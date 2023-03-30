Alarm after Taliban arrests girls’ school activist amid crackdown

On nan 5th time of nan beatified period of Ramadan, Matiullah Wesa, an advocator for girls’ and women’s acquisition successful Afghanistan, went to a neighbourhood mosque successful Kabul for asr (evening) prayers. As nan 30-year-old near nan mosque pinch his younger brother, Samiullah, he was surrounded by a group of equipped men who said they were from nan General Directorate of Intelligence, nan Taliban’s intelligence unit.

“When my relative Samiullah asked them for their IDs, they showed their weapons alternatively and took [Matiullah] away,” Attaullah Wesa, Matiullah’s elder brother, told Al Jazeera.

The pursuing morning, 24-year-old Samiullah was besides detained, on pinch different brother, Wali Mohammad, 39, erstwhile members of Taliban information raided their location successful Kabul. Attaullah evaded apprehension arsenic he went into hiding.

“They hit my brothers and besides took our devices, specified arsenic phones and laptops,” said Attaullah, 37, from an undisclosed location.

Matiullah’s apprehension connected Monday has alarmed activists. The United Nations has called connected Taliban authorities to make his whereabouts nationalist and let him entree to ineligible representation.

“We are alarmed by nan ongoing arbitrary arrests and detentions of civilian nine activists and media workers successful Afghanistan, successful peculiar nan targeting of those who speak retired against nan de facto authorities’ discriminatory policies restricting women and girls’ entree to education, activity and astir different areas of nationalist and regular life,” Jeremy Laurence, nan UN Human Rights spokesperson, said successful a connection connected Wednesday.

Matiullah Wesa interacting pinch students arsenic portion of his acquisition run successful Spin Boldak territory successful nan confederate Kandahar state past May. [Siddiqullah Khan/AP Photo]

Critic of Taliban curbs connected girls’ education

Matiullah has been a professional of nan Taliban’s restrictions connected acquisition for girls and women and has many times called for nan prohibition connected their acquisition to beryllium reversed.

Since nan Taliban returned to power successful August 2021, high schools for girls stay shut, and successful December, universities were made retired of bounds for women arsenic portion of nan group’s clampdown connected women’s rights.

“We knew thing for illustration this would hap sooner aliases later,” Attaullah said, referring to Matiullah’s arrest. “If you are struggling for nan basal authorities of nan people, specified a consequence is possible.”

Matiullah has been nan look of an acquisition organisation called Pen Path, group up by nan Wesa brothers successful 2009 to amended and beforehand acquisition entree crossed Afghanistan, including successful distant areas affected by decades of conflict.

The Wesa siblings would recreation connected motorbikes to nan remotest parts of nan war-torn country, taking mobile libraries pinch them, distributing books and campaigning astir nan value of education.

Their arrests, which are seen arsenic being portion of a crackdown connected dissenting voices, person provoked disapproval from Afghans and nan world community.

“The Taliban first started pinch abusing, abducting and detaining women protesters,” said Sahar Fetrat, Afghan interrogator pinch nan Women’s Rights Division astatine Human Rights Watch. “Now they person started to intimidate and maltreatment men for joining serene activism.”

“The Taliban fearfulness Afghan men and women opinionated together and fighting for a amended Afghanistan,” she told Al Jazeera.

Afghan women and girls protestation against a prohibition connected girls’ schools successful Kabul connected March 26, 2022 [Mohammed Shoaib Amin/AP Photo]

Arbitrary arrests and detentions

The Wesa brothers are only nan latest successful a bid of arrests made by nan Taliban targeting civilian nine activists and protesters who person spoken retired against nan closure of precocious schools and universities for girls and women successful nan country.

In its astir caller quarterly report, released successful February, nan UN Assistance Mission successful Afghanistan documented 28 instances of arbitrary arrests and detentions of civilian nine actors and quality authorities defenders successful nan past 3 months.

At slightest 3 women protesters identified arsenic Roqiya Sai, Fatima Mohammadi and Malalai Hashemi were arrested connected Sunday aft they participated successful demonstrations successful Kabul demanding nan reopening of precocious schools for girls.

The women were released nan pursuing day, but respective different activists arrested earlier person been held for longer and person alleged torture and maltreatment astatine nan hands of Taliban officials.

Tamim, different Afghan activistic who requested his sanction beryllium changed because he fears repercussions from authorities, says he was detained and beaten successful custody for attending International Women’s Day celebrations.

“The intelligence serviceman came to our location and put a achromatic container connected my caput and took maine to their department,” Tamim said. “They kept maine location for 4 days and successful that clip didn’t show my family wherever I was.”

“I was beaten severely and tortured each day,” he said. “They person nary mercy.”

Tamim, a salient quality authorities activistic since nan days of nan erstwhile Western-backed Afghan government, shared photos of his injuries pinch Al Jazeera. “Even talking to you astir it now brings tears to my eyes,” he said.

Tamim’s family was yet informed of his arrest, but he was held for a week earlier being released connected bail.

In this photograph taken connected May 17, 2022, Matiullah Wesa, caput of Pen Path and advocator for girls’ acquisition successful Afghanistan, speaks to children during a people adjacent to his mobile room successful Spin Boldak territory of Kandahar Province [Sanaullah Seiam/AFP]

Taliban defends nan arrest

While nan Taliban has not commented connected immoderate of nan different detentions, elder Taliban leader and spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid did reside Matiullah Wesa’s case. He told section media that Matiullah had been arrested for organising meetings and instigating nan nationalist against nan Taliban system.

In different question and reply pinch nan Voice of America, Mujahid accused nan Wesa brothers of “illegal activities” without providing immoderate details.

Al Jazeera reached retired to Abdul Haq Hammad, nan head of publications astatine Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, for remark but had received nary consequence by nan clip of publication.

Hammad said successful a tweet connected Wednesday successful an evident reference to Matiullah: “His actions were suspicious, and nan strategy has nan correct to inquire specified group for an explanation.”

Attaullah said nan equipped men who raided nan Wesa brothers’ family location successful Kabul questioned them astir their activity pinch Pen Path.

“They were upset astir our campaigns for girls’ acquisition but besides interrogated my family astir nan foreigners we regularly interact pinch arsenic portion of our advocacy,” he said.

Matiullah had precocious returned from a travel to Europe earlier his arrest.

“They asked my relative which embassy we’re taking costs from. They were besides upset astir our usage of nan Afghan nationalist flag,” Attaullah said, referring to nan tricoloured emblem adopted by nan erstwhile republic authorities alternatively of nan Taliban’s achromatic flag.