These Air Fryer Roasted Potatoes are perfectly tender successful nan mediate and crispy connected nan outside. They’re a elemental broadside crockery made pinch conscionable potatoes, oil, and a fewer spices!

Easy Roasted Potatoes successful nan Air Fryer

This look for aerial fryer roasted potatoes will person you believing that aerial fryers were made only for roasting potatoes. They will quickly go your caller favourite measurement to navigator up a murphy broadside dish. They’re that good!

This is simply a speedy and easy look that requires conscionable 5 minutes of prep and 20 minutes successful nan aerial fryer. It’s made pinch creamy Yukon Gold potatoes that are chopped into chunks, coated successful lipid and nan cleanable blend of seasonings, past aerial fried astatine precocious power until perfectly soft and crisped.

This look is truthful quick, truthful easy, and goes pinch everything!

Ingredients Needed

You request conscionable a fewer elemental ingredients for this recipe—many of which you astir apt person connected manus already!

Potatoes: I use baby Yukon Gold potatoes cut into quarters or 1-inch cubes. You can also use Russet potatoes or red potatoes if preferred.

Oil: Olive oil helps the outside of the potatoes crisp up and allows the seasonings to stick.

Olive lipid helps nan extracurricular of nan potatoes crisp up and allows nan seasonings to stick. Spices: We’re spicing these up pinch a operation of salt, achromatic pepper, ail powder aliases granules, and paprika for a small spot of steaming spice.

How to Cook Potatoes successful nan Air Fryer

These aerial fryer roasted potatoes couldn’t beryllium quicker aliases easier! Just a fewer minutes to prep!

Prep the potatoes: Wash and drain the potatoes thoroughly, then use a knife to chop them up into 1-inch chunks.

Season and air fry: In a bowl, combine the potatoes, oil, and spices. Add to a preheated air fryer and cook until tender and crispy!

What Happens If You Don’t Soak Potatoes Before Air Frying?

Depending connected nan type of murphy you use, not soaking tin forestall them from crisping to their afloat potential.

With nan Yukon Gold babe potatoes I usage for this recipe, I don’t find it basal to soak nan potatoes earlier cooking.

If you usage a starchier potato, specified arsenic Russet potatoes, you whitethorn want to soak them successful brackish h2o first. This measurement draws that excess starch for a crispier texture.

Why Won’t My Roast Potatoes Go Crispy?

There whitethorn beryllium a mates of reasons nan aerial fryer roast potatoes aren’t crisping up arsenic overmuch arsenic you would like. Here are a fewer tips for nan cleanable texture!

Cut nan potatoes into 1-inch chunks. If nan potatoes are successful larger pieces, they won’t crisp up arsenic quickly.

If nan potatoes are successful larger pieces, they won’t crisp up arsenic quickly. Preheat nan aerial fryer. It should beryllium bully and basking erstwhile you adhd nan potatoes successful truthful that they commencement cooking correct away.

It should beryllium bully and basking erstwhile you adhd nan potatoes successful truthful that they commencement cooking correct away. Use oil. A ray coating of lipid connected nan murphy pieces helps nan exteriors crisp up. Don’t skip it!

Tips and Notes for Air Fryer Potatoes Clean and barren nan potatoes well. I for illustration to time off nan skins connected nan potatoes, which intends I besides for illustration to make judge they’re bully and cleanable earlier I chop them up. Once you scrub your potatoes clean, barren them thoroughly. Excess moisture tin origin them to steam alternatively than roast.

I for illustration to time off nan skins connected nan potatoes, which intends I besides for illustration to make judge they’re bully and cleanable earlier I chop them up. Once you scrub your potatoes clean, barren them thoroughly. Excess moisture tin origin them to steam alternatively than roast. Leave abstraction successful nan aerial fryer. The potatoes request abstraction truthful that nan basking aerial tin scope each sides. If necessary, aerial fry successful batches.

The potatoes request abstraction truthful that nan basking aerial tin scope each sides. If necessary, aerial fry successful batches. Flip halfway done nan cooking time. After 10 minutes of aerial frying, drawback nan aerial fryer handbasket and springiness it a small shingle to redistribute nan potatoes. This ensures they navigator evenly and crisp up each around.

Variations

I emotion nan spirit and versatility of nan seasoning blend listed successful this recipe, but consciousness free to play pinch flavors to bask these aerial fryer roasted potatoes pinch immoderate meal! Here are conscionable a fewer different ideas:

Mexican: Whip up a batch of homemade taco seasoning and overgarment nan potatoes successful nan mix!

Whip up a batch of homemade taco seasoning and overgarment nan potatoes successful nan mix! Cajun: Give your potatoes a smoky, spicy twist pinch a coating of homemade cajun seasoning.

Give your potatoes a smoky, spicy twist pinch a coating of homemade cajun seasoning. Everything: Love a classical Everything bagel? Try this DIY Everything bagel seasoning mix.

Love a classical Everything bagel? Try this DIY Everything bagel seasoning mix. Extra Spicy: Stick to nan seasonings listed, but adhd successful a sprinkle of cayenne capsicum for a small other heat.

Stick to nan seasonings listed, but adhd successful a sprinkle of cayenne capsicum for a small other heat. Herbs: Try coating nan potatoes pinch dried herbs specified arsenic rosemary, parsley, basil, you sanction it.

Serving Suggestions

While these aerial fryer roast potatoes are plentifulness flavorful, they are besides truthful versatile and tin beryllium served alongside an array of different entrees. Here are a fewer ideas:

How to Store

Air fryer roasted potatoes are champion enjoyed correct away, but immoderate leftovers tin beryllium stored successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan fridge for 4-5 days aliases successful nan freezer for up to 6 months.

To reheat, thaw overnight successful nan fridge if frozen, past lukewarm backmost successful nan aerial fryer astatine 390ºF until heated done and re-crisped.

