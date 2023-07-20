Airlines Are Thriving as People Keep Traveling

Summer recreation is disconnected to a roaring start, pinch small motion of a slowdown connected nan horizon. And hose executives opportunity they are doing each they tin to support up, including contending pinch bad upwind and congestion successful nan skies and connected nan ground.

Three of nan nation’s largest carriers — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines — group records for quarterly gross successful nan 3 months that ended successful June. Profits much than doubled from nan aforesaid play past year, and nan 3 companies raised their projections for really overmuch they would gain this year.

“We’re still successful a world wherever request is very strong,” Vasu Raja, American’s main commercialized officer, told reporters and investors connected a telephone connected Thursday.

The beardown quarterly results underscore nan durability of nan recreation industry’s betterment coming retired of nan pandemic. June was somewhat busier than nan aforesaid period successful 2019, and July appears to beryllium connected way to lucifer prepandemic traffic. The Transportation Security Administration screened astir 2.9 cardinal group connected nan Friday earlier nan Fourth of July weekend, nan most it has ever handled successful a azygous day.