Easy Air Fryer Squash recipe made pinch yellowish squash and zucchini that is made pinch 4 elemental ingredients and fresh successful minutes for a delicious broadside dish.

Summer squash makes a favourite broadside crockery passim nan year, but particularly during summertime erstwhile it is successful season. You will find it successful abundance astatine nan market store, farmer’s markets, and besides increasing successful rootlike gardens. Squash and zucchini are fiber-filled vegetables cleanable for roasting, sauteeing, steaming, and, yes, aerial frying! We emotion to usage squash successful truthful galore recipes, from savory recipes for illustration squash casserole to saccharine recipes for illustration zucchini bread!

This easy aerial fryer squash look uses conscionable 4 ingredients and is fresh successful little than 30 minutes – commencement to finish! It makes a delicious side dish pinch galore main dishes, from chicken and beef to pasta. It is besides delicious to adhd to salads for a vegetarian-friendly meal.

How to Make Air Fryer Squash Recipe

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Squash – you tin usage each yellowish squash, each zucchini, aliases a substance of nan 2 arsenic I person done successful this recipe. Cut nan caller squash into likewise sized pieces for an moreover cooking time.

Olive oil – I usage extra-virgin oliva lipid successful this recipe. You tin besides substitute pinch your favourite lipid for cooking.

Seasoning – I usage Stone House Seasoning arsenic nan seasoning successful this recipe. It is simply a location blend of salt, pepper, and garlic. However, you tin adhd nan seasoning that suits your tastes. At a minimum, I urge utilizing brackish and pepper.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Preheat nan aerial fryer and trim nan squash successful evenly sized slices aliases pieces. Add nan trim yellowish squash and trim zucchini to a mixing bowl. Add nan oliva lipid and seasoning.

Pour nan seasoned squash and zucchini into nan aerial fryer handbasket and navigator until they are aureate brownish and tender astatine 400º F for 12 minutes, shaking nan handbasket halfway done nan cooking clip to move nan vegetables. Refer to your aerial fryer’s instructions for nan due usage of your aerial fryer.

For nan Best Air Fryer Squash Don’t overcrowd nan aerial fryer! If making a ample magnitude of aerial fryer squash, navigator it successful batches successful a azygous furniture truthful you do not overcrowd it. This will consequence successful aerial fryer squash that is crispy connected nan extracurricular and tender connected nan inside.

Ready to serve!

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To make ahead. Cook according to nan look instructions. Cool and shop successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 4 days. Use acold aliases reheat and serve.

To freeze. Cook and cool completely. Store successful an airtight, freezer-safe instrumentality successful nan freezer for up to 10 months. Thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are my vegetables not crispy successful nan aerial fryer? For crispy vegetables successful nan aerial fryer, overgarment them pinch oliva lipid but beryllium judge not to usage excessively overmuch arsenic it will make nan vegetables soggy. Additionally, make judge not to overcrowd nan aerial fryer to let bully aerial circulation astir nan vegetables arsenic they cook. Can I usage sliced squash successful this recipe? Yes! You tin usage sliced squash successful this aerial fryer squash recipe. While I person utilized chopped squash, sliced squash useful perfectly successful this recipe! What are nan cons of aerial frying vegetables? Air fryers get very basking very quickly and vegetables tin easy burn. Learn really your peculiar aerial fryer cooks and set recipes accordingly.

Here is my Air Fryer Squash Recipe. I dream you bask it arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 20 minutes minutes Servings: 4 ▢ 4 medium squash , yellow squash and/ aliases zucchini

, ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon Stone House Seasoning Preheat nan aerial fryer to 400º F.

Add trim squash, oliva oil, and Stone House Seasoning to a mixing bowl. Stir to harvester well.

Transfer nan seasoned squash to nan aerial fryer handbasket and navigator until aureate brownish and tender, astir 15 – 20 minutes. Adjust nan cooking clip based connected your circumstantial aerial fryer. To make ahead. Cook according to nan look instructions. Cool and shop successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 4 days. Use acold aliases reheat and serve. To freeze. Cook and cool completely. Store successful an airtight, freezer-safe instrumentality successful nan freezer for up to 10 months. Thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight. Serving: 1cup | Calories: 62kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 295mg | Potassium: 514mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 392IU | Vitamin C: 33mg | Calcium: 30mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo