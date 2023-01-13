Al Jaffee: Record-breaking US cartoonist dies at 102

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Al Jaffee's parents were Lithuanian and he spent portion of his puerility there

By Emma Saunders Entertainment reporter

Award-winning American cartoonist Al Jaffee, renowned for his activity connected satirical mag Mad, has died astatine nan property of 102.

Jaffee, who was still moving up until 3 years ago, group a Guinness World Record for his 77-year career.

He died successful infirmary connected Monday of multi-system organ failure, his granddaughter told nan New York Times.

Mad mag was aimed astatine pre-teens and teens, pinch Jaffee famed for his fold-ins connected nan wrong backmost cover.

Jaffee's celebrated fans included Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz and his activity was referenced successful The Simpsons.

His trademark fold-ins were a spoof connected nan likes of Playboy and Sports Illustrated fold-out inserts.

They featured an image pinch a mobility supra and a caption below. When nan page was folded vertically into thirds, nan 2 outer sections joined to shape a caller image and caption which answered nan question.

Jobs connected Mars

The fold-ins included 1 Jaffee created successful 1968 during nan Vietnam war, which showed students extracurricular a occupation centre accompanied by nan question: "What is nan 1 point astir schoolhouse dropouts are judge to become?"

When folded, nan image changed to a young personification successful a cannon pinch nan caption: "Cannon fodder."

A box-set of his fold-ins was published successful 2011.

This Twitter station cannot beryllium displayed successful your browser. Please alteration Javascript aliases effort a different browser.View original tweet connected Twitter

Jaffee was besides known for a regular conception called Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions, which included sarcastic ripostes to silly questions.

A comic from 1980 showed a man connected a sportfishing vessel pinch a bent reel. "Are you going to reel successful nan fish?" his woman asks. "No," he says, "I'm going to jump into nan h2o and wed nan gorgeous thing."

Al Jaffee's Mad Inventions were besides popular, including items specified arsenic a smokeless ashtray.

Speaking to nan Guardian successful 2016 astatine nan property of 95, Jaffee said he believed satire was becoming harder because of lying politicians.

"I deliberation they're defeating Mad, because they're going beyond thing we tin deliberation of doing to show nan clownish quality of their claims," he said. "It utilized to beryllium that politicians claimed that they would make jobs for everybody successful nan state wrong 2 years aliases thing for illustration that; now they declare that they're going to make jobs for everybody connected Mars."

'Endless amusement'

Jaffee's celebrated fans included Far Side creator Gary Larson and TV big Stephen Colbert, who marked Jaffee's 85th day by featuring a fold-in barroom connected his show The Colbert Report.

Matt Groening's The Simpsons made references to Mad mag and nan fold-in successful respective episodes complete nan years.

Mad Magazine paid tribute to its long-time collaborator successful an Instagram post, which described Jaffee arsenic "a humble and benignant creator. Al's presence, his astute societal commentary, and his endless amusement astatine life's ups and downs shaped nan cloth of nan magazine."

DC tweeted: "His signature style and wit will beryllium MADly missed."

Satirical vocalist Weird Al Yankovic described Jaffee arsenic 1 of his "all-time heroes".

This Twitter station cannot beryllium displayed successful your browser. Please alteration Javascript aliases effort a different browser.View original tweet connected Twitter The BBC is not responsible for nan contented of outer sites.

"Al was, astatine heart, a rascal," said John Ficarra, erstwhile Mad editor-in-chief who worked pinch Jaffee for complete 35 years. "He ever had a playful shine successful his oculus and brought that sensibility to everything he created."

The cartoonist was calved Abraham Jaffee (he later legally changed his sanction to Allan) successful 1921, successful Savannah, Georgia. His parents were Jewish Lithuanians but his mother ne'er really settled successful nan US and she took Al and his 3 younger brothers backmost to Lithuania for six years.

His begetter brought him backmost to America erstwhile he was 12 and he began to be nan High School of Music and Art successful New York.

He went connected to activity for Stan Lee and nan New York Herald Tribune earlier enjoying a agelong profession astatine Mad, though he ever remained a freelancer.

His awards included nan Reuben Awards' Cartoonist of nan Year successful 2008.