq chickenhearted sandwich.
- You cannot adhd nan bbq condiment to nan chickenhearted up of clip arsenic nan sweetener successful nan condiment will pain successful nan aerial fryer.
- You tin adhd a spot of brownish sweetener to nan seasoning for a sweeter flavor.
- If location is moisture connected nan chickenhearted thighs, pat them barren earlier you adhd lipid and play them. This will thief nan lipid overgarment nan chickenhearted better, and nan seasoning instrumentality better.
Make Ahead Tips
- Meal prep: once cooled, shop nan cooked bbq chickenhearted thighs in an airtight container for up to 4 days successful nan fridge.
- Freezer: allow nan chickenhearted thighs to cool earlier transferring them into an airtight container and storing them successful nan freezer. They tin past for up to 3 months.
Air Fryer BBQ Chicken Thighs
Print Rate
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 12 mins
Total Time: 22 mins
Servings: 4 servings
Equipment
Tongs
Pastry brush
Instructions
To a bowl, adhd nan chickenhearted thighs, oil, paprika, ail powder, bulb powder, salt, and pepper. Toss to overgarment well.
Add nan chickenhearted thighs to nan aerial fryer handbasket successful a azygous layer. Avoid overlapping them. A mini spot is ok, but you’ll person to displacement them halfway through, arsenic nan chickenhearted thighs will shrink a mini spot arsenic they cook.
Air fry nan chickenhearted astatine 400F for 7 minutes.
Brush nan bbq condiment onto nan chickenhearted thighs, flip them over, and brushwood nan different broadside pinch bbq condiment arsenic well.
Air fry for different 4 to 5 minutes.
Repeat erstwhile immoderate other chickenhearted thighs you person near over. When done, fto nan chickenhearted remainder for a mates of minutes earlier serving.
Nutrition Per Serving
Calories: 210kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 0.04g | Cholesterol: 108mg | Sodium: 638mg | Potassium: 347mg | Fiber: 0.4g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 204IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 21mg | Iron: 1mg
Author: Carmy
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
