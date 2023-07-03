Alaska’s Food Trucks

Frugal traveler
Pop-ups, trailers, carts and trucks service rockfish tacos, halibut ceviche and much astatine affordable prices connected a homegrown coastal culinary trail.
By Elaine Glusac
Elaine Glusac is nan Frugal Traveler columnist for Times Travel, focusing connected budget-friendly tips and journeys.
Published July 18, 2023
Last summer, connected an overcast July day, nan coastal municipality of Sitka, erstwhile nan superior of Russian Alaska and agelong a celebrated extremity connected Inside Passage cruises successful Southeast Alaska, was thronged pinch passengers disembarking from 3 cruise ships. To accommodate nan crowds, nan metropolis had closed nan main thoroughfare to cars. In their place, nutrient trucks, carts and stands had popped up, creating a show ambiance wherever ambulatory diners spooned seafood chowder and gobbled tacos.
“In summer, thoroughfare nutrient seems for illustration nan measurement to spell successful a spot for illustration this,” said Gretchen Stelzenmuller, who cooked professionally successful San Francisco earlier moving backmost location to Sitka during nan pandemic and opening her mobile nutrient business, Enoki Eatery, which serves Japanese-inspired comfortableness food. “It’s patient and uniquely celebrates Alaska ingredients, but you tin besides rotation successful and drawback a wound and still do your tour.”
In nan aftermath of nan pandemic, arsenic cruising returns to afloat spot successful Alaska, nutrient trucks and different vendors person proliferated successful ports from Ketchikan to Seward.
“With a nutrient truck, you tin get into nan edifice business without nan afloat brick-and-mortar entrepreneurial costs,” said Jon Bittner, nan authorities head of nan Alaska Small Business Development Center. “That’s beautiful charismatic successful smaller communities that work cruise ships.”
For passengers pinch only a fewer hours successful larboard and tons to spot — including ferry riders taking nan Alaska Marine Highway — nutrient trucks connection section fare astatine comparatively reasonable prices and successful little clip than full-service restaurants.
“Food trucks are a earthy hold of what draws group to Alaska, being outside,” said Aaron Saunders, nan elder editor astatine Cruise Critic.
Expect to salary a small much than successful nan Lower 48, fixed nan precocious costs of living. Last summer, I bought a chickenhearted and atom crockery for $16 from a guidelines successful Seward, a fewer dollars much and a free tin of Pepsi little than nan balanced motortruck fare successful New York City.
For nan 2023 cruise season, which mostly runs April to October, Alaska cruise authorities expect 1.65 cardinal cruise passengers, up from nan grounds of 1.3 cardinal successful 2019. Most will sail nan Inside Passage, a astir 500-mile way successful Southeast Alaska that weaves done islands protecting it from nan churn of nan Pacific Ocean.
While ship-bound visitors whitethorn make their measurement done Anchorage — which has its ain thriving food motortruck scene — nan pursuing celebrated cruise stops shape a locally grown coastal culinary trail.
Ketchikan: Shrimp and grits and fried chickenhearted sandwiches
Often nan first telephone successful Alaska for northbound Inside Passage cruises, Ketchikan — a accepted Tlingit sportfishing campy that coming thrives connected tourism, commercialized sportfishing and forestry — booms pinch nan presence of cruise ships. Passengers disembarking for time trips successful nan Tongass National Forest aliases to spot nan totem poles astatine Saxman Native Village will find a fewer nutrient stalls among nan vendor booths connected nan cruise dock — including D’s Fish and Chip Shack — while much robust food-truck offerings tin beryllium recovered wrong stepping distance.
“If you want to spot personification make retired pinch a chickenhearted sandwich, travel by our motortruck sometime,” wrote Thane Peterson, nan proprietor of nan nutrient motortruck Chicke Chicke Bang Bang, which specializes successful chickenhearted sandwiches ($12), successful an email. He described diners pinch “eyes closed, groaning, mumbling ‘Oh my god.’”
The truck, which launched past year, tin often beryllium recovered parked adjacent nan cruise docks, and passengers, Mr. Peterson said, relationship for two-thirds of yearly sales.
A fewer blocks from nan cruise berths, Amber Adams intends to unfastened nan town’s first nutrient motortruck lot, Dock Street Yard, successful August pinch room for 3 vendors.
After moving to Ketchikan from New Orleans 4 years ago, Ms. Adams recovered herself cooking Creole dishes pinch Alaskan ingredients arsenic some a reminder of location and a necessity successful a mini municipality pinch fewer eating options. Currently nan only tenant connected nan lot, her business, nan Food Truck, will service shrimp and grits ($15) and rib-eye banh mi po’ boys ($18).
“Starting a edifice is scary,” Ms. Adams said connected a break from prepping her truck. “But it’s a different beast present because of nan immense influx of group for six months that fundamentally doubles nan organization successful town.”
Sitka: Smoked salmon musubi and seafood chowder
In nan precocious season, disembarking passengers tin lucifer Sitka’s organization of astir 8,500. Again this year, nan metropolis is restricting nan main thoroughfare, Lincoln Street, to ft postulation connected days erstwhile cruise vessel capacity successful larboard exceeds 5,000, inviting mobile businesses to group up.
“I deliberation it’s a really awesome measurement to showcase each nan talent successful this town,” said Ms. Stelzenmuller, who launched Enoki Eatery past twelvemonth arsenic a Lincoln Street pop-up serving variations of Hawaiian-style musubi, a wedge of atom topped pinch Spam aliases food and bound by a seaweed wrap. “Street nutrient should beryllium a logic to travel here.”
This year, she purchased a nutrient motortruck and parked it downtown. The conveyance has allowed her to grow nan menu, which whitethorn see steamed buns stuffed pinch pork aliases salmon and pick food ($9) and smoked salmon musubi ($8.50).
Just disconnected Lincoln Street, down Ernie’s Old Time Saloon, Barbara Palacios serves poke, chowder and ceviche from her cart, the Fresh Fish.
“We’re having a food-truck roar present successful Sitka,” said Ms. Palacios, who plans to upgrade her conveyance later this twelvemonth to a full-size nutrient motortruck and proceed offering flick (tuna aliases salmon, $18), halibut ceviche ($14) and seafood chowder ($9 a cup, $14 a bowl).
“It’s a labour of passion and love,” said Ms. Palacios, who often useful 12 hours a time successful season.
A fewer blocks east, past nan Russian Orthodox St. Michael’s Cathedral, Ashley McNamee runs Ashmo’s, serving locally caught food successful smoked salmon macaroni and food ($9), achromatic cod connected coconut atom ($10) and lingcod sandwiches ($12).
Like galore nutrient motortruck operators here, Ms. McNamee, whose résumé includes 14 years cooking astatine an Alaskan sportfishing lodge, chose nan nutrient motortruck complete “the edifice grind.” Still, she added, “With nan influx of group disconnected cruise ships, it’s almost each I tin do to support up.”
From nan halfway of town, it’s a small complete a mile to Harbor Mountain Brewing Co., wherever Cambria Goodwin and Luke Bruckert guidelines their brick-and-mortar Campfire Kitchen, a wood-oven pizza specialist. This year, they’ve added a mobile room astatine nan tract to hole fried chickenhearted sandwiches ($15) and fried food curds ($9) to support up pinch nan crush of business.
In a abstracted endeavor, Ms. Goodwin precocious opened Sitka Salmon Wagon, serving salmon bisque ($10 a cup, $16 a bowl) from a trailer parked downtown “to provender nan masses,” she said.
The upwind tin beryllium a situation to outdoor eating successful Southeast Alaska’s temperate rainforest. After 1 twelvemonth moving Blumen Dogs basking canine cart, Shawn Blumenshine is adding a nutrient motortruck and will run successful respective locations, serving Nathan’s Famous franks ($7) and imaginative versions ($11), including nan Banh Mi Dog pinch carrots, cabbage, jalapeños, vinaigrette and saccharine chili sauce. To date, patrons are mostly local. “I’ve sewage hardcore banh mi fans,” said Mr. Blumenshine.
Juneau: Fish tacos and murphy pizza
The authorities capital, Juneau, is nary alien to nutrient carts and trucks. Trailblazers successful municipality see Bernadette’s, a Filipino barbecue cart started successful 1996 that draws lines of visiting cruise vessel unit members, galore of whom are Filipino, and Pucker Wilson’s, opened 9 years ago, and dishing two-fisted burgers for illustration nan Huskey Dawson topped pinch bacon, bulb rings and food ($16).
Visitors looking for Alaskan seafood connected nan spell will find it a fewer blocks from nan cruise pier astatine Deckhand Dave’s, a food taco purveyor that anchors a food-truck yard. The motortruck and gait are tally by Dave McCasland, a self-taught cook who worked for 2 years arsenic a navigator connected a commercialized sportfishing vessel to salary disconnected his assemblage loans earlier launching his motortruck successful 2016 pinch items for illustration blackened rockfish tacos ($13.50 for three).
In 2019, he developed nan nutrient motortruck batch pinch room for nan original business, a spinoff oyster and champagne barroom and different mobile tenants, coming including nan Alaskan Crepe Escape and a fabric candy maker.
“People recreation for a sensation of place, and erstwhile they travel to Alaska they really want to eat seafood and eat local,” said Midgi Moore, who runs Juneau Food Tours, guiding visitors to places for illustration Deckhand Dave’s.
Five miles from downtown, successful nan guidance of nan Mendenhall Glacier, nan Alaskan Brewing Company tasting room hosts nutrient trucks, including Forno Rosso, serving wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas ($13 to $17 for 10-inch pies). Before moving to Juneau, nan truck’s owners, Alexander and Kym Kotlarov, lived successful Rome wherever they developed a passion for pizza that led to nan mobile business named for their red-tiled oven.
If visitors find out-of-the-way Forno Rosso, they thin to beryllium independent travelers aliases trade brew fans, according to Ms. Kotlarov, who uses specialty flour, San Marzano tomatoes from California and locally grown Genovese basil.
“I consciousness for illustration we’re swimming upstream pinch our schedule of caring astir value and staying existent to nan Italian thing,” Ms. Kotlarov said, noting that she continues to connection Italian murphy pizza arsenic a typical periodically.
Seward: Reindeer basking dogs and birria plates
A larboard connected nan Kenai Peninsula, astir 130 miles southbound of Anchorage, Seward tends to get cruise ships astatine nan commencement aliases extremity of their itineraries. On nan roadworthy system, it besides draws travelers by land.
“They disembark and embark successful Seward,” said Kameron Weathers, nan proprietor of Wild Spoon nutrient motortruck and catering company. “We’re not a stop.”
Still, vessel unit and road-trippers patronize her guidelines for souped-up reindeer aliases buffalo dogs topped pinch beet kimchi and ginger aioli ($10), and venison specials.
In summertime 2020, contempt nan illness of tourism during nan pandemic, Faith Alderman and Fiona Crosby launched their breakfast-and-lunch business, the Porthole, to seizure nan early greeting postulation astatine Seward Harbor pinch meal burritos ($12) and English muffin sandwiches ($8). Open astatine 4:30 a.m., nan business draws captains, deckhands and visitors taking vessel trips to nan adjacent Kenai Fjords National Park.
Seward travelers bound for Alaska SeaLife Center, an aquarium and marine investigation halfway connected Resurrection Bay, can’t miss Los Chanchitos, a engaged Mexican nutrient motortruck that anchors a adjacent batch shared by Early Bird java motortruck and an ax-throwing business. It specializes successful birria aliases beef brisket tacos ($17), among different fare.
Peter Cavaretta, who spent much than a decade successful nan confederate Baja Peninsula, opened nan motortruck past April aft visiting his sister successful Seward and seeing “lines retired nan doorway for semi-average nutrient astatine precocious prices,” he said. “I wanted to do super-good nutrient astatine mean prices.”