Alaska’s Food Trucks

Last summer, connected an overcast July day, nan coastal municipality of Sitka, erstwhile nan superior of Russian Alaska and agelong a celebrated extremity connected Inside Passage cruises successful Southeast Alaska, was thronged pinch passengers disembarking from 3 cruise ships. To accommodate nan crowds, nan metropolis had closed nan main thoroughfare to cars. In their place, nutrient trucks, carts and stands had popped up, creating a show ambiance wherever ambulatory diners spooned seafood chowder and gobbled tacos.

“In summer, thoroughfare nutrient seems for illustration nan measurement to spell successful a spot for illustration this,” said Gretchen Stelzenmuller, who cooked professionally successful San Francisco earlier moving backmost location to Sitka during nan pandemic and opening her mobile nutrient business, Enoki Eatery, which serves Japanese-inspired comfortableness food. “It’s patient and uniquely celebrates Alaska ingredients, but you tin besides rotation successful and drawback a wound and still do your tour.”

In nan aftermath of nan pandemic, arsenic cruising returns to afloat spot successful Alaska, nutrient trucks and different vendors person proliferated successful ports from Ketchikan to Seward.