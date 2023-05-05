AirPlay arriving on Tesla just in time for iPhone 15

After Elon Musk revealed successful 2022 that it was thing he and a group of engineers were considering, references to AirPlay are starting to look successful nan charismatic Tesla app, signaling that it could yet beryllium coming to its fleet of cars.

For those unaware, AirPlay lets you nonstop audio aliases video contented to different instrumentality that has nan characteristic installed, allowing you to quickly formed thing without sending it to personification aliases uploading it somewhere.

A bunch of televisions person this characteristic and it's incredibly useful, particularly erstwhile you want to show personification a photograph of an arena you've precocious been to, aliases if you're visiting personification and you want to AirPlay a caller way of your favourite band.

According to not a tesla app, nan building blocks for AirPlay person been laid down, truthful we could spot an announcement of nan characteristic coming to Tesla cars soon. Version 4.23 of nan Tesla App "adds a reference to Apple's AirPlay exertion that allows audio and video streaming from an Apple instrumentality to supported hardware specified arsenic a TV."

88 AirPlay miles an hour

We've spoken earlier astir really CarPlay is simply a awesome alternative to nan galore dashboard personification interfaces we each person to fig retired and usage pinch our cars. The third-party apps and nan measurement you tin usage them erstwhile stuck successful a car-to-car postulation jam tin beryllium a immense help.

You tin moreover instal devices that retrofit your car pinch CarPlay, wholly avoiding nan built-in dashboard, which is simply a haven to galore pinch ones that tin beryllium very confusing to use.

But erstwhile it comes to Tesla, it has a immense iPad-like surface that's awesome to usage - but trying to brace your iPhone to it tin beryllium a different benignant of headache.

This is why AirPlay is astatine slightest a bully stop-gap, moreover though autochthonal CarPlay support successful a Tesla seems very improbable for immoderate reason, thing that Musk tin only fathom.

It's besides awesome timing for AirPlay connected Tesla, pinch a caller iPhone 15 arriving later this year, pinch USB-C, improved cameras, and more.

So personification who owns a Tesla and who's besides readying connected upgrading to an iPhone 15, could beryllium getting nan champion of some worlds by nan clip 2023 wraps up.